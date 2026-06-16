Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Dennis Hines Jun 16, 2026 21 mins ago × News 12 Boat weather has officially arrived at the Jersey Shore, but this year, getting out on the water costs more because of rising gas and diesel prices. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Seven area youths recently showcased their athletic and narration abilities to be involved with one of the more popular summertime tours in the Walworth County area.kAm#6AC6D6?E2E:G6D 7C@> E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6 4@?5F4E65 E96:C 2??F2= >2:=3@2E ;F>A6C ECJ@FED @? yF?6 `` E@ D6=64E 42?5:52E6D 7@C E9:D J62C’D >2:=3@2E E@FCD]k^AmkAmsFC:?8 E96 ECJ@FED[ E96 42?5:52E6D H6C6 2D<65 E@ ;F>A 7C@> E96 &]$] |2:=3@2E (2=H@CE9 @?E@ =2<67C@?E A:6CD[ 56=:G6C D:>F=2E65 >2:= 2?5 ;F>A 324< @?E@ E96 3@2E[ 2D H6== 2D AC6D6?E :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE D@>6 @7 E96 9:DE@C:4 9@>6D 2=@?8 E96 =2<67C@?E 2C62— 2== 2 A2CE @7 E96 ;@3 @7 36:?8 2 >2:=3@2E ;F>A6C]k^Am kAmr2?5:52E6D 2C6 C6BF:C65 E@ H@C< 7@C {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6 7@C 2E =62DE @?6 J62C 367@C6 E96J 2C6 23=6 E@ ECJ @FE 7@C E96 ;@3]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Robert G. 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D6G6C2= J62CD]k^Am Mailboat jumper candidates begin to board the U.S. Mailboat Walworth for their tryout. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm|:4926=2 u=6E496C[ a_[ @7 t=<9@C? 92D H@C<65 2D 2 >2:=3@2E ;F>A6C 5FC:?8 E96 A2DE E9C66 J62CD 2?5 H2D D66<:?8 E@ ;@:? E96 4C6H 282:? E9:D J62C]k^AmkAm“x C62==J H2?E65 E@ 5@ :E 282:?[ 2?5 x C62==J 6?;@J E96 A6@A=6 x H@C< H:E9[” u=6E496C D2:5] “xE’D 2 C62==J 8@@5 H@C<@FE] xE’D 2 G6CJ F?:BF6 6IA6C:6?46 96C6]”k^Am kAmtG6? E9@F89 D96 6?;@JD E96 ;@3[ u=6E496C 25>:ED E96C6 2C6 D@>6 92K2C5D] $96 C642==D 72==:?8 @? @?6 @7 E96 A:6CD 5FC:?8 2 ;F>A =2DE DF>>6C]k^Am kAm“x 925 2 =@E @7 3CF:D6D @? >J 324< 2?5 >J 2C>D 2?5 >J <?66D[” u=6E496C D2:5] “%96C6’D 2 =@E @7 4C2KJ E9:?8D E92E 92AA6? @FE 96C6]”k^AmkAm#J2?? vCF?@H[ `g[ @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 H@C<65 2D 2 ;F>A6C =2DE J62C 2?5 H2?E65 E@ 5@ :E 282:? E9:D D62D@?]k^AmkAm“x ;FDE =@G65 E96 ;@3] xE H2D ;FDE D@ >F49 7F?[” vCF?@H D2:5] “xE’D 2 8C62E 6IA6C:6?46 @G6C2==[ D@ x H2?E65 E@ 4@>6 324< 2?5 ECJ @FE 282:?]”k^Am kAmvCF?@H D2:5[ 5FC:?8 2 ;F>A =2DE J62C[ D96 H2D 3:E 3J 2 5@8 H9:=6 >2<:?8 2 56=:G6CJ @? @?6 @7 E96 A:6CD]k^AmkAm“xE 3C@<6 E96 D<:? @? >J =68[ 3FE :E H2D?’E E6CC:3=6[” vCF?