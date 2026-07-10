Alert Top Story Topical Operation Barbecue Relief provides meals for 'heroes and neighbors' impacted by storm Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 10, 2026 5 hrs ago A large tree can still be seen on the side of the road, a week after a severe storm blew through the area. Kaitlyn Hupp Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaitlyn Hupp Operation Barbecue Relief and Como Community Church hosted a meal Thursday for “heroes and neighbors” in Walworth County who were affected by last weekend's severe storm.kAmp?@E96C >62= :D D4965F=65 7@C a\e A]>] E@52J :? E96 49FC49VD A2C<:?8 =@EkDA2? 52E2\>46\>2C<lQ`Qm]k^DA2?mk^Am Volunteers from Operation BBQ Relief were cooking between 200 and 400 meals for the community this week. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm%96 6G6?ED H6C6 36:?8 DFAA@CE65 3J 7@@5 5@?2E:@?D 7C@> D6G6C2= 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 >62E >2C<6ED :? E96 2C62]k^AmkAm“~FC AC:>2CJ >:DD:@? :D E@ 8@ :?E@ 5:D2DE6C 2C62D 5FC:?8 E96 :?:E:2= >2DD 7665:?8 82A 2?5 7:== E92E >2DD 7665:?8 82A[” D2:5 p?5J u66DE[ E96 ?@?\AC@7:EVD 2C62 4@@C5:?2E@C 7@C (:D4@?D:?]k^Am People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings 'All hell broke loose': Witnesses recount storm that killed 3 children in Lake Geneva Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane Pink the Lake event returns to the Lake Geneva area Family identifies third child who died in Geneva Lake storm; honors her with legacy fund Cleanup begins: Lake Geneva area embarks on restoration effort after severe storm Cleanup begins amid Fourth of July events after Lake Geneva storms leave 3 dead Lake Geneva hotel welcomes two new dining establishments Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Local businesses offer support to residents post-storm Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Walworth County issues final round of ARPA grants kAm(9:=6 E96 @C82?:K2E:@? 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Kaitlyn Hupp kAmu66DE D2:5 E96 2C62 :D 364@>:?8 E96 ?6H E@C?25@ 2==6J[ H:E9 >@C6 E@C?25@6D 2?5 D6G6C6 DE@C>D E92? >@DE @7 E96 (6DE @C $@FE9H6DE[ 2 D6?E:>6?E E92E >2?J 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD DA@<6? E@ @G6C E96 H66< 28C665 H:E9]k^AmkAm“%96 H62E96CVD 366? 4C2KJ[” u66DE D2:5] “%96C6VD ?@ @E96C H2J E@ AFE :E] *@F <?@H[ =2DE J62C 5FC:?8 E96 9FCC:42?6 D62D@?[ H6 5:5?VE 92G6 E@ C6DA@?5 E@ 2 D:?8=6 9FCC:42?6] p?5 ?@C>2==J @FC 9FCC:42?6 C6DA@?D6D 2C6 @G6CH96=>:?8] $@[ H6VC6 <:?5 @7 H2:E:?8 E@ D66 9@H :E 8@6D E9:D J62C]”k^Am Power has been restored throughout the county, but some of the hardest hit areas still have non-active lines hanging through the debris. Kaitlyn Hupp Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ p?E9@?J |:46=:[ %@H? @7 v6?6G2 49:67 @7 A@=:46[ 7:C6 2?5 A@=:46 @A6C2E:@?D 2C6 324< E@ 7F== @A6C2E:@?D[ 2?5 A@H6C 2?5 C@25D :? E96 2C62 2C6 23@FE h_\hdT @A6? =6DD E92? 2 H66< 27E6C E96 yF=J b DE@C>]k^Am kAm“%9:D E@H?VD 2=H2JD 366? @?6 4@>>F?:EJ[ @?6 E@H?[ 2?5 2=H2JD H@C<D E@86E96C[” |:46=: D2:5] “p=H2JD 366? E@86E96C[ 2=H2JD] x7 D@>6@?6 ?665D D@>6E9:?8[ E96J 2=H2JD 96=A 6249 @E96C @FE]”k^Am Town of Geneva Police officers stopped by the Operation Barbecue Relief event Thursday to get a hot meal and talk with their community. Kaitlyn Hupp kAm|:46=: H2?E65 E@ E92?< 2== E96 G@=F?E66CD H9@ 42>6 @FE E@ 96=A[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 q:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= 7@@E32== E62>[ H9@ 96 4@?E24E65 E@ D66 :7 E96J H2?E65 E@ D6CG6 7@@5 5FC:?8 E96 EH@ 52JD @7 >62= 8:G:?8]k^AmkAm“(92E 92AA6?65 H2D C62==J D25[ D@ xV> ;FDE 8=25 H6 4@F=5 2== 4@>6 2?5 96=A @FE[” D2:5 |2EE6@ p8F:=6C2[ 2 q:8 u@@E 7@@E32== A=2J6C]k^Am kAmp8F:=6C2 D2:5 E92E E96 E62>VD ?6H 4@249[ zJ=6 r@==:?D[ H2D E96 @?6 H9@ 8@E E96 32== C@==:?8 E@ AC@G:56 96=A 2?5 96 9@A6D E96 E62> 4@?E:?F6D E@ 4@>6 E@86E96C 7@C E96:C 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am Big Foot High School Football athletes were on the serving line, giving out meals to families at Thursday's Operation Barbecue Relief event. