Alert Featured Top Story Topical Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Dennis Hines Jun 25, 2026 5 hrs ago × USA Today - News Teachers at Alexandria City High School in Virginia use civics education to restore young people’s faith in democracy in politically divided America. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Residents and teachers continue to express concerns about Central-Denison Elementary School. kAmsFC:?8 E96 |2J `a {2<6 v6?6G2 y@:?E }@] ` $49@@= s:DEC:4E 3@2C5 >66E:?8[ D6G6C2= E62496CD 2??@F?465 A=2?D E@ C6D:8? 3642FD6 E96J ?@ =@?86C 76=E DFAA@CE65 3J 5:DEC:4E DE277]k^AmkAm$64@?5\8C256 E62496C $E24J $>:E9 DA@<6 5FC:?8 E96 yF?6 h D49@@= 3@2C5 >66E:?8]k^AmkAm$>:E9 D2:5 D96 4@?E24E65 D6G6C2= 5:DEC:4E DE277 >6>36CD 23@FE :DDF6D C6=2E65 E@ DEF56?ED’ :?5:G:5F2=:K65 65F42E:@? AC@8C2>D[ 3FE E9@D6 :DDF6D H6C6 ?@E 255C6DD65]k^Am kAmx?5:G:5F2=:K65 65F42E:@? 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D2:5] “(6 4@?E:?F6 E@ >@?:E@C DE277:?8 EC6?5D 4=@D6=J 2?5 C6>2:? 7@4FD65 @? 2EEC24E:?8 2?5 C6E2:?:?8 9:89\BF2=:EJ 65F42E@CD]”k^Am Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board members present awards to students and staff Kyle.jpg Kyle Pinsent received an Achievement Plus award and was nominated by his teacher Angeli Soto Mendoza, who shared that Pinsent has made improvements in his English language development since arriving from Thailand last year. Pictured from left, Angeli Soto Mendoza, Kyle Pinsent, and Piper Lois. Submitted Hudson.jpg Hudson Knigge Laursen was selected as an Achievement Plus award recipient and was nominated by Central-Denison Elementary School music teacher Amy Stanfield-Dunham, who shared that Hudson took the initiative to clean up Bigfoot State Park and organized his peers to help restore the river area near the skate park. Pictured from left Amy Stanfield-Dunham, Hudson Knigge Laursen, and Kory Garlock. Submitted Javier.jpg Javier Esau Lira Aguilera received an Achievement Plus award from Eastview Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Heather Hutchinson, who said Aguilera has committed himself to mastering English and consistently demonstrates strong effort in expressing his thoughts in the language. Submitted Steele.jpg Katherine Steele received an Achievement Plus award, being nominated by band directors Amanda Krause and Zach Ott. The band directors said Steele has demonstrated outstanding commitment to the middle school band program through her involvement as a summer band assistant and her support of the middle school jazz ensemble. Monica Steele was awarded with an Involvement Plus honor, being nominated by Krause and Ott for her volunteerism in supporting all of the middle school band concerts and events. Pictured from left Amanda Krause, Monica Steele, Katherine Steele and Zack Ott. Submitted Mendoza.jpg Blanca Mendoza received an Involvement Plus Award. Lake Geneva Middle School teacher Angeli Soto Mendoza nominated Blanca Mendoza for her commitment to supporting the school’s sixth-grade multilingual learners by dedicating her time twice weekly to provide bilingual instruction. Pictured from left, Angeli Soto Mendoza, Blanca Mendoza and Piper Lois. Submitted YMCA.jpg Representatives from the Geneva Lake Family YMCA were presented with an Involvement Plus Award, being nominated by Central-Denison Elementary School staff for their dedication to the second-grade students through their Safety Around Water program. Pictured from left Meghan Guerra, Samanth Miller, Gertrude Suhajda and Stacy Smith. Submitted Presendofer.jpg Central-Denison Elementary School English as a Second Language teacher Alecia Presendofer was selected as a Results Plus award recipient, being nominated by her colleagues Janelle Matthiesen and Cyndi Nelson for taking on a group of 18 4K students each morning while continuing her ESL responsibilities to help address enrollment needs in the school’s early childhood program. Pictured from left, Janelle Matthiesen, Alecia Presendofer, and Cyndi Nelson. Submitted Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story How civics education helps diffuse political tension in U.S. schools Teachers at Alexandria City High School in Virginia use civics education to restore young people’s faith in democracy in politically divided America. 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