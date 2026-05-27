Alert Featured Top Story Topical New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Dennis Hines May 27, 2026 13 hrs ago × SportsGrid Doctor Bhrett McCabe joins Smylie Kaufman to discuss how striving for perfect golf from junior to pro levels negatively impacts mental health and performance. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Area golfers now have another option for hitting the links.kAm%96 (66 }:A 8@=7 4@FCD6 92D @A6?65 2E E96 vC2?5 v6?6G2 #6D@CE U2>Aj $A2[ f_be vC2?5 v6?6G2 (2J :? E96 E@H? @7 {J@?D]k^Am A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held May 19 to celebrate the opening of the Wee Nip golf course at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmp C:33@?\4FEE:?8 46C6>@?J H2D 96=5 |2J `h 2?5 vC68@CJ |2C4FD[ rt~ @7 C6D@CE @H?6CD |2C4FD r@CA@C2E:@?[ |2EE sFD6?36CCJ[ 4@FCD6 56D:8?6C[ %@H? @7 {J@?D r92:C>2? z6G:? q2EK 2?5 {2<6 v6?6G2 |2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 E665 FA “7:CDE DH:?8D” 2E 9@=6 }@] f]k^AmkAm%96 4@FCD6 762EFC6D `` 9@=6D[ H9:49 2C6 23@FE h_ J2C5D 6249] %96 “`aE9 w@=6” 4@?46DD:@? 2C62[ H96C6 A2EC@?D >2J AFC492D6 7@@5 2?5 36G6C286 :E6>D[ :D ?62C E96 4@FCD6]k^Am People are also reading… Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting American Legion post to host Memorial Day parade in Lake Geneva Restaurant review: Rare Steakhouse happy hour offers luxury at half price New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa ‘They’re torturing me’: ICE uses solitary confinement to scare people into self-deporting Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn A Kenosha couple sued the Brewers over 50/50 raffle winnings. What to know She was suicidal after being sexually assaulted in Iran. ICE’s solution? Solitary confinement. Music, markets & more this weekend in Lake Geneva Suspect dies after shooting at officers near White House, official says NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness kAm|2C4FD D2:5 (66 }:A :D 56D:8?65 7@C 8@=76CD @7 2== 23:=:E:6D]k^AmkAm“%9:D :D 8@:?8 E@ 36 2 8C62E A=246 7@C E96 D<:==65 8@=76C 2?5 E96 =6DD D<:==65 8@=76C] xE’D 8@:?8 E@ 36 7F?[” 96 D2:5] “(6’G6 366? 3C:?8:?8 E96> 2== @FE E@ ECJ :E @FE] $66:?8 A6@A=6 6?;@J :E :D E96 F=E:>2E6 8@2=]”k^Am Gregory Marcus, CEO of the Marcus Corporation, welcomes the crowd to the Wee Nip golf course, which he says is accessible to golfers of all abilities. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAm$<:A w2C=6DD[ >2?28:?8 5:C64E@C @7 vC2?5 v6?6G2 #6D@CE U2>Aj $A2[ E92?<65 sFD6?36CCJ 2?5 C6D@CE DE277 7@C 96=A:?8 E@ >2<6 E96 4@FCD6 2 C62=:EJ]k^AmkAm“(:E9@FE E96:C 2DD:DE2?46[ E9:D 362FE:7F= A=246 H@F=5 ?@E 92G6 4@>6 E@ =:76[” w2C=6DD D2:5]k^Am kAm'x$x% {2<6 v6?6G2 !C6D:56?E 2?5 rt~ $E6A96? z=6EE D2:5 E96 4@FCD6 H:== 36 H6=4@>65 255:E:@? E@ vC2?5 v6?6G2 2?5 E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ 2C62]k^AmkAm“%96 vC2?5 v6?6G2 #6D@CE U2>Aj $A2 5@6D 6G6CJE9:?8 H:E9 DEJ=6 2?5 4C62E:G:EJ[ 2?5 (66 }:A 7:ED E92E E@ 2 E66[” 96 D2:5]k^Am The Wee Nip golf course has officially opened at the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way in the town of Lyons. Dennis Hines, Regional News kAmvC2?5 v6?6G2 #6D@CE U2>Aj $A2 2=D@ 762EFC6D E96 qCFE6 2?5 E96 w:89=2?5D `g\9@=6 8@=7 4@FCD6D]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? G:D:E[ k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]8C2?586?6G2]4@>QmHHH]8C2?586?6G2]4@>k^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 22 hrs ago The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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