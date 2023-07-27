Gov. Tony Evers on July 19 signed six bills, including Assembly Bill 321, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 20.

The bill, related to literac and drafted in coordination with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI), makes several comprehensive updates to literacy instruction in the state designed to help improve reading and literacy outcomes for K-12 students.

“We have to ensure our kids have the reading and literacy tools and skills to be successful both in and out of the classroom," Evers said. "This bill, modeled after initiatives that have been successful in other states and fine-tuned with significant changes throughout the legislative process, is a step in the right directio. But at the end of the day, the bottom line for me is that reading curriculum is only one small part of the equation to ensuring our kids are prepared for success — we know that kids who are hungry, in crisis, or experiencing other challenges at home might have trouble focusing in class or on their studies, be distracted or disengaged at school, and have a hard time completing their coursework.

“So, if we want to improve outcomes for kids in our classrooms across the board, this bill is only one small part of the work we have to do — we must continue making meaningful investments in our kids and our schools, bolster our education workforce to help keep class sizes small, and expand access to mental health services and healthy meals in our schools so our kids can bring their full and best selves to our classrooms.”

Assembly Bill 321, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 20:

Creates an Office of Literacy to be known as the Wisconsin Reading Center at DPI.



Creates the Council on Earl y Literacy Curricula , which will include nine members nominated by the state superintendent, speaker of the Assembly, and the senate majority leader and will meet annually to make recommendations to DPI t hat are then submitted to the Joint Committee on Finance for passive review.

Creates a literacy coaching program through which the Office of Literacy would assign 64 contracted literacy coaches to traditional public schools, independent charter schools, and private schools participating in the choice program to provide support to administrators, school-based literacy coaches, principals, and teachers.

Creates grants to cover 50%of the costs of purchasing approved curriculum and instructional materials.



Prohibits the use of instruction or materials that contain the “three-cueing” method of literacy instruction, defined as any model that teaches a student to read based on meaning , structure and syntax, and visual cues or memory, beginning in the 2024-25 school years.



Increases the frequency of screening and diagnostic reading assessments and prescribes specific interventions , including the creation of personal literacy plans that identify specific skill deficiencies, provide goals and benchmarks of progress, and describe additional services.



Requires changes in how educators are prepared to teach reading, including prohibiting the state superintendent from approving a teacher preparatory program unless the program prepares a teacher to teach using science-based early literacy instruction and does not incorporate three-cueing and requiring certain educators to take the Lexia Learning Systems LLC, Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) or another program endorsed by the Center for Effective Reading Instruction and that is offered by the Leadership in Literacy Institute or a provider that meets specified criteria.

The 2023-25 biennial budget includes $50 million in the Joint Committee on Finance’s supplemental appropriation for efforts to improve reading and literacy outcomes for K-12 students, including those included in 2023 Wisconsin Act 20. This funding is in addition to other significant investments in K-12 education included in the 2023-25 biennial budget, including providing an overall increase of nearly $1.2 billion in spendable authority for public school districts. This increase will be more than ten times larger than the increase in spendable authority for public school districts in the 2021-23 biennium. The governor’s vetoes also ensure school districts have predictable, long-term revenue limit spending authority increases to help meet rising costs for the foreseeable future

The 2023-25 biennial budget increases the level of state support from 67.8% in fiscal year 2022-23 to an estimated 68.8% in fiscal year 2023-24 and 69.4% in fiscal year 2024-25. These will be the highest levels of state support for school districts since the calculation was initiated in fiscal year 1996-97 under the state’s former “two-thirds” funding goal.

This increase is also generated by a $325 per pupil increase on revenue limits in each fiscal year, in addition to an increase in the low revenue ceiling from $10,000 to $11,000 per pupil in the first year of the biennium. This is the largest increase in statewide revenue limit authority since revenue limits were first imposed on K-12 schools in 1993-94, and it is permanent and base-building.



Further, these record-high per pupil revenue limit increases also have the potential to take the burden off community members when it comes to school funding, as it alleviates the need for districts to seek operating referenda.

The 2023-25 budget, as enacted by Evers, also:

Provides $97 million GPR over the biennium to achieve a special education reimbursement rate of 33.3% each year, which is the highest reimbursement rate the state has seen in over 20 years.

Invests $4.6 million GPR over the biennium for high-cost special education aid, increasing the reimbursement rate of these programs from its current 39.5% to 50% by the end of the biennium. This aid helps school districts pay a portion of their eligible special education costs for pupils with specific and elevated educational needs.

