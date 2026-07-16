Alert Featured Top Story Topical Concerts in the Park event moved indoors for July 16 due to air quality Jul 16, 2026 4 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park event for July 16 has been moved indoors because of air quality conditions.kAm%96 4@?46CE[ H9:49 H:== 762EFC6 E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 $J>A9@?J ~C496DEC2[ H:== 36 96=5 2E E96 v6?6G2 $E286[ acc qC@25 $E :? {2<6 v6?6G2]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAms@@CD @A6? 2E d A]>][ 2?5 E96 4@?46CE H:== 368:? 2E e A]>]k^AmkAmr@?46DD:@? :E6>D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6]k^AmkAmp=D@ u@?E2?2’D |FD:4 :? E96 !2C< yF=J `e 4@?46CE 92D 366? 42?46=65 3642FD6 @7 2:C BF2=:EJ 4@?5:E:@?D]k^Am Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund The family plans to create a legacy fund for children who might not be able to afford sports — such as tennis and softball, which were two of … Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Caleb Oswald, 6, and Abigail Oswald, 7, of Wheaton, Illinois, were two of the three fatalities following a boating accident on Geneva Lake dur… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared In a posting on Facebook, the Lake Geneva Police Department said the city was "deploying all available resources to address immediate hazards,… Operation Barbecue Relief provides meals for 'heroes and neighbors' impacted by storm Another meal is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. today. Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings The three children were recovered from the sunken ship by divers, according to Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency Watch Now: Related Video The smokey haze and its impact on Maxwell Street Days in Madison The smokey haze and its impact on Maxwell Street Days in Madison The smokey haze and its impact on Maxwell Street Days in Madison Iran: Anti-US banners target US President Trump and US Senator Graham in Tehran. Iran: Anti-US banners target US President Trump and US Senator Graham in Tehran. As the war rekindles, what options are left to the US and Iran? As the war rekindles, what options are left to the US and Iran? Watch Now: Related Video The smokey haze and its impact on Maxwell Street Days in Madison The smokey haze and its impact on Maxwell Street Days in Madison The smokey haze and its impact on Maxwell Street Days in Madison Iran: Anti-US banners target US President Trump and US Senator Graham in Tehran. Iran: Anti-US banners target US President Trump and US Senator Graham in Tehran. As the war rekindles, what options are left to the US and Iran? As the war rekindles, what options are left to the US and Iran?