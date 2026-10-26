Alert Top Story Spotlight Topical Last week's prep sports results for Lake Geneva-area schools Kaitlyn Hupp Oct 26, 2026 12 hrs ago × Kaitlyn Hupp Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following are the results from last week’s games for Lake Geneva-area schools:k9am$@446Ck^9amkAmq2586C d[ (6DE@D92 r6?EC2= _k^AmkAm(2F<6D92 (6DE d[ q2586C ak^AmkAmq:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J a[ w>@?8 p>6C:42? !6246 _k^AmkAm$9@C6H@@5 f[ q:8 u@@E^(:==:2>D q2J _k^Am k9am'@==6J32==k^9am People are also reading… Criticism grows over Ramaswamy attack ad featuring Amy Acton's mother 4 people from same family killed in Sauk County plane crash Wisconsin orthopedic surgeon isn't immune to motorcycle crash | Dr. Craig A. Dopf Our endorsement for Wisconsin governor GOP shifts attention to Bryan Steil reelection effort Juice boxes, Fanta and the World Series: Brewers' Cooper Pratt does things his way 4 observations after rewatching Wisconsin football overwhelm No. 16 Southern Cal Bucks re-sign forward to 2-way deal after waiving him over weekend 3 things that stood out in Wisconsin volleyball's 5-set gut punch vs. Washington Giannis Antetokounmpo begins a pressure-filled chapter with the Miami Heat Trump reinvokes antisemitic slur at Kansas rally Racing sausages get their time in the sun, and so does Johnsonville ‘Yellowstone’ started Luke Grimes’ trajectory. ‘Marshals’ is continuing it Two bystanders killed in Marinette County police pursuit Racing sausages get their time in the sun, and so does Johnsonville kAm|:=E@? b[ q2586C _k^AmkAms@>:?:42? b[ q:8 u@@E _k^AmkAm(:==:2>D q2J b[ &?:G6CD:EJ {2<6 $49@@= _k^AmkAmw6C:E286 r9C:DE:2? b[ (:==:2>D q2J `k^Amk9amrC@DD r@F?ECJk^9am kAmq2586C q@JD %62>[ E9:C5 A=246 :? (xpp D64E:@?2=Dk^AmkAmq2586C v:C=D %62>[ D:IE9 A=246 :? (xpp D64E:@?2=Dk^Am kAmq2586C \ |26=J?? $>:E9[ 7@FCE9 A=246 :? (xpp D64E:@?2=D[ BF2=:7:65 7@C (xpp DE2E6k^Am Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Freshman Noah Green gets the ball out of the air. Kaitlyn Hupp Senior Cobi Lopez takes the ball past the Burlington defense. Kaitlyn Hupp Freshman Noah Green scores the first goal of the game. Kaitlyn Hupp Junior Nicholas Turk Jr. works the ball past the Burlington defenders with the help of senior Cobi Lopez. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp 14 hrs ago Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Highlights from Badger’s 5-1 victory over Burlington Lake Geneva Badger defeated Burlington 5-1 to add another win to Badger’s conference season record of 3-2-0. Watch Now: Related Video Luke Fickell on the Badgers' sideline interference penalty against USC Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa Watch Now: Related Video Luke Fickell on the Badgers' sideline interference penalty against USC Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Badgers in 60: A 1-minute recap of Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell's news conference Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Luke Fickell's mind turned to Iowa quickly after upset win over USC Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell explains why there was less offseason emphasis on losing to Iowa