Alert Featured Spotlight Top Story Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Dennis Hines Jun 19, 2026 2 hrs ago × Firefighters work to put out a fire at the professional building, 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A downtown Lake Geneva building that was damaged by a fire several years ago could be demolished with a new structure constructed in its place.kAm#6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> $496CC6C r@?DECF4E:@?[ x?4] :? qFC=:?8E@? AC6D6?E65 A=2?D E@ 56>@=:D9 E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !C@76DD:@?2= qF:=5:?8[ c`d qC@25 $E][ E@ >2<6 C@@> 7@C 2 ?6H[ EH@\DE@CJ 3F:=5:?8 5FC:?8 E96 yF?6 `d {2<6 v6?6G2 !=2? r@>>:DD:@? >66E:?8]k^AmkAm%96 =@H6C =6G6= @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 H@F=5 762EFC6 4@>>6C4:2= 3FD:?6DD6D[ 2?5 E96 FAA6C =6G6= H@F=5 762EFC6 D:I[ =@?8\E6C> C6?E2= 2A2CE>6?E F?:ED[ :?4=F5:?8 7@FC EH@\365C@@> 2A2CE>6?ED 2?5 EH@ @?6\365C@@> 2A2CE>6?ED]k^Am The Lake Geneva Professional Building, 415 Broad St., could be demolished with a new building constructed in its place. The building was damaged by a fire in 2022. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm!=2? r@>>:DD:@? >6>36C zJ=6 r2CJ D2:5 96 :D :>AC6DD65 H:E9 E96 4@?46AE A=2?D 2?5 C6?56C:?8D 7@C E96 AC@;64E 2?5 766=D :E H@F=5 36 2 H6=4@>65 255:E:@? E@ E92E 2C62]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Robert G. 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DF3>:EE65 =@@<D G6CJ D:>:=2C]”k^Am kAm|2J@C %@55 zC2FD6 D2:5 E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !C@76DD:@?2= qF:=5:?8 ?665D E@ 36 56>@=:D965[ 3FE 766=D E96 AC@A@D65 3F:=5:?8 =@@<D “E@@ >@56C?” 7@C E96 5@H?E@H? 2C62] w6 D2:5 A=2?D 7@C E96 ?6H 3F:=5:?8 :?5:42E6 E92E :E H@F=5 762EFC6 2 7=2E C@@7 2?5 96 H@F=5 AC676C :E E@ 92G6 2 A:E49 C@@7]k^Am kAm“%96C6’D ;FDE D@>6E9:?8 23@FE E92E 7=2E C@@7 E92E 8:G6D :E E@@ >F49 @7 2? :?5FDEC:2= 766= E@ >6[ 2E =62DE[” zC2FD6 D2:5] “$@ :7 x 925 2 C64@>>6?52E:@?[ x H@F=5 >F49 AC676C E@ D66 2 A:E49 C@@7 @? :E] pD:56 7C@> E92E[ x 5@?’E 92G6 2 C62= :DDF6 H:E9 :E]”k^Am kAm|@C6 56E2:=65 A=2?D 7@C E96 AC@;64E 2C6 D6E E@ 36 AC6D6?E65 :? E96 7FEFC6] %96 AC@;64E 92D E@ 36 2AAC@G65 3J {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:= >6>36CD 367@C6 :E >2J 36 4@?5F4E65]k^Am Firefighter crews respond to a fire at the Lake Geneva Professional Building, 415 Broad St., in 2022. Plans have been presented to demolish the building and construct another one in its place. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%96 {2<6 v6?6G2 !C@76DD:@?2= qF:=5:?8 H2D 52>2865 3J 2 7:C6 :? a_aa]k^AmkAmq2:=6J uC66>2?[ C6AC6D6?E2E:G6 7@C $496CC6C r@?DECF4E:@?[ D2:5 E96 7:CDE 7=@@C @7 E96 3F:=5:?8 92D 366? “8FEE65[” 3FE E96 D64@?5 7=@@C >@DE=J 92D C6>2:?65 :?E24E]k^Am kAm“x H2E4965 E92E 7:C6 E92E 52J[” $<2E6D D2:5] “x D2E 5@H? H:E9 E96 7:C6>6? 2?5 H2E4965 :E 3FC?] xE H2D D25 E@ D66]”k^Am 10-plus photos, video from the fire at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Watch now: Firefighters work to put out fire on Broad Street 415 Broad St. fire Firefighters head toward a structure fire reported at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva on Wednesday, Nov. 16. To view the story, jump to A9. Travis Devlin, Regional News 415 Broad St. fire Firefighters enter the building located at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva where a structure fire was reported Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire Firefighters walk together to enter the building that was on fire located at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire A fireman heads towards the smoke coming from 415 Broad St. Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire A firefighter walks towards the smoke coming from 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire A structure fire was reported Wednesday morning, Nov. 16 in Lake Geneva located at 415 Broad St. 415 Broad St. fire A firefighter grabs the hose in an effort to put out a structure fire located at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire Smoke billows out of the rear entrance of the building located at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire Firefighters pull the hose into the professional building that was on fire located at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva Wednesday, Nov. 16. 415 Broad St. fire A fire was reported at the professional building located at 415 Broad St. Wednesday morning, Nov. 16. Watch now: Smoke coming from the back 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire 415 Broad St. fire Watch now: Town of Linn Fire Department arrives 415 Broad St. fire A firefighter puts on a mask to enter the building of a reported structure fire Wednesday morning, Nov. 16 located at 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. Travis Devlin, Regional News Watch now: Town of Delavan Fire Department arrive The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Firefighters work to put out fire on Broad Street Firefighters work to put out a fire at the professional building, 415 Broad St. in Lake Geneva. 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