Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 3:52 PM CDT until WED 4:30 PM CDT Jun 24, 2026 Jun 24, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with 60 mph Winds and Large Hail Until 4:30 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of southeastern and south central Wisconsin. Severe thunderstorms are moving east at 30 mph.Affected Areas:Northwestern Walworth CountyNortheastern Rock CountyIncluding Janesville, Elkhorn, Delavan, Milton, and surrounding areasWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 60 mphHail up to half dollar size (1.25 inches)Storms moving east at 30 mph Impacts:Hail damage to vehiclesWind damage to roofs, siding, and trees People are also reading… Plans presented to demolish downtown Lake Geneva building Why Packers' top draft pick says there's 'never enough' off-field work Natural Grocers opens first Wisconsin store in Lake Geneva Lakeland Health Care Center renovations completed Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Walworth County duo delivers equipment to Ukrainian troops Lake Geneva to use leftover funds for alley and beach projects Garth Brooks gives Summerfest 2026 in Milwaukee a thrilling kickoff Brewers' Wisco Pop-Up event spotlights local businesses, Midwest streetwear culture Wisconsin Originals: Fred MacMurray never forgot his Beaver Dam roots Robert G. Betzer Program to address issues related to bird habitat loss The paint is already peeling in Trump's renovated Washington Reflecting Pool Safety Tips:Remain alert for possible tornadoes, which can develop quickly.Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building for protection.Avoid windows and seek shelter immediately if severe weather approaches.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding UW Health e-scooter press conference UW Health e-scooter press conference WisEye Morning Minute: Konkanok Rabiebna v. Higher Educational Aids Board Decision WisEye Morning Minute: Konkanok Rabiebna v. Higher Educational Aids Board Decision Larry Meiller on his 59-year career at Wisconsin Public Radio Larry Meiller on his 59-year career at Wisconsin Public Radio Watch Now: Related Video New Clues Emerge Surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’ Possible Madison Square Garden Wedding UW Health e-scooter press conference UW Health e-scooter press conference WisEye Morning Minute: Konkanok Rabiebna v. Higher Educational Aids Board Decision WisEye Morning Minute: Konkanok Rabiebna v. Higher Educational Aids Board Decision Larry Meiller on his 59-year career at Wisconsin Public Radio Larry Meiller on his 59-year career at Wisconsin Public Radio