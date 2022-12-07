 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Closed Delavan Perkins to be torn down, made into QDOBA, Noodles & Company

Delavan Perkins

The former Delavan Perkins at 1312 Geneva St. is set to be demolished in the near future to become a QDOBA and Noodles & Company.

 STEPHANIE JONES,

The closed Perkins Restaurant & Bakery located at 1312 Geneva St. in the City of Delavan is set to be torn down and turned into a QDOBA Mexican Eats Restaurant and a Noodles & Company.

T Welsh, Building and Zoning Administrator for the City of Delavan, said he expects the building to be torn down within a month with the expectation that the rebuild will begin shortly after that, though no dates have been confirmed at this point.

“State approved plans just came in and a diggers hotline ticket has been pulled to be able to take the building down to get everything marked out there,” he said. “All the zoning has been approved.”

The building has been unoccupied and closed for over two years.

“It will be similar to what Lake Geneva has (QDOBA and Noodles & Company) without something in the middle,” Welsh said.

