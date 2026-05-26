Alert Featured Top Story Topical Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club Dennis Hines May 26, 2026 9 hrs ago × This 83-year-old steakhouse has earned its reputation as one of the best supper clubs in Wisconsin. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Lake Geneva restaurant owner is planning to establish another dining facility in the community.kAm~? |2J `g[ E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !=2? r@>>:DD:@? 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What to know Lakeland Health Care Center to host annual car show She was suicidal after being sexually assaulted in Iran. ICE’s solution? Solitary confinement. NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness kAm“(6’C6 9@A:?8 E@ 36 2?@E96C G6?F6 :? E96 4@>>F?:EJ 7@C 32?BF6ED[ H96E96C :E’D D>2==[ AC:G2E6 C@@>D @C A@E6?E:2==J =2C86C[ `__\A=FD 82E96C:?8D :? 255:E:@? E@ @A6C2E:?8 2D 2 EC25:E:@?2= DFAA6C 4=F3[” $4@E?6J D2:5] “(6 92G6 ?@ :?E6C6DE :? 5@:?8 2?J =2E6 ?:89E 32C 24E:G:E:6D] (6 C62==J H2?E E@ 46=63C2E6 :E 2?5 =62? :?E@ 2 EC25:E:@?2= (:D4@?D:? DFAA6C 4=F3]”k^Am David Scotney, Oakfire’s founder and owner, wants to open the Swan Creek Supper Club near the intersection of Center Street and Interchange North. Kenosha News file photo kAm$4@E?6J D2:5 E96 DFAA6C 4=F3 H@F=5 6>A=@J d_\g_ H@C<6CD[ 56A6?5:?8 @? E96 E:>6 @7 J62C]k^Am kAm“(6’C6 6I4:E65 E@ 4@?E:?F6 E@ >2<6 2? :>A24E E92E AC@G:56D ;@3D :? 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