Provides $30 million to continue support for school-based mental health services modeled on the governor’s successful “Get Kids Ahead” Initiative.

In addition to signing Assembly Bill 321, Gov. Evers signed several bills providing general wage increases for certain state of Wisconsin employees, including state attorneys, troopers and inspectors in the Wisconsin State Patrol, University of Wisconsin (UW) System employees, and those in the building trades.

“From public safety professionals to our UW System, state employees play a critically important role in keeping communities safe, providing services to Wisconsinites in every corner of the state, including educating and training the next generation,” Evers said. “These pay increases are critically important and well-deserved for state workers, and I am glad to be signing these bills today to help support, retain, and bolster our workforce.”

Assembly Bill 322, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 21:

Ratifies the collective bargaining agreement for State Patrol troopers and inspectors in the public safety employees bargaining unit for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23, as negotiat ed by the Division of Personnel Management at the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Association, providing employees in this bargaining unit who meet a satisfactory performance rating a tw o percent general wage adjustment, effective Jan. 2, 2022 , and an additional 4.7% general wage adjustment, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Assemly Bill 323, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 22:

Ratifies the collective bargaining agreement for attorneys working in the classified service for state agencies in the state attorneys bargaining unit for fiscal year 2022-23, as negotiated between the Division of Personnel Management at the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Wisconsin State Attorneys Association, providing employees in this bargaining unit who meet a satisfactory performance rating a 4.7% general wage adjustment, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Assembly Bill 324, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 23:

Ratifies the collective bargaining agreement for UW -Madison employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit for fiscal year 2022-23, as negotiated by UW-Madison and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, providing a 4.7% general wage adjust ment for employees in th is bargaining unit, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Assembly Bill 325, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 24:

Ratifies the collective bargaining agreement for UW System employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit for fiscal year 2022-23, as negotiated by the UW Board of Regents and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, providing a 4.7% general wage adjustment for employees i n this bargaining unit, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Assembly Bill 326, now 2023 Wisconsin Act 25:

