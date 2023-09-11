The Fontana Public Library has announced its slate of upcoming September programs.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the library's Adult Program Series will host the "Genealogy 101: Finding Your Ancestors" presentation by the Walworth County Genealogical Society, Inc. (WCGS) beginning at 1 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at Fontana Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr. (State Hwy. 67) in Fontana.
New to family history and ancestry research? Wanting to build a family tree but don't know where to begin? Hoping to brush up on some basic genealogical research skills? This free program is open to anyone with an interest in genealogy, with a goal of providing attendees with steps to genealogical research success.
“A couple of people have expressed an interest in knowing more about how to begin their family search by checking into genealogy,” said Fontana Public Library Adult Program Coordinator Sally Lee. “I like to choose topics that are interesting to me and I’ve always wanted to delve into my genealogy ... Members of the Walworth County Genealogical Society will speak on how to begin a search for one’s ancestors and how to keep records of those findings.”
And on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Geneva Lakes Libraries — Fontana Public Library, Barrett Memorial Library and the Lake Geneva Public Library —will collaboratively be sponsoring another free BadgerTalks series program on the Black Hawk War of April 6-Aug. 27, 1832.
Free and open to the public, the program will be held at The Ridge Hotel, W4240 State Hwy. 50 in the Town of Geneva, west of Lake Geneva.
The featured BadgerTalks presenter is John W. Hall, the Ambrose-Hesseltine Professor of U.S. Military History with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of History.
Outside of Wisconsin, the Black Hawk War is best know as the conflict in which Abraham Lincoln earned his limited military experience. Within Wisconsin, the Black Hawk War is somewhat better known, if only because its namesake and his Sauk tribe are memorialized by parks, towns, inns and roads throughout the state. But what was the war actually over and what did it mean?
Hall will explore the colonial roots of a war far more significant than most realize, one that settled at last a 200-year contest for control of the region by great powers, both Indian and European.
"It sounds like a really interesting program," said Fontana Public Library Director Walter Burkhalter. "It should be of interest to people, since there are local ties to the Black Hawk Wars."
Currently on sabbatical for the Fall 2023 semester, Hall is an award-winning professor and the author of "Uncommon Defense: Indian Allies in the Black Hawk War," published by Harvard University Press in 2009.
A military historian broadly interested in the ways in which societies have organized violence to pursue and defend their interests, Hall is especially interested in the ethnohistorical study of military conflict and cooperation between the Native peoples of North America and European colonial powers, with a more general interest in Native American and early American history with particular emphasis on the Revolutionary Era and the Early Republic.
Within the field of military history, Hall's research has focused on “small wars” involving irregular forces and U.S. defense policy. He is currently working on a military history of Indian Removal in the southeastern United States.
A past president of the Society for Military History, Hall is also a retired U.S. Army Reserve colonel with past assignments as a historian to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. European Command, U.S. Central Command, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The upcoming Sept. 26 BadgerTalks presentation will be the third to date collaboratively hosted by Geneva Lake Libraries, with Burkhalter calling past BadgerTalks programs — lake ice seasonality and climate change at the Fontana Public Library in July, and dementia at The Ridge Hotel in August — "pretty well attended" and "outstanding" in quality.
"We hope to continue doing them," her said. "The prospects are pretty good for us to continue ... to do more of them."
Learn more
The Fontana Public Library is located at 166 2nd Ave. in Fontana, off Valley View Drive (State Hwy. 67).
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Satursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information on the Fontana Public Library and its programs, visit fontana.lib.wi.us or call 262-275-5107.
The Delavan-based nonprofit Walworth County Genealogical Society is an affiliate member of the Wisconsin State Genealogical Society.
UW-Madison’s BadgerTalks program (https://badgertalks.wisc.edu) reflects the tradition of the Wisconsin Idea — to extend the resources of the university to citizens of the state.
BadgerTalks connects faculty and staff from hundreds of different disciplines with communities throughout the state to spark conversations on important topics, engage residents on critical issues, and share the latest UW research.
BadgerTalks is a privately funded program connected to the Office of State Relations and housed under UW Connects statewide outreach.
More than 200 BadgerTalks are hosted around the state each year, featuring faculty and staff with expertise in a variety of disciplines. Talk topics range from cutting edge discoveries to happiness in the workplace and everything in between.
Professional, community and civic organizations, as well as schools, are invited to request a UW-Madison speaker.
