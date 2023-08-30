It’s nice to have the right set of tools and skill sets to get the job done — and done right.

Learners in the Technical Education (Tech-Ed) program at Williams Bay High School will now be able to add another learning tool to their toolbox and further refine their skills this coming school year.

As the days count down to the post-Labor Day start of the 2023-2024 school year, the Williams Bay School District announced Aug. 23 that, with the financial support of Lake Geneva-based Midwest Precision Molding, Williams Bay High School was one of seven Wisconsin school districts to be awarded a Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Technical Education Equipment Grant.

The grant financially supports educational institutions in acquiring modern and industry-relevant equipment for their technical education programs.

The belief behind that grant is that by equipping educational institutions with state-of-the-art tools, machinery and resources, students will receive hands-on training that aligns with the demand of today’s job market.

Midwest Precision Molding donated $8,400 to fulfill the 50% required match for the Williams Bay School District to be awarded the grant.

With the funding provided by the DWD Technical Education Equipment Grant and the Midwest Precision Molding donation, the Williams Bay School District was able to purchase an Amatrol Industry 4.0 Learning System from Jeffersonville, Ind.-based Amatrol, Inc., the world’s leader in skills-based interactive technical learning.

“Working with our industry partner, Midwest Precision Molding, we have attained equipment that will accompany a new course offering here at Williams Bay,” said Williams Bay High School Tech-Ed teacher Jacob White. “This school year, high school students will be able to register for Introduction to Mechatronics. This course will utilize the new equipment for performance-based assessments and evaluate skill levels and competencies needed for advanced anufacturing, specifically manufacturing. Companies throughout Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties, such as MPM, are implementing automation technologies and systems to help drive their manufacturing processes to stay competitive and to solve their staffing needs. Automating a process has a ton of benefits, but it still requires skilled workers to design, set up, program, troubleshoot, and maintain the work cell. Our aim at Williams Bay is to introduce these valuable skills to our students and open up opportunities for them. Furthermore, students that take Introduction to Mechatronics will receive state and industry recognized certifications, transcripted credits through Gateway, and qualify to register for Introduction to Industrial Robotics, a course our Tech-Ed program rolled out last year.”

Amatrol’s Industry 4.0 Learning System is a high school-based program that prepares students for high-paying Industry 4.0 careers in local industries.

Industry 4.0 is also known as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) — the collection of sensors, instruments and autonomous devices connected through the internet to industrial applications.

“The Amatrol System is a critical piece needed for adding new course offerings and allows students to earn industry certifications,” said Williams Bay School District Administrator Dr. William White.

Midwest Precision Molding’s support will allow Williams Bay High School students to receive training in advanced manufacturing practices to prepare for stable careers while they obtain dual enrollment credits, industry-endorsed certificates, and technical endorsements on high school diplomas.

“I continue to be impressed by Jacob White’s passion to stay on top of what industries need so that our students receive relevant instruction and access to the latest technology,” said Williams Bay High School Principal Emily Soley-Johnson. “Jacob’s follow through and dedication to pursue the Department of Workforce Development Technical Education Equipment Grant while working with MPM to create a partnership for our students is to be commended.”

Located at 901 Geneva Parkway North in Lake Geneva, MPM is Wisconsin’s leading provider of tight tolerance plastic injection molded parts. Its Lake Geneva facility is home to some of the most dynamic equipment arrangements in the Midwest.

Midwest Precision Molding was designated as a 2023 Future 50 company for the third time by BizTimes Media and the Metropolitan Milwaukee Associations of Commerce. Future 50 is awarded to the 50 fastest growing businesses in southeast Wisconsin.

MPM is a member of the American Gear Manufacturers Association, the global network for technical standards, education and business information.

“Like a lot of companies over the last couple years, we’ve had real issues trying to find good, talented young individuals that want to ... work in a manufacturing environment,” said Midwest Precision Molding President Patrick Austin. “Because of that, we’ve invested into more technology, and a lot of other companies and industries have as well, as far as automation and things like that to fill those gaps and a lack of a workforce. We saw a real big need to get more young adults into the field to support the industry around Walworth County.”

Making a donation in support of Williams Bay High School’s tech-ed program made good business sense according to Austin, whose daughter is an incoming freshman at Williams Bay High School.

“We thought it’d be a good idea to support the Williams Bay High School tech-ed program in an effort to build that skill set in young kids these days, and hopefully they’ll enter the marketplace in the future,” Austin explained. “Our thoughts are that sometime down the road we can develop this program, along with the school, to help introduce students to robotics, automation, Industry 4.0 and all that sort of stuff. Hopefully, as the program continues to evolve, we can work with them, whether it’s tours or internship programs...”

As a Williams Bay School District resident and district parent, Austin aleady had a familiarity with the district’s technical education program.

“Williams Bay does a really good job and I think the [tech-ed] programs that they offer there is a really good program all-around,” Austin said. “I like the direction they’re going and the things they’re exposing kids to and we saw a lot of benefit in it. It seems like a worthwhile investment.”

