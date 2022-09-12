Roundup: Week 1 NFL scores

The NFL had their first full slate of 17 regular season games on Sunday, Sept. 11, with plenty of close games, upsets, and several game-winning field goals.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Buffalo Bills (1-0) 31, Los Angeles Rams (0-1) 10.
Sunday, Sept. 11
Minnesota Vikings (1-0) 23, Green Bay Packers (0-1) 7. The Packers will host the Bears in another NFC North matchup Sunday night, Sept. 18, on NBC.
Chicago Bears (1-0) 19, San Francisco 49ers (0-1) 10.
Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) 38, Detroit Lions (0-1) 35.
Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) 23, Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) 20.
Miami Dolphins (1-0) 20, New England Patriots (0-1) 7.
Cleveland Browns (1-0) 26, Carolina Panthers (0-1) 24.
Indianapolis (0-1-1) 20, Houston Texas (0-1-1) 20.
New Orleans Saints (1-0) 27, Atlanta Falcons (0-1) 26.
Baltimore Ravens (1-0) 24, New York Jets (0-1) 9.
Washington Commanders (1-0) 28, Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) 22.
New York Giants (1-0) 21, Tennessee Titans (0-1) 20.
Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) 24, Las Vegas Raiders (0-1) 19.
Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) 44, Arizona Cardinals (0-1) 21.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) 19, Dallas Cowboys (0-1) 3.
Monday, Sept. 12
Seattle Seahawks (1-0) 17, Denver Broncos (0-1) 16.