The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana, off Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67).

Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Satursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the Fontana Public Library and its programs, visit fontana.lib.wi.us or call 262-275-5107.

The Delavan-based nonprofit Walworth County Genealogical Society is an affiliate member of the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society.

For more information, visit walworthcgs.com, follow the WCGS at facebook.com/wcwgs or call 262-723-9150.

UW-Madison’s BadgerTalks program (https://badgertalks.wisc.edu) reflects the tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the university to citizens of the state.

BadgerTalks connects faculty and staff from hundreds of different disciplines with communities throughout the state to spark conversations on important topics, engage residents on critical issues, and share the latest UW research.

BadgerTalks is a privately funded program connected to the Office of State Relations and housed under UW Connects statewide outreach.

More than 200 BadgerTalks are hosted around the state each year, featuring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines. Talk topics range from cutting edge discoveries to happiness in the workplace and everything in between.

Professional, community and civic organizations, as well as schools, are invited to request a UW-Madison speaker.