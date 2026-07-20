Alert Featured Top Story Spotlight 12U Softball teams raise $2,600 for Kate Schmidt legacy fund Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 20, 2026 17 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two Geneva Lakes Family YMCA girls 12U softball teams came together on July 20 to sell lemonade and baked goods to raise money for the legacy fund being created in honor of 10-year-old Kate Schmidt. Two Geneva Lakes 12U softball teams worked together to create a lemonade stand and bake sale to raise money for the Kate Schmidt Memorial fund. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm~? yF=J b[ 2 D6G6C6 DE@C> E@C6 E9C@F89 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ 2?5 $49>:5E H2D @?6 @7 E9C66 49:=5C6? H9@ 5C@H? H96? E96 3@2E E96J H6C6 @? 42AD:K65 @? v6?6G2 {2<6]k^AmkAm(9:=6 $49>:5E H2D 7C@> x==:?@:D[ E96 *|rp D@7E32== E62>D 42>6 E@86E96C E@ DFAA@CE E96 7F?5 2?5 C2:D65 Sa[ebc]fa :? 96C 9@?@C]k^AmkAm“(6VC6 ECJ:?8 E@ :?DE:== 2 =@G6 @7 D@7E32==[ =@G6 @7 4@>>F?:EJ[ =@G6 @7[ J@F <?@H[ 96=A:?8 @E96C A6@A=6 :? 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The donation jar was just about filled halfway through the event held by the 12U softball teams to honor Kate Schmidt. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmzFED49>2 D2:5 E92E E96 8:C=D @? E96 E62> H6C6 :>>65:2E6=J 6I4:E65 7@C E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 96=A[ H96E96C E92E 36 32<:?8[ >2<:?8 D:8?D @C 3C:?8:?8 D@>6E9:?8 E@ 36 23=6 E@ 96=A 3642FD6 DA@CED F?:E6 6G6CJ@?6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm“(6VG6 925 2 4@FA=6 C62= 9@E 52JD[ 2?5 @FC >:DD:@? 92D 366?[ =:<6[ ~z[ J@F <?@H[ E96C6VD @?6 =:EE=6 8:C= H9@ :D?VE 23=6 E@ A=2J :E E@52J[ D@ =6EVD 8@ @FE E96C6[ 2?5 E96? E96:C 7C@H?D ;FDE EFC? FAD:56 5@H? H96? J@F AFE :E :? J@FC A6CDA64E:G6[” zFED49>2 D2:5] “$@[ :EVD E2F89E E96>[ x E9:?< 9@A67F==J[ :EVD E2F89E E96> 2 =@E 23@FE 8:G:?8 324<[ 2?5 9@H 8C2E67F= H6 2C6 7@C E9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ A=2J DA@CED]”k^Am kAm%96 E62>D 92G6 AFE 4@>>F?:EJ 7:CDE 7@C >@DE @7 E96 DF>>6C 3J G@=F?E66C:?8 E@ A=2J 282:?DE E96 sC62> %62>D[ D9@H:?8 E92E E62>D 42? 364@>6 >@C6 F?:E65[ 2?5 FD:?8 H92E E96J 2C6 =62C?:?8 E@ AC@A6= E96:C D@7E32== D<:==D[ zFED49>2 D2:5]k^Am kAm“$A@CED :D ?@E ;FDE 23@FE E96 H:?D 2?5 E96 =@DD6D[ 3FE :EVD 23@FE E9:D <:?5 @7 DEF77[ 96=A:?8 6249 @E96C[” zFED49>2 D2:5] “~FC >@EE@ :D D@>6@?6VD 5@H?[ 96=A E96> FA] $@>6@?6VD 8@E E@ 8:G6 E96> 2 9:89 7:G6[ 2?5 E92EVD H92E 6249 2?5 6G6CJ @7 E96D6 @E96C 8:C=D 92D 366? 5@:?8 E9:D J62C]”k^Am kAmzFED49>2 D2:5 :E H2D C62==J DA64:2= E@ >66E $49>:5E’D 8C2?5>@E96C[ H9@ 2EE6?565 E96 6G6?E[ 82G6 E96> 2 A=2BF6 762EFC:?8 z2E6 E@ 5:DA=2J @? E96:C E23=6 2?5 9@A6D E92E E96 72>:=J 42? 766= 2 =:EE=6 3:E @7 9@A6 2?5 =@G6 7C@> E96 4@>>F?:EJ 5FC:?8 E9:D 5:77:4F=E E:>6]k^Am A plaque featuring Kate Schmidt was on display at the lemonade stand. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm“p7E6C D@>6E9:?8 =:<6 E9:D 92AA6?D[ :EVD =:<6 6G6CJ3@5JVD 962CEVD 3C62<:?8[” zFED49>2 D2:5] “xEVD =:<6[ H92E 42? J@F 5@n *@F 42? 5@ ?@E9:?8] *@F =:E6C2==J 42??@E 5@ 2?JE9:?8] qFE E96? H6 DE2CE65 E9:?<:?8 @7 9@H 42? H6[ :7 6G6? 2 >:?FD4F=6 2>@F?E[ 9@H 42? H6 96=An p?5 E96? E92EVD H92E E9:D <:?5 @7 2C@D6 @FE @7]”k^Am kAm%96 72>:=J @7 $49>:5E D6E FA E96 7F?5 @? v@uF?5|6 E@ 96=A @E96C 49:=5C6? H9@ >:89E ?@E 36 23=6 E@ 277@C5 DA@CED 2?5 2==@H $49>:5E’D =6824J E@ 4@?E:?F6 @? 7@C @E96CD]k^Am Honoring Kate Schmidt GoFundMe Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. 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Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva approves permit for proposed supper club Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a conditional use permit application on July 13 to allow David Scotney to construct and opera… Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund The family plans to create a legacy fund for children who might not be able to afford sports — such as tennis and softball, which were two of … Highway 50/MainStreet project update Additional informational meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 and Dec. 9 at City Hall, 626 Geneva St. Cleanup efforts continue in Lake Geneva after July 3 storm Residents may take debris to the city’s brush drop-off site, 1065 Carey St., from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday… Concerts in the Park event moved indoors for July 16 due to air quality The concert, which will feature the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra, will be held at the Geneva Stage, 244 Broad St in Lake Geneva. 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