Many newcomers to Lake Geneva ask me about Lake Geneva’s origins. Although I have written about Lake Geneva’s origins frequently, I usually recommend that they read James Simmons’ magnificent book, Annals of Lake Geneva, 1835-1897 which first appeared in 1897 and was republished by the Geneva Lake Museum in 2012. It is available at the Lake Geneva Public Library. For those who would like a capsule account of Lake Geneva’s origins I offer the following summary.

Lake Geneva’s origins trace back 10,000 years to the time, geologists have determined, when much of the northern part of North America was covered by a thick sheet of ice that was beginning to melt as the climate grew warmer. As the ice sheet began retreating toward the North Pole it carved out numerous ravines, valleys, and depressions in the landscape which were then filled with water emanating from the melting ice. One of the many depressions that filled with water became Geneva Lake. The retreating ice sheet also created hills adjacent to the depressions that it carved including the hills that surround Lake Geneva on its west, north, and east sides. Other hills in Walworth County created by the retreating ice sheet include those of the Kettle Moraine in the northwest corner of the county.

Humans eventually populated the area where the ice sheet had been. They were members of the “Mound Builders” civilization. We know this because they left a record of their existence. The Mount Builders lived in the area between eastern Ohio and the Mississippi River. They left mounds which they had built many of which were shaped like animals. The Mound Builders traded with other civilizations including the Aztecs in Mexico and the Incas in Peru. The Mound Builders most significant complex was in Cahokia on the eastern bank of the Mississippi River across the river from today’s St. Louis.

Fast forward to the early 19th century. The United States had existed since 1789. Much of the eastern United States had been settled by the mid-1830s. Twenty-four states had been admitted to the Union. The United States had had six presidents. In 1837 Andrew Jackson became the 7th president. In eastern states, especially those in New England, soil exhaustion and the common law principle of “primogeniture

“ (which meant that only oldest son could inherit property) prompted thousands of second, third, and fourth sons to move westward to what were then considered “unsettled” land.

The village of Chicago was incorporated in 1833. The area that in 1848 would become the state of Wisconsin was still a part of Michigan Territory in 1836. Seven young men from Chicago purchased from the U.S. government land thirty miles west of Lake Michigan and six miles north of Illinois. The seven included two sets of brothers, Dr. Philip Maxwell and Colonel James Maxwell and Robert Wells Warren and Greenleaf Warren and three others, Lewis Goodsell, Andrew Ferguson, and George Campbell. These men hired an Irish-born surveyor, Thomas McKaig, to lay out a village plat on the property that they had purchased. It took McKaig three years, from 1837 to 1840, to lay out the plat which included the area from today’s Maxwell Street on the west, to today’s North Street on the north to today’s Sage Street on the east, and to the lake shore on the south with a southeast “tail” that included today’s Baker and Campbell streets. At the far northwestern corner of the plat McKaig designated one block as a cemetery (today’s Pioneer Cemetery) and designated two public squares which today are Maple Park and Seminary Park. McKaig designated the intersection of today’s Center Street and Main Street as the center of the new village.

Who were the seven men who hired Thomas McKaig to lay out a plat for a new village? Four were from Vermont: Robert Wells Warren, his brother Greenleaf Warren, and Dr. Philip Maxwell and his brother Colonel James Maxwell. Lewis Goodsell was from Fairfield Connecticut and Andrew Ferguson (the brother-in-law of Lewis Goodsell) and George Campbell were from upstate New York. Campbell had been of Lewis Goodsell’s business partner in Cooperstown, New York. Five of the seven went on to live in the new village of Geneva. Colonel James Maxwell lived near what today is Fontana. George Campbell remained in Chicago where he died. Dr. Philip Maxwell and Lewis Goodsell are buried in the Pioneer Cemetery. Robert Wells Warren is buried in Oak Hill Cemetery. Dr. Philip Maxwell’s grave has the largest tombstone in the Pioneer Cemetery. The mansion that Dr. Maxwell had built and lived in until his death in 1859 still exists. It is at 421 Baker Street. It is one of three oldest houses in Lake Geneva, the other two being at 915 Main Street and 324 Sage Street.

Settlers from Vermont and upstate New York had begun migrating to Geneva even before Thomas McKaig had completed his plat. Walworth County and Geneva Township had both been established in 1836. Geneva Township originally encompassed today’s townships of Geneva, Linn, Lyons (then called Hudson), and Bloomfield. Eventually it was separated into the four townships.

In 1844 Geneva was formally incorporated as a village. During the mid-1850s the new village of Geneva was expanded by three “additions”—one was developed by Andrew Ferguson from North Street to Henry Street between Madison Street and Williams Street, a second addition north of North Street between Williams and Center streets was developed by Harrison Rich and a third addition on “Catholic Hill” south of Main Street was developed by Erasmus Darwin Phillips. The village of Geneva would not grow again until six years after the end of the Civil War when, beginning in 1871, the village would undergo a significant transformation.

