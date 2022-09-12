 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Roundup: Week 1 NFL scores

APTOPIX Packers Vikings Football

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) tries to catch a pass in the end zone ahead of Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. The pass was incomplete. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

The NFL had their first full slate of 17 regular season games on Sunday, Sept. 11, with plenty of close games, upsets, and several game-winning field goals.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Buffalo Bills (1-0) 31, Los Angeles Rams (0-1) 10.

Sunday, Sept. 11

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) 23, Green Bay Packers (0-1) 7. The Packers will host the Bears in another NFC North matchup Sunday night, Sept. 18, on NBC.

Chicago Bears (1-0) 19, San Francisco 49ers (0-1) 10.

Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) 38, Detroit Lions (0-1) 35.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) 23, Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 20.

Miami Dolphins (1-0) 20, New England Patriots (0-1) 7.

People are also reading…

Cleveland Browns (1-0) 26, Carolina Panthers (0-1) 24.

Indianapolis (0-1-1) 20, Houston Texas (0-1-1) 20.

New Orleans Saints (1-0) 27, Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 26.

Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 24, New York Jets (0-1) 9.

Washington Commanders (1-0) 28, Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) 22.

New York Giants (1-0) 21, Tennessee Titans (0-1) 20.

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) 24, Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) 19.

Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) 44, Arizona Cardinals (0-1) 21.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 19, Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 3.

Monday, Sept. 12

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 17, Denver Broncos (0-1) 16.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Braelon Allen dissects Wisconsin's lack of energy against Washington State