Alert Featured Top Story Topical Program to address issues related to bird habitat loss Jun 21, 2026 3 hrs ago × Goats from Vegetation Solutions are now grazing some grass at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Hillmoor Commission and the Avian Committee are hosting “Help Your Land Sing Again” at 6:30 p.m. June 23 at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St.kAm%96 AC@8C2> H:== 7@4FD @? 3:C5 2?5 @E96C H:=5=:76 923:E2ED 36:?8 =@DE 3642FD6 @7 E96 :?4C62D6 @7 F?H2?E65 A=2?ED]k^AmkAm%9@>2D vF??[ 7@C6DE6C 7@C E96 p>6C:42? q:C5 r@?D6CG2?4J[ H:== DA62< 23@FE H9J C6DE@C:?8 =2?5 :? A=246D =:<6 E96 w:==>@@C AC@A6CEJ 2?5 4:EJ A2C<D :D :>A@CE2?E E@ AC6D6CG:?8 @FC H:=5=:76]k^Am Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch now: Goats now on Hillmoor property Goats from Vegetation Solutions are now grazing some grass at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property. Hillmoor paths officially open for public use The former Hillmoor Golf Course property is now officially open for public use. Watch Now: Related Video Switzerland talks: Meetings due to take place on Sunday Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz as Israel tests MOU with Lebanon strikes Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz as Israel tests MOU with Lebanon strikes Major US-Iran Peace Push Resumes in Switzerland Major US-Iran Peace Push Resumes in Switzerland Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire, at least 16 killed Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire, at least 16 killed Watch Now: Related Video Switzerland talks: Meetings due to take place on Sunday Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz as Israel tests MOU with Lebanon strikes Iran shuts Strait of Hormuz as Israel tests MOU with Lebanon strikes Major US-Iran Peace Push Resumes in Switzerland Major US-Iran Peace Push Resumes in Switzerland Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire, at least 16 killed Israel strikes Lebanon despite ceasefire, at least 16 killed