Badger baseball clinches 6-5 senior night win in final inning Kaitlyn Hupp May 17, 2026 May 17, 2026 Updated 44 mins ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Badger Baseball hosted senior night against Elkhorn on Friday, May 15, with the 6-5 win going to the Badgers in the bottom of the seventh inning. kAm%96 q2586CD DE2CE65 @FE E96 7:CDE :??:?8 H:E9 7@FC CF?D 2?5 <6AE E96 D4@C6 c\_ F?E:= E96 dE9 :??:?8 H96? E96 t=<D 42>6 324< E@ E:6 E96 D4@C6]k^AmkAmq@E9 E62>D 3C@F89E E96 D4@C6 E@ 2 d\d E:6 :? E96 D:IE9 :??:?8]k^AmkAm&=E:>2E6=J E96 q2586CD 42>6 @FE @? E@A 3J H2J @7 2 H2=< @77 H:=5 A:E49 3C@F89E 9@>6 D6?:@C {@82? {6G:EE] k^Am People are also reading… New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Lake Geneva considers accessibility options for beach Council delays voting on whether to pursue land purchase for public safety building Lake Geneva considers property for police and fire station Wisconsin State Senate rejects bipartisan deal on school funding, tax rebates College academy set to open charter school in Elkhorn Geneva Lakes Family YMCA eyeing Townline Road site for new campus 'A lot of bigger issues': Big Ten coach rips Wisconsin in preview magazine 3 takeaways from Wisconsin flipping a standout in-state linebacker Fontana student receives first-place award in art contest Lake Geneva approves conceptual plans for Hillmoor area kAm$@A9@>@C6 %C@J w:332C5 x' A:E4965 2=>@DE E96 6?E:C6 82>6[ H:E9 $6?:@C ~H6? $<:==:?8 4@>:?8 :? 7@C E96 7:?2= 76H 32EE6CD]k^AmkAm$@>6 ?@E23=6 492?86D 7C@> C646?E 82>6D H2D E96 42E496C DH:E49[ ;F?:@C r2=G:? t4<=F?5 H2D 42E49:?8 H9:=6 D@A9@>@C6 %:> ~’vC25J >@G65 @G6C E@ D64@?5 32D6] k^Amk3=@4<BF@E6mkAmkDA2?m“(6VG6 366? AC6249:?8 2== J62C E@ 86E 2== E9C66 A92D6D @7 E96 82>6 H:E9 A:E49:?8[ 5676?D6[ 2?5 H6 8@E 2 8C62E A:E49:?8 A6C7@C>2?46[ 5:5?VE C62==J >@G6 FA @776?D:G6=J[ 3FE[ J@F <?@H[ H6VC6 DE2J:?8 :? E96 82>6 @776?D:G6=J[” w625 r@249 }:4< wF896D D2:5] “p?5 E96?[ J@F <?@H[ E96J 925 E92E 3:8 3=@H[ H96C6 E96J 8@E 7@FC CF?D[ E96? E96J E@@< E96 =625[ 2?5 H6 ;FDE 4FE E96 =625[ 2?5 H6 925 2 8@@5 D:EF2E:@? :? E96 3@EE@> @7 E96 D6G6? E96C6 H:E9 E96 E@A @7 @FC @C56C 4@>:?8 FA]”k^DA2?mk^Amk^3=@4<BF@E6m Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular New clothing store set to open in downtown Lake Geneva Clothing store owner Estevan Longoria is set to open his first brick-and-mortar Lost Files location at 607 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva… Lake Geneva alderman censured after video incident Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to issue a censure against Alderman Joel Hoiland related to a … Lake Geneva school district issues statement regarding meeting The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District addressed recent teacher resignations at Central-Denison Elementary, citing lack of support from d… Is Lake Geneva really going with trolleys? Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved on April 27 to send a letter of intent to transportation company, Jones Travel & Tour in … Lake Geneva alderwoman complaints tossed: ‘Not refutable evidence’ Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Personnel Committee approved on May 4 to dismiss complaints filed against Alderwoman Sherri Ames. Th…