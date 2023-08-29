The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) posted a cautionary water quality advisory for the east end of Lake Geneva Beach on Tuesday afternoon after the results of Aug. 28 testing for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at public beach locations around Geneva Lake came back Aug. 29 showing actionable readings.

Water quality testing for E. coli at the east end of Lake Geneva Beach, nearest The Riviera, showed a reading of 548 colonies per 100mL, well in excess of the 235 colonies per 100mL threshhold but short of the 999 per 100mL threshhold for beach closures.

"We do have an advisory this week at Lake Geneva - East End," said GLEA Lake Management Intern Alyson Wisnionski. "Retests are currently in progress, and we hope to be able to clear the beach before the weekend."

The advisory is the second in three weeks for the east end of Lake Geneva Beach.

The weekly water quality testing by GLEA is wrapping up for the 2023 summer season.

"With the beaches closing this Labor Day weekend, this is our last round of testing as a part of GLEA’s beach testing program ... to make sure our beaches stay healthy and safe for our communities," Wisnionski said.

An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources follows different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received for Big Foot Beach at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Dr., Lake Geneva.

Other Aug. 28 water quality test results around Geneva Lake, reported Aug. 29 in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:

Linn Pier Beach: 3

Fontana Beach—North End: 4

Fontana Beach—Swim Piers: 4

Fontana Beach—South End: 11

Fontana —Country Club Estates Beach: 4

Williams Bay Beach—West End: 7

Williams Bay Beach—Swim Piers: 1

Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 8

Williams Bay Beach—East End: 5

Hillside Road Beach: 13

Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 15

Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 13

Big Foot Beach: 1

The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

Shore path: Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach (Including Santa's summer home) Entering the path Shore path map Entering the lake path Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Along the lake Santa along the shore path Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Stone Manor Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach Lake Geneva to Big Foot Beach A color for each grandkid A little tropical look Approaching Big Foot Beach A walk along the lake A couple of chairs Red, white and blue Just dreaming Along the lake Room for friends A patio view A splash of colors Unique steps Along the lake A look at the lake Beauty Perfect blooms Summer fun Along the lake Wonderful steps Beautiful blooms Along the lake Lake path