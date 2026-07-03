LAKE GENEVA — Three children died when a boat capsized on Geneva Lake on Friday as a massive storm swept through the area.
Seven other people, six adults and one child, were rescued, authorities said. All of the children were wearing life jackets.
According to a news release from the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency, all 10 were passengers on a privately owned recreational motorboat that was attempting to "navigate to safety as weather conditions deteriorated."
The release said that after the adults and child were rescued, responders were told that three children were missing.
The missing children were found and lifesaving measures were administered at the scene and in transit to medical facilities, according to the release, but all three were later pronounced dead.
The identities of those involved were being withheld pending formal family notifications, and the circumstances surrounding the capsizing remain under investigation.
State of emergency
The City of Lake Geneva declared a state of emergency after the storms passed through the area, resulting in widespread damage.
The storm started at 12:10 p.m. and moved from southwest to northeast across Walworth County, according to Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner.
The storm "greatly affected" Walworth, Sharon, Lake Geneva and other areas. Hausner said the Town of Geneva suffered "massive damage" to houses, and trees were down across most roads.
Hausner said there were many 911 calls reporting trees down, damaged buildings and people trapped in collapsed buildings. He said fallen trees and power lines delayed emergency response.
He said power lines are "all over the place" and urged people to stay away for their safety.
Alliant Energy reported that about 11,400 customers in the area were without power Friday night.
All off-duty deputies were called in, and Walworth County asked for help from Rock, Kenosha and Jefferson counties as well as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Lake Geneva is a city of under 9,000 people, but the greater Walworth County area swells from about 100,000 to about 200,000 people on a typical summer weekend, which Hausner said already stresses law enforcement.
In a posting on Facebook, the Lake Geneva Police Department said the city was "deploying all available resources to address immediate hazards, restore services, and ensure public safety."
The storm resulted in numerous downed trees and power lines, and one person sustained minor injuries after being struck by a falling tree, the posting said.