Featured Top Story Spotlight Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Kaitlyn Hupp Jun 15, 2026 2 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Milwaukee Brewers will be partnering with the new boutique in Lake Geneva, Lost Files, as a part of their City Connect series spanning across the state of Wisconsin.kAmp =2F?49 @7 E96 ?6H “r:EJ r@??64E” ;6CD6J[ E96 E62> 7@4FD65 @? E96 DE2E6 2D 2 H9@=6 E9:D J62C :?DE625 @7 ;FDE |:=H2F<66[ =236=:?8 :E ‘(:D4@’ 2?5 FD:?8 56D:8?D 7@4FD65 @? E96 >:5H6DE6C? 4F=EFC6[ =2<6 DF?D6ED[ 2?5 =:EE=6 56E2:=D E92E 4@??64E E96 E62> E@ E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am The Milwaukee Brewers released their Wisco series of City Connect jerseys and designs. 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E96 2C62[ 4@>6 2?5 G:D:E FD 2E e_f (6DE |2:? $EC66E[ {2<6 v6?6G2[ (:D4@?D:?[ H96E96C :E 36 E92E $2EFC52J @C 2?J @E96C 52J E9C@F89@FE E96 H66<[ H6VC6 @A6? 6G6CJ 52J]” {@?8@C:2 D2:5]k^DA2?mk^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Norton's of Green Lake supper club has been acquired by the Gage Marine Corporation and will operate as Norton's by Gage. The Green Lake suppe… Impact of Walworth County tourism hits $1 billion mark State officials estimate that tourism-generated revenue saves Walworth County residents about $1,339 a year in taxes by offsetting costs for m… State revokes wholesale licenses of two Elkhorn automotive dealerships The decision to revoke the licenses was affirmed by a hearing examiner April 17 and became final May 17. Taking a stroll to help shape downtown Lake Geneva’s future Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District conducted “Main Street Makeover Conceptual” tours on May 27. As part of the… Plan Commission gives initial approval to Lake Geneva supper club The conditional use permit still must be approved by City Council. 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