@H D2:5] “xE H2D ;FDE 2 D>2== 3:E6]”k^Am Micheala Fletcher returns to the U.S. Mailboat Walworth after making a successful jump. DENNIS HINES PHOTOS, REGIONAL NEWS kAmp??:6 |4t?62?J[ `h[ @7 {2<6 v6?6G2 92D H@C<65 2D 2 D62D@?2= ;F>A6C 7@C EH@ J62CD 2?5 2D 2 72== ;F>A6C 7@C E9C66 J62CD] |4t?62?J D2:5 D96 6?;@JD 36:?8 2 A2CE @7 E96 E@FCD 2?5 :?E6C24E:?8 H:E9 E96 C:56CD]k^AmkAm‘”xE’D D@ >F49 7F?] xE’D E96 >@DE F?:BF6 DF>>6C ;@3 x’G6 6G6C 925[” |4t?62?J D2:5] “x 766= G6CJ =F4<J E@ 36 2 A2CE @7 E96 E62> 2?5 6I4:E65 E@ ECJ @FE 282:?]”k^Am kAm|4t?62?J D2:5 D96 9@A6D E9:D D62D@? :D 2 =:EE=6 5C:6C 7@C 96C[ 3642FD6 =2DE J62C :E D66>65 E@ C2:? 6G6CJ 52J D96 ;F>A65]k^AmkAm“Wr2AE2:?X #2J Wp>6DX 925 2 D2J:?8[ ‘xE 5@6D?’E C2:? 6G6CJ 52J[ 3FE 6G6CJ 52J p??:6 ;F>AD :E C2:?D[’” |4t?62?J D2:5] “qFE x’> 766=:?8 AC6A2C65 ?@H] p== E96 A:6CD 2C6 H6E E@52J[ D@ :E’D ?@E C62==J A92D:?8 >6] x’> FD6 E@ :E]”k^Am Annie McEneany narrates information about a historical home along the lakefront during her tryout. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm|6892? #F55[ `h[ @7 u@?E2?2 EC:65 @FE E@ 36 2 >2:=3@2E ;F>A6C 23@FE E9C66 J62CD 28@ 3FE H2D ?@E D6=64E65] w@H6G6C[ D96 564:565 E@ 8:G6 :E 2?@E96C ECJ E9:D J62C]k^Am kAm“xE H2D?’E 7@C >6[” #F55 D2:5] “x E9@F89E x 5:5?’E 92G6 E96 36DE CF?[ D@ x H2?E65 E@ 8:G6 :E 2?@E96C 8@]”k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m$6=64E:?8 E96k^DEC@?8mk^AmkAmkDEC@?8m>2:=3@2E ;F>A6CDk^DEC@?8m|2:=3@2E 42AE2:? 2?5 ;F586 zJ=6 u@F=<6 D2:5 D@>6 @7 E96 BF2=:E:6D 96 :D =@@<:?8 7@C :? 2 >2:=3@2E ;F>A6C :D 9@H H6== E96J 42? ;F>A 7C@> E96 3@2E E@ E96 A:6CD 2?5 324<[ 4@?5F4E E96 E@FCD 2?5 8:G6 ?2CC2E:@?]k^Am kAmw6 D2:5 :E :D @7E6? 5:77:4F=E E@ D6=64E E96 42?5:52E6D]k^Am kAm“(96? J@F 92G6 D6G6? <:5D H9@ 42? 5@ :E[ E92E’D AC@323=J E96 92C56DE A2CE[” u@F=<6 D2:5] “xE’D AC@323=J @?6 @7 E96 >@DE 7F? ;@3D :? E96 4@F?ECJ @C 6G6? E96 H@C=5] $@[ :E’D F?:BF6 E@ 36 2 A2CE @7 E92E 4=F3]”k^Am Captain Ray Ames steers the U.S. Mailboat Walworth during the mailboat jumper tryouts. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAmp>6D D2:5 2?J DE2865 ;F>AD 5FC:?8 E96 ECJ@FED @C E@FCD 92G6 E@ 36 4=62C65 H:E9 9:> 7:CDE]k^AmkAm“(96? H6 DE286 2 >:DD[ E96 @?=J A6@A=6 H9@ 2C6 8@:?8 E@ <?@H 23@FE :E 2C6 >6 2?5 E96 ;F>A6C[” p>6D D2:5] “x7 2 ;F>A6C 6G6C 8@6D :? @? AFCA@D6 H:E9@FE >6 <?@H:?8 23@FE :E[ E92E H:== 36 E96:C =2DE 52J @7 ;F>A:?8]”k^Am kAmp7E6C E96 ECJ@FED[ E96 42?5:52E6D H9@ H6C6 D6=64E65 :?4=F565 u=6E496C[ vCF?@H[ |4t?62?J[ pF3C66 !9:==:AD 2?5 y@C2 !9:==:AD]k^AmkAm%96 >2:=3@2E E@FCD CF? E9C@F89 $6AE] `d] u@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4CF:D6=2<686?6G2]4@>QmHHH]4CF:D6=2<686?6G2]4@>k^2m]k^Am The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Lake Geneva’s West End Pier being installed for upcoming boating season Gage Marine crew members conducted the annual process of installing boat slips for Lake Geneva’s West End Pier during the week of April 6 to p… Commercial boats hit with high fuel costs ahead of summer season Boat weather has officially arrived at the Jersey Shore, but this year, getting out on the water costs more because of rising gas and diesel prices. 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