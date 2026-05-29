Alert Top Story Topical Lake Geneva alders approve donating beach passes to YMCA Dennis Hines May 29, 2026 3 hrs ago × Digital Safety Tips for Students Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Several dozen area youths will be able to enjoy Riviera Beach this summer thanks to Lake Geneva officials.kAm~? |2J ae[ E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:= F?2?:>@FD=J 2AAC@G65 5@?2E:?8 g_ 36249 A2DD6D[ G2=F65 2E 23@FE Se[c__[ E@ E96 v6?6G2 {2<6D u2>:=J *|rp’D DF>>6C 42>A AC@8C2>]k^AmkAm%96 4:EJ 92D 366? >2<:?8 2? 2??F2= A2DD 5@?2E:@? D:?46 a_a_]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED 2?5 DE277 >6>36CD @7 E96 DF>>6C 42>A AC@8C2> A=2? E@ G:D:E 2 56D:8?2E65 2C62 @7 #:G:6C2 q6249 7C@> `` 2]>] E@ aib_ A]>] yF?6 `f[ yF=J `[ yF=J `d[ yF=J aa[ pF8] d[ pF8] `a[ pF8] `h 2?5 pF8] ae]k^Am People are also reading… Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting American Legion post to host Memorial Day parade in Lake Geneva Restaurant review: Rare Steakhouse happy hour offers luxury at half price Music, markets & more this weekend in Lake Geneva Judge allows Trump to implement mail-in voting executive order Events planned throughout Racine County over Memorial Day weekend Suspect dies after shooting at officers near White House, official says Personnel Committee dismisses complaints filed against alderwoman Beloit man dies in I-94 crash in central Wisconsin Participants and staff members of the YMCA's summer camp program plan to visit Riviera Beach several times through the end of August. Eric Johnson kAmx? @E96C 3FD:?6DD[ E96 4@F?4:=ik^AmkF=mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2? 286?E 492?86 7@C |2J2 v6?6G2 x?4] 532 |2J2 v6?6G2[ e_d (:==:2>D $E][ E@ t5H:? #@5C:8F6K]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2? 286?E 492?86 7@C r@G6 r@?5@>:?:F> pDD@4:2E:@? x?4] 532 E96 r@G6 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2[ ``` r6?E6C $E][ E@ sF?42? |4=6@5]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2? 2=4@9@= =:46?D6 AC6>:D6D 6IE6?D:@? 7:=65 3J {2<6 r:EJ $@4:2=]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2? 2=4@9@= =:46?D6 AC6>:D6D 492?86 7:=65 3J E96 r@G6 @7 {2<6 v6?6G2]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 AF3=:4 6G6?E A6C>:E 7:=65 3J q2586C w:89 $49@@= 7@C E96 q2586C 9@>64@>:?8 A2C256 ~4E] `e]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 C6D@=FE:@? 2?5 5:C64E:?8 AC@A6C 4:EJ @77:4:2=D E@ :DDF6 2=4@9@= =:46?D6 C6?6H2=D 7@C E96 A6C:@5 @7 yF=J ` E9C@F89 yF?6 b_[ a_af]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 Sff[g__ 3:5 7C@> |2C65 |6492?:42= E@ :?DE2== 2 ?6H 7FC?246 :? E96 v6?6G2 {2<6 |FD6F>]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 2 Sbae[b`h 3:5 7C@> (@=7 !2G:?8 x?4] E@ H@C< @? !92D6 ` @7 E96 ~2< w:== r6>6E6CJ A2G:?8 AC@;64E]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmpAAC@G65 E96 4:EJ’D 4@>>F?:42E:@? A@=:4J]k^Amk^=:mk^F=m Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 23 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Digital Safety Tips for Students Digital Safety Tips for Students Watch Now: Related Video Sun Prairie unveils remodeled and expanded library Top stories for May 29, 2026 Top stories for May 29, 2026 Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil WisEye Morning Minute: Rep. Tom Tiffany on surplus deal WisEye Morning Minute: Rep. Tom Tiffany on surplus deal Watch Now: Related Video Sun Prairie unveils remodeled and expanded library Top stories for May 29, 2026 Top stories for May 29, 2026 Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil Trump weighs potential deal with Iran as US orders new sanctions tied to Iranian oil WisEye Morning Minute: Rep. Tom Tiffany on surplus deal WisEye Morning Minute: Rep. Tom Tiffany on surplus deal