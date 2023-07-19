Singer/guitarist Dan Maguire has performed his laidback brand of rock in various spots throughout the Lake Geneva area.

Maguire summers in Fontana but lives in Rockford, Illinois, where he received an Album of the Year Award from the Rockford Area Music Industry for “Travelin’ Light,” which was released in December 2022.

In Lake Geneva, he has played at Flat Iron Tap, House of Bogini and was featured recently in the Music on Broad Street program.

Last week, the 52-year-old Maguire answered some questions about his music, influences and stage experiences.

Note: The following has been edited for clarity.

Resorter: How long have you been performing?

Dan Maguire: I have been playing and performing for about 35 years.

Resorter: Describe your style of music.

Dan Maguire: My music is easy, chill rock and roll with traces of jazz and country hints. Sometimes people tell me they hear Jack Johnson, Dave Matthews or “something Southern.”

Resorter: What was the last album you listened to?

Dan Maguire: Well, with so many music platforms, I can’t remember the last time I listened to a full album. I usually make a Pandora station or let Spotify generate a playlist from a song I pick. I have been introduced to new music through playlists my kids have made: Glass Animals, Milky Chance, AJR. My daughter and I have seen Cage the Elephant a few times, and she has introduced me to Tyler Childers, who is excellent.

Resorter: What is the best song ever written?

Dan Maguire: I can’t pick one. A while ago, I started a list of songs that I think are perfect — perfect based on my own opinion and criteria. And this list continues to grow:

“Waiting on a Friend,” The Rolling Stones.

“Use Me,” Bill Withers.

“Crazy,” Patsy Cline or Willie Nelson. Doesn’t matter to me, both outstanding.

“Bargain,” The Who.

“Fool in the Rain,” Led Zeppelin.

“Pride and Joy,” Stevie Ray Vaughan.

“Burden in My Hand,” Soundgarden.

Resorter: Who is your biggest musical influence?

Dan Maguire: My guitar professor in college, Scott Smith, is probably the single biggest musical influence I have had. I learned everything from rock and roll to jazz to classical from him and was in bands with him for almost 15 years. I was at least 20 years younger than the other musicians, and had to sprint all the time to keep up. It was a fantastic experience. As for commercial artists, Eric Clapton, Stevie Ray Vaughan and songwriters like Chris Cornell and JJ Cale.

Resorter: Is it tough being a musician today?

Dan Maguire: I think anything we really care about developing is tough. But I don’t think being a musician is any tougher than anything else someone is putting consistent time and effort into.

Resorter: What is the funniest thing that happened to you onstage?

Dan Maguire: Good-natured drunk people giving themselves permission to join me and sing when I am doing a cover they know and like.

Resorter: What is the scariest?

Dan Maguire: Being in front of people keeps me on my toes. When one of my electronics decides that in front of people is the best time to fail, instead of when I am routinely checking things over, that can be stressful.

Upcoming gigs for Maguire include Sunday, July 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Geneva Outdoor Market, Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 Highway H, town of Geneva and Sunday, Aug. 6, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

“Travelin’ Light” can be streamed on Spotify.