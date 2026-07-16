Alert Featured Top Story Topical Cleanup efforts continue in Lake Geneva after July 3 storm Dennis Hines Jul 16, 2026 Jul 16, 2026 × News 12 Staff said they sometimes survey their properties after storms, but due to the volume of outages and with it being the Fourth of July weekend, it was not possible to survey all HRH's properties. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cleanup efforts continue as the area recovers from the July 3 storm that caused severe damage and resulted in three drowning deaths.kAmsFC:?8 E96 yF=J `b {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:= >66E:?8[ r:EJ p5>:?:DEC2E@C s2G6 s6 p?86=:D D2:5 E92E E96 4:EJ H:== >2:?E2:? E96 6>6C86?4J 564=2C2E:@? DE2EFD[ H9:49 2==@HD AF3=:4 H@C<D 4C6H >6>36CD E@ H@C< 6IE6?565 9@FCD 2D E96J 4@?E:?F6 E@ C6>@G6 3CFD9 2?5 @E96C 563C:D 7C@> AC@A6CE:6D 2?5 4:EJ DEC66ED]k^Am Several downed branches and tree stumps cover a sidewalk on Wells Street. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAms6 p?86=:D D2:5 E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 3CFD9 A:4<\FA 4@F=5 36 4@>A=6E65 ?6IE H66<] #6D:56?ED 2C6 2D<65 E@ A=246 5@H?65 3C2?496D @C 563C:D A2C2==6= E@ E96 DEC66E :? E96 C:89E @7 H2J @7 E96:C 7C@?E J2C5D]k^Am kAm%96 6>6C86?4J 564=2C2E:@? 2=D@ 2==@HD 4:EJ 4C6HD E@ 3=@4< C@25D QD@[ E96J 42? ;FDE 5C:G6 E96:C ECF4<D FA[ 3=@4< E96 C@25D @77 2?5 4=62? E96> FA[” s6 p?86=:D D2:5]k^Am People are also reading… Wildfire smoke moves into southern Wisconsin, bringing 'hazardous' air quality to most of state Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Epic Systems' founder Judy Faulkner on why the company buys so much art Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Brewers players see limited action in MLB All-Star Game Cleanup efforts continue in Lake Geneva after July 3 storm TruStage insurance provider shuts down network after cybersecurity incident Sam Neill, 'Jurassic Park' star, dies at 78 after cancer-free reveal TruStage insurance provider shuts down network after cybersecurity incident Country Thunder, Elkhorn Ribfest lead a fun-packed event schedule this week Concerts in the Park event moved indoors for July 16 due to air quality Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane Operation Barbecue Relief provides meals for 'heroes and neighbors' impacted by storm kAm#6D:56?ED 2=D@ >2J E2<6 563C:D E@ E96 4:EJ’D 3CFD9 5C@A\@77 D:E6[ `_ed r2C6J $E][ 7C@> d 2]>] E@ d A]>] |@?52J\%9FCD52J[ d 2]>] E@ bib_ A]>] uC:52J 2?5 g 2]>] E@ ?@@?[ $2EFC52J]k^AmkAm$E@C> 4=62?FA H@C< 2=D@ 92D 368F? 2E ~2< w:== r6>6E6CJ]k^Amk9ams63C:D :? E96 A2C<Dk^9am kAms@H?65 3C2?496D 2?5 EC66D 92G6 366? C6A@CE65 :? D6G6C2= 4:EJ A2C<D[ H9:49 4@F=5 E2<6 D6G6C2= H66<D E@ 4=62C]k^Am kAm$2>F6= s@?:2? (6E=2?5 }2EFC6 !C6D6CG6[ =@42E65 ?62C |2:? $EC66E 2?5 {2<6 $9@C6 sC:G6[ 92D 366? 4=@D65 E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am kAm“(6 92G6 :E E2A65 @77] }@3@5J D9@F=5 36 :? E96C6[ 3FE H6 2== <?@H 9@H E92E H@C<D[” s6 p?86=:D D2:5] “(6 H6C6 @FE 4=62C:?8 3C2?496D 2?5 E96C6 H2D 2 8C@FA @7 A6@A=6 D:EE:?8 @? E96:C 3=2?<6ED ?@E b_ 766E 2H2J[ 2?5 E92E’D H96? H6 2D<65 E96 A@=:46 E@ 4@>6 2?5 96=A 4=62C E96 A2C<]”k^Am kAms6 p?86=:D D2:5 E92E 3642FD6 4C6HD 92G6 366? 3FDJ 4=62C:?8 DE@C> 563C:D[ E96J 92G6 ?@E 366? 23=6 E@ H@C< @? @E96C AC@;64ED DF49 2D 8C2DD >@H:?8]k^AmkAm“%96C6’D 2 =@E @7 E92E DEF77 E92E H6’C6 8@:?8 E@ 92G6 E@ ;F>A 324< 2E 2?5 DE2CE 8@:?8 E@ C:89E 27E6C H6 7:?:D9 E96 7:CDE C@F?5 @7 3CFD9 4@==64E:@?[” s6 p?86=:D D2:5]k^Am Samuel Donian Wetland Nature Preserve, located near Main Street and Lake Shore Drive, has been closed because of downed trees and branches. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS k9am'@=F?E66CD ?66565k^9am kAm|6>36CD @7 E96 s:D2DE6C #6DA@?D6 %62> 92G6 366? DE2E:@?65 2E x>>2?F6= {FE96C2? r9FC49[ f__ }] q=@@>7:6=5 #@25[ 7C@> g 2]>] E@ d A]>] |@?52J\$2EFC52J 2?5 2C6 D66<:?8 G@=F?E66CD E@ 2DD:DE H:E9 E96 4=62?\FA 677@CED]k^Am kAm#6D:56?ED 2=D@ 42? 