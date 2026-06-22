Alert Featured Top Story Topical Natural Grocers opens first Wisconsin store in Lake Geneva Dennis Hines Jun 22, 2026 9 hrs ago × When it comes to groceries, here are some simple money moves you can make to stretch your paycheck a little bit further. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lake Geneva residents have another option for purchasing groceries and other household items.kAm}2EFC2= vC@46CD @A6?65 yF?6 `_ 2E e__ }] t5H2C5D q=G5] — E96 7@C>6C =@42E:@? @7 y@2?? u23C:4D] xE :D E96 4@>A2?J’D 7:CDE =@42E:@? :? (:D4@?D:?]k^Am Natural Grocers has opened at 600 N. Edwards Blvd. in Lake Geneva. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%96 DE@C6 762EFC6D @C82?:42==J\AC@5F465 7CF:ED 2?5 G686E23=6D[ 52:CJ AC@5F4ED[ >62ED[ 7C@K6? 7@@5 :E6>D 2?5 3@5J 42C6 AC@5F4ED[ 2D H6== 2D 5:6E2CJ DFAA=6>6?ED[ 3@@<D 2?5 9@FD69@=5 AC@5F4ED]k^AmkAm}FEC:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE E96 AC@5F4ED :D A@DE65 E9C@F89@FE E96 DE@C6]k^Am kAm“(6 H2?E A6@A=6 E@ <?@H 23@FE H92E E96J’C6 3FJ:?8[ H92E E96J’C6 AFEE:?8 :? E96:C 3@5:6D 2?5 @? E96:C 3@5:6D[” D2:5 z2E:6 |242C6==:[ AF3=:4 C6=2E:@?D 5:C64E@C 7@C }2EFC2= vC@46CD] “(6 H2?E E@ 36 EC2?DA2C6?E 2?5 7F== @7 65F42E:@? 2?5 :?7@C>2E:@?]”k^Am People are also reading… Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Packers offensive lineman confident heading into 3rd year with position change Walworth County duo delivers equipment to Ukrainian troops Robert G. Betzer Lakeland Health Care Center renovations completed How did Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby get to 10-0 already? Here's an in-depth look Natural Grocers opens first Wisconsin store in Lake Geneva Garth Brooks gives Summerfest 2026 in Milwaukee a thrilling kickoff These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Hollywood never made Fred MacMurray forget his Beaver Dam roots The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission kAm}2EFC2= vC@46CD 82G6 Sa[d__ E@ E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 u@@5 !2?ECJ 2D A2CE @7 :ED 8C2?5 @A6?:?8 2?5 A=2?D E@ A2CE:4:A2E6 :? E96 “qC:?8 *@FC ~H? q28” AC@8C2>[ 5@?2E:?8 7:G6 46?ED E@ E96 A2?ECJ 6G6CJ E:>6 2 4FDE@>6C FD6D 2 C6FD23=6 328]k^AmkAm|2CJ z:=>6C[ AC6D:56?E @7 E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 u@@5 !2?ECJ[ D2:5 D96 :D =@@<:?8 7@CH2C5 E@ H@C<:?8 H:E9 }2EFC2= vC@46CD @? E96 AC@8C2>]k^Am kAm“%9:D 4@==23@C2E:@? C67=64ED @FC D92C65 4@>>:E>6?E E@ 3F:=5:?8 2 962=E9:6C[ DEC@?86C 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 H6 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ E96 >62?:?87F= :>A24E H6’== 4C62E6 E@86E96C[” D2:5 |2CJ z:=>6C[ AC6D:56?E @7 {vu!]k^Am kAm}2EFC2= vC@46CD[ H9:49 :D 9625BF2CE6C65 :? {2<6H@@5[ r@=@C25@[ H2D 7@F?565 :? pF8FDE `hdd 3J |2C82C6E 2?5 !9:=:A xD6=J]k^Am A sign welcomes customers to the new Natural Grocers store at 600 N. Edwards Blvd. DENNIS HINES, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%96C6 2C6 23@FE `f_ =@42E:@?D E9C@F89@FE E96 4@F?ECJ[ H:E9 @?8@:?8 A=2?D E@ 6IA2?5k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]?2EFC2=8C@46CD]4@>Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]?2EFC2=8C@46CD]4@>k^2m]k^Am Local nonprofits receive $2,500 from Restaurant Week Charity Check program The Dementia Friendly Community Initiative was one of four local nonprofits to receive funding from this year’s Restaurant Week Charity Check program. From left are Bernadette Russow, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative co-founder; Matt Foster of Tito’s Handmade Vodka; and Eric Russow, Dementia Friendly Community Initiative co-founder. Submitted photos Matt Foster of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, from left, presents a $2,500 check to Elizabeth Russell-Jones, Tammy Dunn, Karen Stoneman and Penny Hallett, all from the Bridge Food & Diaper Bank. Submitted Matt Foster of Tito’s Handmade Vodka presents a $2,500 check to Cindy Holmes of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Submitted Matt Foster of Tito’s Handmade Vodka presents Koko Cooper of the Tree House Child and Family Center with a $2,500 check. Submitted Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines Jun 19, 2026 The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Grocery shopping hacks to save you from inflation When it comes to groceries, here are some simple money moves you can make to stretch your paycheck a little bit further. Watch Now: Related Video Does Prime Day include free shipping? 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