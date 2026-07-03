Alert Top Story Topical Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 3, 2026 20 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the warm weather finally upon us, here are five things to get you moving and outside on the nice days.k9cm`] v6?6G2 {2<6 $9@C6 !2E9k^9cmkAm{2<6 v6?6G2 :D @?6 DE@A @? E96 >@C6 E92? a_\>:=6D @7 9:<:?8 A2E9D 2=@?8 E96 v6?6G2 {2<6] x? @?6 @7 E96 >@DE F?:BF6 762EFC6D E92E E96 {2<6 92D[ 2?J A6CD@? 42? 9:<6 2 EC2:= E92E CF?D 2=@?8 E96 D9@C6 369:?5 E96 72>@FD 9@FD6D 2?5 9:DE@C:42= =2?5>2C<D] t249 6DE2E6 >2:?E2:?D E96:C @H? A@CE:@? @7 E96 A2E9] %96C6 2C6 AF3=:4 2446DD A@:?ED :? u@?E2?2[ (:==:2>D q2J[ 2?5 2E q:8 u@@E $E2E6 q6249 !2C<]k^Am k9cma] w:==>@@C^sF?? !2C<k^9cm People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Here are the 10 wealthiest suburbs in America UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus 3 things to know about Bucks signing 2025 draft pick Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Future development of the Hillmoor property continued to be a topic of discussion in the city of Lake Geneva in 2025. FILE PHOTO, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%96C6 :D >F49 E@ 5@ 2E E96 w:==>@@C^sF?? !2C<[ 7C@> A:4<=632== E@ D<2E63@2C5:?8 E@ H2=<:?8 E96 A2E9D[ E96C6 :D D@>6E9:?8 7@C A6@A=6 @7 2== 286D] tG6? H:E9 A=2?D 36:?8 4@?E6>A=2E65 E@ 492?86 E96 2C62[ E96 362FE:7F= D46?6CJ D9@F=5 36 6IA=@C65 H9:=6 :E :D DE:== 2 DE2A=6 @7 E96 4:EJ]k^Amk9cmb] q:8 u@@E $E2E6 q6249 !2C<k^9cm Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$6G6C2= 9:<:?8 EC2:=D 2?5 A:4?:4 2C62D >2<6 :E E96 A6C764E 72>:=J 52J @FE:?8] %96 9:<:?8 EC2:=D C2?86 :? 5:77:4F=EJ 2?5 E96C6 2C6 8C62E DA@ED 7@C DH:>>:?8 E@ 4@@= @77 27E6C E96 9:<6 @C 86E DE2CE65 @? E96 g\`_ 9@FC EC6< 2C@F?5 E96 D9@C6 A2E9]k^Am k9cmc] v@=7 2E @?6 @7 E96 C6D@CED 2?5 4@F?ECJ 4=F3Dk^9cm Fireworks, an America-inspired pop-up summer tavern and several fun activities are in store this summer at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, which is just outside of the city of Lake Geneva. SUBMITTED, REGIONAL NEWS kAm%96C6 2C6 D6G6C2= C6D@CED 2?5 4@F?ECJ 4=F3D :? 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J@FC G242E:@? @C H66<6?5 2C@F?5 v6?6G2 {2<6[ E96 @?=J 92C5 A2CE :D 49@@D:?8 H9:49 E9:?8D E@ 5@]k^Am Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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