4@?E24E E96 s:D2DE6C #6DA@?D6 %62> :7 E96J 2C6 :? ?665 @7 2DD:DE2?46]k^AmkAm“pD E9:D 8@6D @?[ A6@A=6 2C6 8@:?8 E@ DE2CE E@ C62=:K6 E92E E96J 5@?’E 92G6 6:E96C E96 A9JD:42= H96C6H:E92= @C E96 >@?6E2CJ H96C6H:E92= E@ 36 23=6 E@ 5@ D@>6 @7 E9:D H@C<[” s6 p?86=:D D2:5] “$@ :7 J@F 962C @7 E92E[ A=62D6 86E E96> :? E@F49 H:E9 E96 7@=<D 7C@> s#%]”k^Am kAms:D2DE6C #6DA@?D6 %62> >6>36CD 2=D@ 2C6 2446AE:?8 >@?6E2CJ 5@?2E:@?D[ 2?5 5@?2E:@?D @7 6BF:A>6?E DF49 2D C@A6D[ C2<6D[ 3C@@>D[ EC2D9 328D[ 3F8 DAC2J[ E@@=D[ H966=32CC@HD[ H@C< 8=@G6D[ D276EJ 862C 2?5 DF?D4C66?]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 42== aea\b_g\``_d @C 6>2:= k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@iC6DA@?D6oH:5CE]@C8QmC6DA@?D6oH:5CE]@C8k^2m]k^Am Downed trees and branches have been reported in several Lake Geneva parks as a result of a storm that hit the area July 3. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 D2:5 :E 4@F=5 E2<6 D6G6C2= H66<D 367@C6 E96 DE@C> 52>286 :D 4@>A=6E6=J 4=62C65]k^AmkAm“(6 ;FDE 2D< 7@C J@FC A2E:6?46[” 96 D2:5] “(6’C6 =@@<:?8 2E AC@323=J 2?@E96C E9C66 E@ 7@FC H66<D E@ 86E E96 4:EJ 324< E@ ?@C>2=]”k^AmkAmu@C FA52E65 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 DE@C>[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4:EJ@7=2<686?6G2]8@Gk^2m]k^Am Photos: Powerful storm causes widespread damage around Lake Geneva People assess the damage of a row of power lines brought down on on South Lake Shore Drive on Saturday after a strong storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Boats sit in shallow water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Penny Roehrer walks through her debris-ridden yard in Lake Geneva after assessing damage to her home, which had a tree fall on to during the recent storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A cyclist rides by a tree branch that had fallen on a power line on South Lake Shore Drive during the recent Lake Geneva storms. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A person walks past damage along the White River on Saturday after a strong storm that blew through Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Cars pass by the top of a tree that had fallen upside down and pulled a power line down with it. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL People play in the water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A family runs in to Lake Geneva off of Big Foot Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Lake Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Justin Woods pours diesel on a pile of burning branches he had collected from his yard after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. , Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Theresa Wright, left, piles branches on a trailer while Angeli Soto chops them up before they are taken to Soto’s farm to be burned on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Part of a tree sits inside a home after a strong storm brought trees down across Walsworth County on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A linesman from Shade Tree Company wrestles loose a branch that had fallen on a power line during a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A fallen tree brought up a piece of asphalt in a driveway after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Ricci Capezio clears branches from his driveway following a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from a utility pole above a pile of branches that were gathered on the curb after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Deb Dehmlow talks to a neighbor while cleaning up the park on the shore of Lake Como after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Fallen trees are tangled with power lines after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from the arm of a small excavator in a front yard on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 2 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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