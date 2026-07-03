Alert Special Weather Statement until FRI 9:00 PM CDT Jul 3, 2026 Jul 3, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Southeastern Walworth and Southwestern Kenosha Counties Until 9 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is currently moving northeast at 30 mph, impacting southeastern Walworth and southwestern Kenosha counties. The storm is expected to persist through 9 PM CDT.Affected Areas:Lake GenevaCamp LakeTwin LakesSpring GroveGenoa CitySilver LakeRichmondChannel LakePowers LakePell LakeBohners LakeBassettNew MunsterSlades Corners This includes U.S. Highway 12 between mile markers 329 and 338.What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Here are the 10 wealthiest suburbs in America UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus 3 things to know about Bucks signing 2025 draft pick Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundSafety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning with Strong Winds and Hail Until 1 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 11:53 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail Expected in Southeastern Wisconsin Racine and Kenosha Counties experiencing heat wave this week The highest heat index can be expected in the late morning and afternoon. Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat