Alert Top Story Topical Personnel Committee dismisses complaints filed against alderwoman Dennis Hines May 29, 2026 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For the second time in a about a month, the City Council’s Personnel Committee has dismissed complaints filed by Alder Joel Hoiland against one of his fellow alders.kAm~? |2J aa[ 4@>>:EE66 >6>36CD G@E65 b\` E@ 5:D>:DD 4@>A=2:?ED 282:?DE p=56C r:?5J *286C] w@:=2?5 42DE E96 5:DD6?E:?8 G@E6]k^AmkAm~? |2J c[ E96 4@>>:EE66 5:D>:DD65 4@>A=2:?ED w@:=2?5 925 7:=65 282:?DE p=56C $96CC: p>6D]k^AmkAm~?6 @7 E96 4@>A=2:?ED w@:=2?5 7:=65 282:?DE *286C H2D C6=2E65 E@ 2? :?4:56?E E92E 2==6865=J 92AA6?65 27E6C 2 42?5:52E6D 7@CF> |2C49 `g]k^Am kAmw@:=2?5 2==6865 E92E *286C 2AAC@24965 9:> :? 2? “:?E6?D6” >2??6C 2?5 42==65 9:> 2 “=:2C]” w6 D2:5 2 H:E?6DD E96? :?E6CG6?65 2?5 2D<65 *286C E@ =62G6]k^Am People are also reading… Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay New golf course opens at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program Lakes Area LifeWay founder plans to establish multi-use campus in Linn Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting American Legion post to host Memorial Day parade in Lake Geneva Restaurant review: Rare Steakhouse happy hour offers luxury at half price Music, markets & more this weekend in Lake Geneva Judge allows Trump to implement mail-in voting executive order Events planned throughout Racine County over Memorial Day weekend Suspect dies after shooting at officers near White House, official says Personnel Committee dismisses complaints filed against alderwoman Beloit man dies in I-94 crash in central Wisconsin kAmp?@E96C 4@>A=2:?E H2D C6=2E65 E@ 4@>>6?ED *286C >256 5FC:?8 2 u:?2?46[ {:46?D:?8 2?5 #68F=2E:@? r@>>:EE66 >66E:?8 pAC:= `d[ a_ad]k^AmkAmw@:=2?5 2==6865 E92E *286C D2:5 96 “H6?E @G6C E96 =:?6 :? 2D<:?8 5:C64E=J 2 DE277 A6CD@? 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E96 u:?2?46 r@>>:EE66 >66E:?8 A24<6E :?5:42E:?8 E92E w@:=2?5 925 7@==@H65 AC@A6C AC@465FC6 7@C @3E2:?:?8 E96 :?7@C>2E:@?]k^Am kAm“x H@F=5 92G6 ?@E BF6DE:@?65 E9:D 925 E96 :?7@C>2E:@? :? E96 A24<6E 925 D9@H? AC@@7 E92E 96 925 7@==@H65 E9@D6 AC@46DD6D 2?5 AC@465FC6D[” *286C D2:5] “x A6CD@?2==J 766= 96 92D E2<6? E9:D @FE @7 4@?E6IE[ 3642FD6 :E H2D ?@E 2 A6CD@?2= 2EE24<] xE H2D 2 AC@46DD 2?5 AC@465FC6 BF6DE:@?]”k^Am Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles The poles will be installed as part of the DOT's Highway 50/Main Street road reconstruction project, which is scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program The change is related to the Business Improvement District’s upcoming We Love Local Wednesdays campaign Wisconsin 31st District candidates discuss issues during forum Local candidates Tyler August and John Perryman debated key issues for Wisconsin’s 31st Assembly District at a forum including budget, housing… Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva officials are considering purchasing items to help make Riviera Beach more accessible for residents with disabilities. 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