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmq:8 u@@E w:89 $49@@= :D 23@FE b_ >:?FE6D 2H2J 7C@> E96 49FC49[ >2<:?8 E96 :>A24E @7 E96 J@F?8 2E9=6E6D 96=A:?8 @FE >F49 >@C6 :>A@CE2?E]k^AmkAmu66DE D2:5 D>2== E@H?D ECF=J 4@>6 E@86E96C E@ 96=A 6249 @E96C]k^AmkAm~A6C2E:@? q2C364F6 #6=:67 5@6D >@C6 E92? ;FDE C6DA@?5 27E6C 5:D2DE6CD[ :E 2=D@ 9@DED “q=F6 $<J tG6?ED” 7@C G6E6C2?D[ >6>36CD @7 E96 >:=:E2CJ 2?5 7:CDE C6DA@?56CD]k^Am kAm|@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? 23@FE G@=F?E66C:?8 :D 2G2:=23=6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEADi^^@A6C2E:@?33BC6=:67]@C8^Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm9EEADi^^@A6C2E:@?33BC6=:67]@C8^k^2m]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Photos: Powerful storm causes widespread damage around Lake Geneva People assess the damage of a row of power lines brought down on S. Lake Shore Drive on Saturday after a strong storm that came through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Boats sit in shallow water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Penny Roehrer walks through her debris-ridden yard in Lake Geneva Saturday after assessing damage to her home, which had a tree fall on to during Friday’s storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A cyclist rides by a tree branch Saturday that had fallen on a power line on S. Lake shore Drive during a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A person walks past damage along the White River on Saturday after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Cars pass by the top of a tree Saturday that had fallen upside down and pulled a power line down with it after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL People play in the water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A family runs in to Lake Geneva off of Big Foot Beach on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Lake Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Several motorists taking shelter from the storm were badly injured when this silo near Sharon fell onto their vehicles Friday. Sharon Fire & Rescue Debris from a fallen silo is scattered across a field after a powerful storm moved through Sharon Friday afternoon. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Alliant Energy reported 7,400 people were left without power in the Sharon area after Friday’s storm. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE About 40 homes were damaged in the Sharon area Friday night. SHARON FIRE & RESCUE Justin Woods pours diesel on a pile of burning branches he had collected from his yard after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. , Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Theresa Wright, left, piles branches on a trailer while Angeli Soto chops them up before they are taken to Soto’s farm to be burned on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Part of a tree sits inside a home after a strong storm brought trees down across Walsworth County on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A linesman from Shade Tree Company wrestles loose a branch that had fallen on a power line during a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A fallen tree brought up a piece of asphalt in a driveway after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Ricci Capezio clears branches from his driveway following a strong storm that blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from a utility pole above a pile of branches that were gathered on the curb after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in Como, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Deb Dehmlow talks to a neighbor while cleaning up the park on the shore of Lake Como after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Fallen trees are tangled with power lines after a strong storm blew through the day before on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL An American flag hangs from the arm of a small excavator in a front yard on Saturday, July 4, 2026 in the town of Geneva, Wis. OWEN ZILIAK, STATE JOURNAL OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 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