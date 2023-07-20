The Walworth County Fair, in a partnership with North American Midway and Tanis Construction, has announced an initiative aimed at fostering inclusivity and joy for young people with neurodiversity.

The Sensory-Friendly County Fair Experience will be offered free of charge for Fair admission and carnival rides on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to Noon, exclusively to young individuals between the ages of 3 and 21 with special needs along with the care giver of their choice.

This heartwarming opportunity provides an unparalleled environment of comfort and understanding, specifically designed for young individuals who may be particularly sensitive to lights and sound. By shutting down the carnival's flashing lights and music for two hours, Walworth County Fair seeks to create a more calming and enjoyable experience for those with sensory sensitivities.

The Sensory-Friendly County Fair Experience promises a memorable day of fun and excitement. Ride staff members will offer extra time and care to ensure the safe and gentle loading of rides, and to further ensure the comfort of participants, guardians or caregivers will be allowed to ride along.

"We are overjoyed to bring this truly special experience to the members of our community who have special needs," said Larry Gaffey, General Manager of Walworth County Fair. "Our commitment to inclusion and diversity is at the heart of this initiative, and we are grateful to our partners, North American Midway and Tanis Construction, for joining hands with us to make this dream a reality."

It is important to note that while every effort has been made to provide accessible options, rides are not wheelchair accessible at this time. The Walworth County Fair is actively exploring future opportunities to address this concern and extend the sensory-friendly experience to everyone. To participate in this extraordinary event, eligible individuals must be enrolled in a Walworth County School or reside in Walworth County. Online preregistration is required at https://www.walworthcountyfairgrounds.com/p/walworthcountyfair/sensory-friendly-time. Please register early, as availability may be limited.

Walworth County Fair, North American Midway, and Tanis Construction are excited to embrace diversity and champion inclusivity within our community. Together, we look forward to creating cherished memories for all young people with special needs at this extraordinary event.

About Walworth County Fair:

Walworth County Agricultural Society, which manages the Walworth County Fair, is a leading organization dedicated to providing exceptional fair experiences for the community. Committed to inclusivity, the association strives to create events that cater to diverse audiences, fostering an environment of joy and camaraderie for all.

About North American Midway:

As one of the premier carnival companies in North America, North American Midway has been delivering thrilling amusement experiences for over three decades. With a commitment to safety and entertainment, they are proud to partner with Walworth County Fair to present the Sensory-Friendly County Fair Experience.

About Tanis Construction:

Tanis Construction is a well-respected construction company known for its excellence in designing and executing projects that meet the unique needs of clients. Through their collaboration with Walworth County Fair, they aim to create an inclusive and sensory-friendly environment for young individuals with special needs.

