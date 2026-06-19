Resorts America’s 250th inspires summer fun at Grand Geneva Jun 19, 2026 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF LYONS — Fireworks every Sunday. An America-inspired pop-up tavern. Welcome to summer at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa.kAm{@42E65 2E f_be vC2?5 v6?6G2 (2J :? E96 E@H? @7 {J@?D[ E96 C6D@CE 563FED %2G6C? `ffe @? uC:52J[ yF?6 ae] vC2?5 v6?6G2 :D ?62C E96 %:>36C #:586 {@586 U2>Aj (2E6CA2C<]k^Am Fireworks, an America-inspired pop-up summer tavern and several fun activities are in store this summer at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, which is just outside of the city of Lake Geneva. Submitted, Regional News kAm%96 A@A\FA E2G6C? 9@?@CD p>6C:42’D ad_E9 3:CE952J E9C@F89 Q76DE:G6 5:?:?8[ 4C27E 4@4<E2:=D 2?5 4=2DD:4 DF>>6C 7F?[” 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 vC2?5 v6?6G2 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm#F??:?8 E9C@F89 pF8FDE a[ %2G6C? `ffe :D =:E 3J =2?E6C? =:89E 2?5 =:?65 H:E9 9:DE@C:4 7=28D[ H62E96C65 H@@5 2?5 A@CEC2:ED @7 E96 7@F?5:?8 72E96CD] xE :D 2 A=246 H96C6 8F6DED 42? 82E96C[ C2:D6 2 8=2DD 2?5 46=63C2E6 p>6C:42’D ad_E9 3:CE952J :? ECF6 C6G@=FE:@?2CJ 72D9:@?]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Robert G. Betzer Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Packers offensive lineman confident heading into 3rd year with position change Man shoots deputy at Dodge County dog park, then fatally shoots himself, police say Walworth County duo delivers equipment to Ukrainian troops Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 How did Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby get to 10-0 already? Here's an in-depth look Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Garth Brooks gives Summerfest 2026 in Milwaukee a thrilling kickoff Impact of Walworth County tourism hits $1 billion mark These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Lake Geneva to work with bus company during road project kAm%96 A@A\FA 762EFC6D @=5\E:>6J[ 324<J2C5\:?DA:C65 3:E6D =:<6 r@C?3C625 U2>Aj sC:AA:?8D — 42DE :C@?[ 9@?6J 3FEE6C[ D62 D2=E — 2?5 %96 !C@G:D:@?[ @C D9@CE C:3 D=:56CD H:E9 42C2>6=:K65 @?:@? 2?5 2865 496552C]k^AmkAmp=D@ @776C65 2C6 46=63C2E@CJ 5C:?<D DF49 2D %2I2E:@? (:E9@FE #6AC6D6?E2E:@?[ H9:49 :D DA:465 CF>[ A2DD:@? 7CF:E[ 2?5 4:ECFDj 2?5 =:G6 6?E6CE2:?>6?E]k^AmkAmq6J@?5 %2G6C? `ffe[ vC2?5 v6?6G2 H:== 4@?E:?F6 H:E9 $F?52J ?:89E 7:C6H@C<D E9C@F89 {23@C s2J (66<6?5]k^Am kAmvF6DED 42? 2=D@ 42AEFC6 92G6 2 4@>A=:>6?E2CJ AC@76DD:@?2= 72>:=J A9@E@ D6DD:@? 6G6CJ $F?52J 7C@> c\d A]>][ =2<6D:56[ 2E E96 C6D@CE]k^Am kAm$F>>6C 2E vC2?5 v6?6G2 H:== 2=D@ =@@< =:<6 $F?52J A@@= A2CE:6D[ v=@H v@=7[ 2?5 E96 563FE @7 (66 }:A[ E96 C6D@CE’D ?6H D9@CE 4@FCD6 7@C 8@=76CD @7 2== 286D 2?5 D<:== =6G6=D]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6[ G:D:E k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]8C2?586?6G2]4@>QmHHH]8C2?586?6G2]4@>k^2m 2?5 k2 E2C86ElQ03=2?<Q 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]E:>36CC:586=@586]4@>QmHHH]E:>36CC:586=@586]4@>k^2m]k^Am Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved on June 8 to hold off voting on a conditional use permit for a proposed supper cl… Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva The Milwaukee Brewers will be partnering with the new boutique in Lake Geneva, Lost Files, as a part of their City Connect series spanning acr… Robert G. Betzer Robert G. Betzer of Delavan, WI died peacefully at Unity Point Health-Meriter Hospital of Madison, WI on Friday, June 5, 2026. A celebration o… Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Officials from the Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducted their annual mailboat jumper tryouts on June 11 to determine who will be their mailboat d… Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Some of the proposed changes include reducing the number of members from six to five, and no longer requiring that the commission include a re…