Ratifies the collective bargaining agreement for state of Wisconsin employees in the building trades crafts collective bargaining unit for fiscal year 2022-23, as negotiated by the state of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin State Building Trades Negotiating Committee, providing a 4.7% general wage adjustment for employees in this bargaining unit, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Close Milwaukee-based 5-piece bluegrass string band The MilBillies were one of the many bands performing during the 5-day July 12-16 run of the seventh annual Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The nationally-known festival, launched in 2016, attracts more than 100,000 festival-goers annually. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. Among the attractions at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds was the July 13 Rib Run open bike show, where participants could ride and park in the middle of the fairgrounds for motorcycle judging between noon and 6 p.m. in a variety of categories, with trophies awarded for Best Bagger, Best Bobber, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage, as well as a trophy for Grand Champion. Beyond sampling a wide array of barbecued ribs, the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered up a variety of additional memorable moments for festival attendees. Dating three years, Kaylen Betts (left) and Angel Carbajal of Beloit left with a colorful custom-made marker-and-watercolor memento by Elkhorn live event caricature artist Tim Kannard of Laughing Dawg Studio. Miami resident Cornell Simon mops St. Louis-style rib slabs with barbecue sauce at the Blazin’ Bronco BBQ rib stand at the July 12-16 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Simon is a veteran 23-year grillmaster on the professional national rib festival circuit. Blazin’ Bronco has more than 300 national wins to its credit. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition on July 12-15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered delicious, mouth-watering barbecue by 13 world-renowned award-winning professional ribbers — Armadillo’’s BBQ, Aussome Aussie, BBQ King, Blazin’ Broncos, Buck ‘em BBQ, Cowboy’s BBQ & Rib Co., Desperado’s BBQ, Howling Coyote BBQ, Johnson’s BBQ, Just North of Memphis BBQ, MM&E BBQ, Mr. Green’s BBQ and Salt Creek BBQ. Competiting ribbers in the Sunday, July 16 community barbecue competition were slated to include Barnes and Sons BBQ, BBQ Bros., Burton’s BBQ, Du-Little BBQ, Hillbilly Deluxe, HL Smokers, Jampa BBQ, KTB BBQ, Last Place BBQ, Lard Ash BBQ, Lords of Smoke, McKee’s Bar-B-Que, Pauls Smokehouse & BBQ, Pork Lives Matter, Puck Stop BBQ, Ricky’s Ribs, Roll The Bones BBQ, Small & Tall, Smoke The Pig BBQ, Smokin’ Blue BBQ, Todd’s Backyard BBQ, and Wapatui Smokers. Six-year proefessional rib circuit grillmaster Dee Price, of Cleveland, a 37-year barbecue enthusisast, keeps a watchful eye on charcoal-grilled rib slabs at the Buck ‘em BBQ stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Professional ribber and Purple Heart veteran Col. Dan Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va., the 38-year owner of Johnson’s Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que, displays his grillmaster skills at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Arkansas-born Johnson and his pit crew have won numerous local, regional, national and international rib competition awards for their St. Louis-style ribs and sauce. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. As seen here, the festival grounds were filled with food and merchandise vendors, an artisanarts-and-crafts market, and carnival rides and games. Pitmaster Jeff Mynak of Racine-based MM&E Premium Meats & East spritzes Texas-stylebarbecue ribs in his custom smoker at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. MME&E was the 2022 Elkhorn Ribfest Grand Champion. Fiddler and vocalist Colleen Kuraszek and guitarist, vocalist and namesake band leader Judson Brown headlined the Walworth County Fairgrounds' Park Stage as The Judson Brown Band peformed a mix of acoustic rock, pop and country music at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest. The July 12-16, 2023 Elkhiorn Ribfest national rib competition drew large crowds at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Seen is a Thursday afternoon line at the barbecue rib stand run by nantional award winning rib vendor Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. of Hinckley, Ohio. Pitmaster Mike Frost of Ohio loads dry-rubbed St. Louis-style pork sparerib slabs into the rotary smoker at the Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. tent at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Professional grillmaster Riley Atkinson prepares a barbecue rib order at the Just North of Memphis BBQ stand at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Owned by Jon and Kristy Bigalk of Annandale, Minn., just west of the Twin Cities metro area, Just North of Memphis is a charter Elkhorn Ribfest competitor, serving up Memphis-style dry-rubbed barbeque ribs and three award-winning sauces. Ft. Atkinson resident Travis Lindsey (pictured) tried his hand at the midway Strongman Challenge run by Fond du Lac-based carnival entertainment vendor Fun 'n Games at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The challenge, a two-minute full body hang from a suspended bar, is a feat accomplished by five out of 100 challengers according to ride operator Christopher Thorsen. Lindsey lasted 59:29 seconds into the 2-minute challenge. First-time Elkhorn Ribfest attendee Zac Cox, of Burlington, samples barbecue ribs from Woodstock, Ill.-based professional ribber BBQ King Express Meat Market and Sandwich Shop at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ King would go on to take first place Best Ribs honors at the festival. Popular Connecticut street artist ARCY returned to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn July 12-16 to engage in live art demonstrations as he created two large scale 8x12-foot spray paint art murals at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition. Touring across the nation and around the world since 2015, ARCY has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia and Europe. IN 17 PHOTOS AND 3 VIDEOS: 2023 ELKHORN RIBFEST By the time the gates closed on the final day of July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition, a crowd of more than 100,000 was expected to have vistited the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn for the seventh annual festival, which included professional and amateur rib competitions, music, a carnival midway, a variety of vendors, an arts-and-crafts Artisan Village, and a July 13 Rib Run motorcyble show. Milwaukee-based 5-piece bluegrass string band The MilBillies were one of the many bands performing during the 5-day July 12-16 run of the seventh annual Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The nationally-known festival, launched in 2016, attracts more than 100,000 festival-goers annually. