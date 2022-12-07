Closed Delavan Perkins to be torn down, made into QDOBA, Noodles & Company

The closed Perkins Restaurant & Bakery located at 1312 Geneva St. in the City of Delavan is set to be torn down and turned into a QDOBA Mexican Eats Restaurant and a Noodles & Company.
T Welsh, Building and Zoning Administrator for the City of Delavan, said he expects the building to be torn down within a month with the expectation that the rebuild will begin shortly after that, though no dates have been confirmed at this point.
“State approved plans just came in and a diggers hotline ticket has been pulled to be able to take the building down to get everything marked out there,” he said. “All the zoning has been approved.”
The building has been unoccupied and closed for over two years.
“It will be similar to what Lake Geneva has (QDOBA and Noodles & Company) without something in the middle,” Welsh said.
In 18 Photos: Delavan-Darien Rotary Club Artisan Festival
Author Gregory Lee Renz, of Lake Mills, exhibiting at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Retired veteran 28-year City of Milwaukee firefighter Capt. Gregory Lee Renz, of Lake Mills, was among the vendors at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's inaugural artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan on Sept. 24. Inducted into the
Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame in 2006, Renz retired in 2008. Now an award-winning author, among his works is the firefighting fiction novel "Beneath the Flames," which draws from Renz's experiences as a firefighter. Renz is a past president of the Lake Mills Rotary Club.
Eric Johnson
Authors Judith Rolfs and Becky Melby greet fairgoers at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
From left, local authors and longtime friends Dr. Judith Rolfs, of Fontana, and Becky Melby, of Burlington, greet prospective book buyers attending the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's free admission Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan.
Eric Johnson
Family entertainer and balloon artist Anna Sass at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Family entertainer and balloon artist Anna Sass, of Marengo, Ill., presents a bone-chomping balloon dinosaur creation to 3-1/2 year old Charlie Mahoney, of Lake Geneva, at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan.
Eric Johnson
Facilitated drumming circle at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's artisan festival
Music educator, drum clinician and professional percussionist Scott Cincotta (right of center), of Union Grove, leads a facilitated drumming circle with African tubano and djembe drums Sept. 24 at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan. The facilitated drumming circle was held in the park's gazebo.
Eric Johnson
Flower balloon hats
Sisters Savannah and Addison Chadha, of Delavan, show off their colorful and intricate flower balloon hats at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan. The free admissions community festival featured a variety of free children's activities and amusements.
Eric Johnson
Giant bubbles at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's artisan festival
Bubble artist and family entertainer Ryan Freeman, of Woodstock, Ill., wowed crowds at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club’s Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan with his colorful and translucent giant bubbles.
Eric Johnson
Guitarist LaMont Prospect performs at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Lake Geneva guitarist LaMont Prospect, an author/screenwriter and retired 22-year Milwaukee Public Schools psychologist, plays guitar as one of the featured performers at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan.
Eric Johnson
Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Specialist Patty Stritesky
The Elkhorn-based Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, represented by Public Health Specialist Patty Stritesky, was among the exhibitors at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Park in Delavan. Stritesky was on hand to talk up the many services provided by the department and field questions.
Eric Johnson
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club presidents Katherine Gaulke and member Carol Paur
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club president Dr. Katherine Gaulke (left) and club member Carol Paul hold a State of Wisconsin commendation marking the centennial anniversary of the 1922 founding of the 17-member humanitarian service club. Paur was the inspiration behind the club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens to celebrate the club's anniversary. Given the festival's success, it's hoped that the artisan festival will become an annual community-gathering event.
Eric Johnson
Delavan-Darian Rotary Club artisan festival at Congdon Park, Delavan
Shoppers stroll and browse nearly 30 vendors at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Condon Gardens in Delavan. The free admission community festival was held to mark the centennial celebration of the club's September 1922 founding. Over the past 100 years, the humanitarian service club has donated more than $1 million into the community through youth scholarships and support of local charitable and service organizations.
Eric Johnson
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival children's activities area
A variety of free children's activities were available to youngsters at Congdon Gardens in Delavan on Sept. 24 at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's artisan festival, including a bounce castle, face painting, glitter art and a variety of balloon creations.
Eric Johnson
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club Peace Garden waterfall feature at Congdon Gardens, Delavan
Among the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's more than $1 million in local charitable giving over the past century include the club's 2005 donation of the Rotary Peace Garden at Congdon Gardens in honor of the centennial anniversary of Evanston, Ill.-based Rotary International. Centerpiece of the Rotary Peace Garden at Congdon Gardens in Delavan is this waterfall feature, a fountain comprised of seven granite boulders representing the seven continents of the world united by the water of the oceans. Maintained by the private, not-for-profit Delavan Rotary Gardens Foundation, Congdon Gardens began as a small annual flower garden in 2003 resulting from an initiative from the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club.
Eric Johnson
Juggler and family entertainer Ryan Freeman
Juggler and family entertainer Ryan Freeman, of Woodstock, Ill., shows off his prowess juggling pins at Congdon Park in Delavan on Sept. 24 at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's free admission artisan festival, a community celebration held to mark the centennial anniversary of the club's September 1922 founding.
Eric Johnson
Delavan-Darien Rotary Club historic shield
A bit of local history was proudly on display front and center at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 centennial anniversary celebration community artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan. Showcased on the main stage was the Rotary International shield presented to club at it's September 1922 formation as organization's 1,277th local club affiliate. Today, Evanston, Ill.-based humanitarian service club Rotary Internationalnumbers 1.4 million members in more that 46,000 clubs worldwide in more than 200 countries
Eric Johnson
Delavan-Darien High School String Choir perform at Congdon Gardens
The Delavan-Darien High School String Choir was among the featured main stage acts at Congdon Gardens in Delavan on Sept. 24 at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club celebrated the 100th anniversary occasion of its 1922 founding with a free admission community artisan festival. Given the success of the event, Rotary organizers hope to make the artisan festival an annual event.
Eric Johnson
Honey vendor Renee Michals of Lyons at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club artisan festival
Lyons area hobby beekeeper Renee Michals, owner of Renee's Bee Haven, was among the vendors selling goods at the Delavan-Darien Rotary Club's Sept. 24 artisan festival at Congdon Gardens in Delavan. In addition to selling unpasteurized bottled and bulk honey, participation in the club's fledging festival was also a way for Michals to share her enthusiasm for beeking and educate the public about the importance of bees and other pollinators.
Eric Johnson
