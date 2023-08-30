As the start of the 2023-2024 school year draws near, the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education on Aug. 21 once again took up the topic of the Grade 9-12 district’s proposed preliminary 2023-2024 budget.

Leading the presentation and discussion were District Administrator Doug Parker and Business Manager Laura Long.

Big Foot’s preliminary 2023-2024 budget, with minor revisions, calls for a balanced $9,013,061 in revenues and expenditures, down from a balanced $9,234,762 budget in 2022-2023.

“We’re gonna have less money to work with,” Parker said. “It’s that simple. Dollars and cents. Until the equalization value gets finalized and we finalize our enrollment, we won’t know exactly how much.”

Final budget figures for 2023-2024 hinge on two numbers yet to be received, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s mandated Third Friday Count of student enrollment in September and the October receipt of equalized property value figures within the district from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Anticipated revenues include: Local, $7,022,108; other districts, $838,091; other agencies, $26,796; state, $691,008; and federal, $435,058.

Projected expenditures include: Instruction, $3,252,589; pupil support, $4,259,578; and non-program support, $1,500,894.

The Board of Education gave its second approval to the preliminary balanced district budget for 2023-2024 as presented.

Facility news

Parker provided a buildings and grounds update to the Board of Education, reporting that the remodeling of Big Foot’s culinary arts classroom was nearing completion and would be ready for the Sept. 5 start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Back on March 27, the Big Foot Board of Education approved a $413,114 bid from Beloit-based general contracting firm Corporate Contractors, Inc. (CCI) for the remodeling of the school’s circa-2001 culinary arts classroom into a professional, restaurant grade teaching facility.

Beyond school use, Big Foot’s culinary arts classroom is also utilized by Big Foot Recreation District youth and adult cooking classes, as well as community groups and organizations, including local churches for Christmas cookie walk baking.

The remodeling falls in line with district moves in recent years to transition its Family and Consumer Science (FACS) offerings into a professional, career-oriented culinary program serving as a conduit to employment in the growing tourism and hospitality industry in Walworth County, Wisconsin and the nation.

Heading Big Foot’s culinary arts program in recent years are two culinary industry veterans, Wes Slawson and former restaurateur John Karabas.

“We’re very excited,” Parker said of the remodeled facility. “It should be a phenomenal experience for the kids and the instructor and we should be able to create a more realistic career pathway for kids in the hospitality and tourism industry. We’re teaching principles of hospitality and we have a lot of kids on work experiences in local restaurants and resorts. We want to continue to prepare kids and get them excited for that career field. Obviously, Walworth County is a tourism place. We live on one of the most beautiful lakes in Wisconsin and people come up here to vacation with all the resorts and fine restaurants, so there’s a lof of jobs in hospitality. We want to take advantage of those opportunities for any kids that want to get into that field.”

Following a closed executive session at the school tennis courts, the Board of Education instructed Parker to go ahead and get estimates on different ways to either repair or replace the district’s six original school- and community-use tennis courts.

“They are in bad shape again,” Parker noted. “There were redone five years ago but they’re asphalt and the base of asphalt was put in, as far as we can tell, in the 80s when they were built, and so the cracks just keep coming through the asphalt. We knew it would happen. We didn’t know whether it would be three years, five years, seven years. The cracks are coming and they’re coming quickly because of Wisconsins winters and the heat of the summer. Asphalt just can’t do that.”

Parker said two tennis courts that the district built brand new with post-tension concrete technology in 2019 “don’t have a single crack in them.”

Post-tension (PT) concrete tennis courts are named after the process used to construct them, where concrete is poured over cables or tendons that extend from one end of the court to the other. These cables are mechanically tightened slowly as the concrete hardens, creating tension loads within the concrete that prevent the large cracks that eventually occur in asphalt tennis courts.

Given the district’s experience with the two post-tension concrete tennis courts, Parker said he will investigate possibly replacing the district’s six asphalt courts with the post-tension concrete technology.

The district’s eight tennis courts have seen significantly increased use in recent years, in part because of the rising popularity of pickleball.

Debuting in 1965 and often described as a combination of tennis, Ping-Pong and badminton, pickleball grew nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, making it America’s fastest-growing sport. There are around 4.8 million pickleball players or “picklers” in the U.S. according to a 2022 report form Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

“Over the last five years for sure, our courts have gotten probably double the use,” Parker said. “We have so many community members that use them for pickelball. We want to make sure we have a safe and quality product for our kids, our tennis teams, our gym classes, our pickleballers, and our community members that play tennis.”

Parker said the goal is to perform the work in late spring and early summer 2024.

“We’ll disrupt a little bit of the tennis season and a little bit of summer pickleball and tennis,” he noted. “We’re trying to minimize the disruption, but there’s only so many months you can get them done.”

Other news

In other developments at the Aug. 21 meeting, the Big Foot Board of Education:

Approved a $4,563 contract with Dousman-based Dousman Transport Co., Inc. for private school student transportation for the 2023-2024 school year, encompassing seven Big Foot Union High School District residents attending Faith Christian School in Williams Bay. According to Wisconsin law, a pupil attending a private elementary or high school in Wisconsin is entitled to transportation provided by the public school district in which the student resides if certain criteria are met.

Approved acceptance of a new records retention schedule as mandated statewide by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

Approved the district’s 2023-2024 Employee Handbook.

Approved the district’s 2023-2024 Student Handbook.

Upcoming dates

Upcoming dates of note at Big Foot Union High School for the 2023-2024 school year, as reported by Principal Jeremy Andersen, include but are not limited to the following:

Staff in-service — Aug 28-31.

Back-to-School Open House — Wednesday, Aug. 30, 5-7 p.m.

First day of school — Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Picture Day — Thursday, Sept. 7.

Homecoming Week — Sept. 25-30.

Andersen also reported on the availability of Big Foot’s new all-sports individual and family passes for the 2023-2024 school year, sold at a cost of $60 and $150 respectively.

The non-transferrable passes are good for all home school athletic events, excluding WIAA tournaments.

The passes are available for purchase in the main office at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education will be held on Monday, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., in the lecture hall at Big Foot Union High School, 401 Devils Lane in Walworth.

Eight photos from Big Foot's football game against Whitewater Carter Ries Ben Lavariega Bo Seagren Christian Lavariega Big Foot defense Chase Rodriguez and Konnor Glos Owen Smith Ryan Swaney