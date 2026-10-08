Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Ronald Rindo to discuss novel Oct. 14 at Lake Geneva Public Library Dennis Hines Oct 8, 2026 Oct 8, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Wisconsin author Ronald Rindo will conduct a conversation with fellow author Maggie Ginsberg at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.kAm#:?5@ H:== E2=< 23@FE 9:D ?@G6=[ “{:76[ 2?5 s62E9[ 2?5 v:2?ED[” 9:D HC:E:?8 42C66C 2?5 E96 AC@5F4E:@? @7 9:D ?@G6= 8@:?8 7C@> 2 92C54@G6C E@ A2A6C324<]k^AmkAm“{:76[ 2?5 s62E9[ 2?5 v:2?ED” :D 23@FE 2 49:=5 H9@ :D 3@C? :? 2 (:D4@?D:? p>:D9 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 8C@HD FA E@ 364@>6 23@FE g 766E E2== H:E9 :>AC6DD:G6 2E9=6E:4 23:=:E:6D]k^Am kAm%96 ?@G6= H2D ?2>65 2D 2? 9@?@C23=6 >6?E:@? 7@C E96 a_ad (:D4@?D:? u:4E:@? q@@< pH2C5]k^Am People are also reading… Former Mount Horeb star sidelined for freshman season with Wisconsin men's basketball Mom says Wautoma player can't walk, talk after hit in football game 2 Wisconsin sheriff races test the future of local ICE cooperation MLB playoff heroes' stories teach us about value of low-cost youth sports Lake Geneva moves closer to purchasing land for public safety facility 3 things to know about Bucks' new signee, Johni Broome Dragon Days Fantasy Festival conducted in Lake Geneva Social Security COLA 2027: How much could your benefits increase? Mom says Wautoma player can't walk, talk after hit in football game Week 7 high school football scores Lake Geneva artist to have works displayed during fall show Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest Fact check: Could Tom Tiffany have ended the Iran War? Instant analysis from the Brewers' NLDS-clinching Game 4 win over the Padres New Bucks guard wing checks several boxes for rebuild kAm#:?5@ H@C<D 2D 2? t?8=:D9 2?5 4C62E:G6 HC:E:?8 AC@76DD@C 2E E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (:D4@?D:?\~D9<@D9 2?5 2=D@ 92D HC:EE6? E96 ?@G6= “qC62E9:?8 {2<6 $FA6C:@C” 2?5 E9C66 D9@CE\DE@CJ 4@==64E:@?D]k^AmkAmv:?D36C8 :D 2 (:D4@?D:? ;@FC?2=:DE H9@D6 H@C<D 92G6 2AA62C65 :? C68:@?2= 2?5 ?2E:@?2= AF3=:42E:@?D] $96 2=D@ :D E96 2FE9@C @7 E96 ?@G6= “$E:== %CF6]”k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 10 hrs ago Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Dragon Days Fantasy Festival conducted in Lake Geneva The annual Dragons Days Fantasy Festival was held Oct. 3-4, along with a kick-off ceremony on Oct. 2, at various locations in downtown Lake Ge… Town of Delavan conducts annual Oktoberfest The event included lawn games, Hammerschlagen and vendors selling German-style food. East Troy railroad museum to conduct trick-or-treat train rides The East Troy Electric Railroad Museum, 2002 E. Church St. in East Troy, will offer trick-or-treat train rides 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, Oc… Choral Arts Society of Southeastern Wisconsin kicks off 40th season The concert, which will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. in Racine, will kick off the Choral Arts Soci…