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. Among the attractions at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds was the July 13 Rib Run open bike show, where participants could ride and park in the middle of the fairgrounds for motorcycle judging between noon and 6 p.m. in a variety of categories, with trophies awarded for Best Bagger, Best Bobber, Best Chopper, Best Cruiser, Best Freestyle and Best Vintage, as well as a trophy for Grand Champion. Beyond sampling a wide array of barbecued ribs, the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered up a variety of additional memorable moments for festival attendees. Dating three years, Kaylen Betts (left) and Angel Carbajal of Beloit left with a colorful custom-made marker-and-watercolor memento by Elkhorn live event caricature artist Tim Kannard of Laughing Dawg Studio. Miami resident Cornell Simon mops St. Louis-style rib slabs with barbecue sauce at the Blazin’ Bronco BBQ rib stand at the July 12-16 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Simon is a veteran 23-year grillmaster on the professional national rib festival circuit. Blazin’ Bronco has more than 300 national wins to its credit. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition on July 12-15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds offered delicious, mouth-watering barbecue by 13 world-renowned award-winning professional ribbers — Armadillo’’s BBQ, Aussome Aussie, BBQ King, Blazin’ Broncos, Buck ‘em BBQ, Cowboy’s BBQ & Rib Co., Desperado’s BBQ, Howling Coyote BBQ, Johnson’s BBQ, Just North of Memphis BBQ, MM&E BBQ, Mr. Green’s BBQ and Salt Creek BBQ. Competiting ribbers in the Sunday, July 16 community barbecue competition were slated to include Barnes and Sons BBQ, BBQ Bros., Burton’s BBQ, Du-Little BBQ, Hillbilly Deluxe, HL Smokers, Jampa BBQ, KTB BBQ, Last Place BBQ, Lard Ash BBQ, Lords of Smoke, McKee’s Bar-B-Que, Pauls Smokehouse & BBQ, Pork Lives Matter, Puck Stop BBQ, Ricky’s Ribs, Roll The Bones BBQ, Small & Tall, Smoke The Pig BBQ, Smokin’ Blue BBQ, Todd’s Backyard BBQ, and Wapatui Smokers. Six-year proefessional rib circuit grillmaster Dee Price, of Cleveland, a 37-year barbecue enthusisast, keeps a watchful eye on charcoal-grilled rib slabs at the Buck ‘em BBQ stand at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Professional ribber and Purple Heart veteran Col. Dan Johnson of Virginia Beach, Va., the 38-year owner of Johnson’s Hickory Smoked Bar-B-Que, displays his grillmaster skills at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Arkansas-born Johnson and his pit crew have won numerous local, regional, national and international rib competition awards for their St. Louis-style ribs and sauce. The 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest, now in its seventh season, was expected to draw crowds in excess of 100,000 attendees to the Walworth County Fairground across the span of its 5-day July 12-16 run. As seen here, the festival grounds were filled with food and merchandise vendors, an artisanarts-and-crafts market, and carnival rides and games. Pitmaster Jeff Mynak of Racine-based MM&E Premium Meats & East spritzes Texas-stylebarbecue ribs in his custom smoker at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. MME&E was the 2022 Elkhorn Ribfest Grand Champion. Fiddler and vocalist Colleen Kuraszek and guitarist, vocalist and namesake band leader Judson Brown headlined the Walworth County Fairgrounds' Park Stage as The Judson Brown Band peformed a mix of acoustic rock, pop and country music at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest. The July 12-16, 2023 Elkhiorn Ribfest national rib competition drew large crowds at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Seen is a Thursday afternoon line at the barbecue rib stand run by nantional award winning rib vendor Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. of Hinckley, Ohio. Pitmaster Mike Frost of Ohio loads dry-rubbed St. Louis-style pork sparerib slabs into the rotary smoker at the Armadillo’s Rib & BBQ Co. tent at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Professional grillmaster Riley Atkinson prepares a barbecue rib order at the Just North of Memphis BBQ stand at the July 12-16, 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. Owned by Jon and Kristy Bigalk of Annandale, Minn., just west of the Twin Cities metro area, Just North of Memphis is a charter Elkhorn Ribfest competitor, serving up Memphis-style dry-rubbed barbeque ribs and three award-winning sauces. Ft. Atkinson resident Travis Lindsey (pictured) tried his hand at the midway Strongman Challenge run by Fond du Lac-based carnival entertainment vendor Fun 'n Games at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. The challenge, a two-minute full body hang from a suspended bar, is a feat accomplished by five out of 100 challengers according to ride operator Christopher Thorsen. Lindsey lasted 59:29 seconds into the 2-minute challenge. First-time Elkhorn Ribfest attendee Zac Cox, of Burlington, samples barbecue ribs from Woodstock, Ill.-based professional ribber BBQ King Express Meat Market and Sandwich Shop at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition at the Walworth County Fairgrounds. BBQ King would go on to take first place Best Ribs honors at the festival. Popular Connecticut street artist ARCY returned to the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn July 12-16 to engage in live art demonstrations as he created two large scale 8x12-foot spray paint art murals at the 2023 Elkhorn Ribfest national rib competition. Touring across the nation and around the world since 2015, ARCY has created hundreds of live murals and permanent large scale works throughout North America, Australia and Europe.