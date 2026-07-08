Alert Top Story Topical Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 8, 2026 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The family of two of the children who died after the boat they were on capsized during a July 3 storm have set up a GoFundMe in their honor, with proceeds going to a children’s charity. GoFundMe Donation LinkkAmr2=63 ~DH2=5[ e[ 2?5 p3:82:= ~DH2=5[ f[ @7 (962E@?[ x==:?@:D[ H6C6 EH@ @7 E96 E9C66 72E2=:E:6D 7@==@H:?8 2 3@2E:?8 244:56?E @? v6?6G2 {2<6 5FC:?8 E96 D6G6C6 DE@C>]k^AmkAm%96 49:=5C6? H6C6 H62C:?8 =:76 G6DED 2E E96 E:>6 @7 E96 :?4:56?E[ 3FE E96 3@2E E96J H6C6 @? 42AD:K65 27E6C 36:?8 DECF4< 3J 2E =62DE EH@ =2C86 H2G6D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ v6?6G2 {2<6D {2H t?7@C46>6?E p86?4J’D :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^Am kAmx? =6DD E92? `d 9@FCD >@C6 E92? Sc_[___ 925 366? C2:D65 E@ DFAA@CE E96 ~DH2=5 49:=5C6?’D >6>@CJ]k^Am People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings 'All hell broke loose': Witnesses recount storm that killed 3 children in Lake Geneva Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Cleanup begins: Lake Geneva area embarks on restoration effort after severe storm Cleanup begins amid Fourth of July events after Lake Geneva storms leave 3 dead Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Walworth County issues final round of ARPA grants Local businesses offer support to residents post-storm Music organization denied complementary use of Riviera David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Local businesses offer support to residents post-storm It all started with Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly, the parking lot where the emergency crews were staging. kAm%96 @C:8:?2= Sc_[___ 8@2= H2D C2:D65 2D @7 `` 2]>] @? yF=J g E@ Sed[___]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“(9:=6 @FC 962CED 2C6 3C@<6? 36J@?5 H@C5D[ H6 H2?E E96:C =6824J E@ 36 @?6 @7 9@A6[ 4@>A2DD:@?[ 2?5 96=A:?8 @E96CD[” E96 ~DH2=5 72>:=J D2:5 @? 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A286 27E6C 72>:=J[ 7C:6?5D 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 2D<65 9@H E96J 42? 96=A]k^Am kAm“kDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm%92?< J@F 7@C 9@?@C:?8 r2=63 2?5 p3:82:= :? 2 H2J E92E C67=64ED E96 =@G6[ <:?5?6DD[ 2?5 ;@J E96J 3C@F89E E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ <?6H E96>] (:E9 D:?46C6 8C2E:EF56[ %96 ~DH2=5 u2>:=J]” E96 A286 C625D]k^DA2?mk^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Photos: Powerful storm causes widespread damage around Lake Geneva People assess the damage of a row of power lines brought down on S. Lake Shore Drive on Saturday after a strong storm that came through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Boats sit in shallow water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Penny Roehrer walks through her debris-ridden yard in Lake Geneva Saturday after assessing damage to her home, which had a tree fall on to during Friday’s storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A cyclist rides by a tree branch Saturday that had fallen on a power line on S. Lake shore Drive during a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A person walks past damage along the White River on Saturday after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Cars pass by the top of a tree Saturday that had fallen upside down and pulled a power line down with it after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL People play in the water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A family runs in to Lake Geneva off of Big Foot Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Lake Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Justin Woods pours diesel on a pile of burning branches he had collected from his yard after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. , Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Theresa Wright, left, piles branches on a trailer while Angeli Soto chops them up before they are taken to Soto’s farm to be burned on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Part of a tree sits inside a home after a strong storm brought trees down across Walsworth County on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A linesman from Shade Tree Company wrestles loose a branch that had fallen on a power line during a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A fallen tree brought up a piece of asphalt in a driveway after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Ricci Capezio clears branches from his driveway following a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from a utility pole above a pile of branches that were gathered on the curb after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Deb Dehmlow talks to a neighbor while cleaning up the park on the shore of Lake Como after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Fallen trees are tangled with power lines after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from the arm of a small excavator in a front yard on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared In a posting on Facebook, the Lake Geneva Police Department said the city was "deploying all available resources to address immediate hazards,… Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Heading into downtown Lake Geneva, trees lined the sides of the road, with many resting in yards and some on buildings. Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings The three children were recovered from the sunken ship by divers, according to Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane A devastating storm that blew through Walworth County on July 3 included straight-line wind gusts estimated at 90 to 100 mph, equivalent to wi… Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Officials from the Lake Geneva Police Department recently took Timothy Conley, 70, of Lake Geneva into custody following an investigation into… Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for July 8, 2025 Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Top stories for July 7, 2026 Top stories for July 7, 2026 Top stories for July 7, 2026 Top stories for July 7, 2026 Watch Now: Related Video Top stories for July 8, 2025 Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Inside the study: cat lady stereotype vs. reality Top stories for July 7, 2026 Top stories for July 7, 2026 Top stories for July 7, 2026 Top stories for July 7, 2026