Alert Featured Top Story Topical Lake Geneva City Council rejects changes to Tourism Commission Dennis Hines Jul 24, 2026 1 hr ago × Traveling alone can be a daunting task for first-time solo travelers. Here are four tips from an expert traveler to alleviate some of your concerns. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The makeup of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission is set to remain unchanged.kAm~? yF=J `b[ E96 {2<6 v6?6G2 r:EJ r@F?4:= C6;64E65 AC@A@D65 492?86D E@ 2? @C5:?2?46 C6=2E65 E@ E96 %@FC:D> r@>>:DD:@? E92E :?4=F565 C65F4:?8 E96 ?F>36C @7 >6>36CD 7C@> D:I E@ 7:G6 2?5 ?@ =@?86C C6BF:C:?8 E96 4@>>:DD:@? E@ :?4=F56 2 C6D:56?E >6>36C]k^AmkAmp?@E96C AC@A@D65 492?86 :?4=F565 ?@ =@?86C 2==@H:?8 2 3@2C5 >6>36C @C 6>A=@J66 @7 2 E@FC:D>\C6=2E65 6?E:EJ[ DF49 2D 'x$x% {2<6 v6?6G2[ E@ D6CG6 @? 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E96 :DDF6 pF8] `g]k^Am Recent stories by Dennis Hines Dennis Hines 14 hrs ago Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Solo traveling tips from an expert Traveling alone can be a daunting task for first-time solo travelers. Here are four tips from an expert traveler to alleviate some of your concerns. Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Affordability Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Protester disrupts Madison police shooting press briefing Protester disrupts Madison police shooting press briefing Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Watch Now: Related Video WisEye Morning Minute: Gubernatorial Candidates Address Affordability Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Protester disrupts Madison police shooting press briefing Protester disrupts Madison police shooting press briefing Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference Protesters disrupt Madison Police press conference