Alert Featured Top Story Topical Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 × USA Today - News Discover the surprising history and traditions of Memorial Day, from its Civil War origins to the meaning behind its symbols. Video created by Wochit AI. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Members of the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 and Ingalls-Koeppen American Legion Post 102 will conduct a Memorial Day parade and ceremony May 25 in Williams Bay.kAm%96 A2C256 H:== 368:? 2E `_icd 2]>] ?62C E96 :?E6CD64E:@? @7 r=@G6C $EC66E 2?5 r96CCJ $EC66ED 2?5 EC2G6= E@ t586H2E6C !2C<]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack kAm%96 8C2?5 >2CD92== H:== 36 w2C@=5 uC:6DE25] !2CE:4:A2?ED :?4=F56 (:==:2>D q2E D49@@=D[ =@42= 4:G:4 2?5 J@FE9 8C@FAD 2?5 2C62 D6CG:46 @C82?:K2E:@?D]k^AmkAmp |6>@C:2= s2J 46C6>@?J H:== 36 96=5 2E ``i`d 2]>] 2E E96 (:==:2>D q2J '6E6C2?’D |6>@C:2= 2?5 H:== :?4=F56 @A6?:?8 AC2J6C[ D:?8:?8 @7 E96 ?2E:@?2= 2?E96>[ 'u( AC6D6?E2E:@?[ C:7=6 D2=FE6[ HC62E9 46C6>@?J 2?5 A=2J:?8 @7 “%2AD]”k^Am People are also reading… Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Williams Bay Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Lake Geneva revises parking ordinance to help BID program Restaurant review: Rare Steakhouse happy hour offers luxury at half price American Legion post to host Memorial Day parade in Lake Geneva Lake Geneva council approves replacement of some traffic signal poles Wisconsin 31st District candidates discuss issues during forum Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Lake Geneva Middle School honors students during ceremony ‘They’re torturing me’: ICE uses solitary confinement to scare people into self-deporting A Kenosha couple sued the Brewers over 50/50 raffle winnings. What to know Lakeland Health Care Center to host annual car show Former Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia is back in the big leagues NASCAR champ Kyle Busch dies at 41 after severe illness Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident kAm(:==:2> q6?D96:>6C H:== C625 “x? u=2?56CD u:6=5D[” 2?5 >FD:4 H:== 36 AC@G:565 3J E96 (:==:2>D q2J w:89 $49@@= 32?5 2?5 E96 (:==:2>D q2J w:89 $49@@= 49@:C]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story As Memorial Day nears, here are 10 things you may not have known Discover the surprising history and traditions of Memorial Day, from its Civil War origins to the meaning behind its symbols. Video created by… IN 18 PHOTOS: 2024 Memorial Day Parade in Williams Bay - Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 Continuing a patriotic longtime West End tradition, Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2373 observed Memorial Day on…