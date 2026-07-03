Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Jul 3, 2026 Jul 3, 2026 Updated 11 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning with Strong Winds and Hail Until 1 PM CDTWhat’s Happening:A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Walworth County until 1 PM CDT. The storm is currently over Delavan and moving northeast at 45 mph.Affected Areas:ElkhornDelavanLake GenevaEast TroyWilliams BayGenoa CityWalworthFontana-On-Geneva LakeSharonDarienComoPell LakePotter LakePowers LakeBurlingtonRichmondSpringfieldLa GrangeAbells CornersAllens Grove What to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 70 mph.Quarter size hail.Possible tornado development. People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Severe Thunderstorm Warning until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Concerns linger related to Central-Denison Elementary School Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Here are the 10 wealthiest suburbs in America UW-Madison's food-delivery robots pulled off campus 3 things to know about Bucks signing 2025 draft pick Using some restrooms costs money. How it works and why businesses use them Impacts:Hail may damage vehicles.Considerable tree damage expected.Potential damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.Disruptions to outdoor events, including Elkhorn Fireworks.Safety Tips:Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.Avoid outdoor activities and find a safe location immediately.Stay informed with local weather updates. When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or lakegenevanews.net/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Severe Thunderstorm Warning from FRI 11:53 AM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning: High Winds and Hail Expected in Southeastern Wisconsin Racine and Kenosha Counties experiencing heat wave this week The highest heat index can be expected in the late morning and afternoon. Special Weather Statement until FRI 9:00 PM CDT Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Southeastern Walworth and Southwestern Kenosha Counties Until 9 PM CDT Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat Watch Now: Related Video How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat ICE arrest at Madison laundromat