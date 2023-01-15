Plans for joint Italian beef restaurant and ice cream shop receive final approval in Lake Geneva

A proposed joint Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop development has received final approval in the City of Lake Geneva; however, city officials want the state to review the traffic flow plan for the project.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved both a general development plan and a precise implementation plan, Dec. 27, to allow for renovations and a drive-thru food service window to be completed at 393 N. Edwards Blvd., so the proposed joint Buona Beef restaurant and Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop could be established at that location.

The plan commission unanimously recommended both plans, Dec. 19.

Representatives from Buona Restaurants in Berwyn, Illinois plan to establish the Italian beef restaurant and ice cream shop at the North Edwards Boulevard site, which previously was the location for Cuoco Pazzo Eatz & Drinkz and Red Geranium Restaurant.

As part of the project, representatives from Buona Restaurants plan to renovate the eastern portion of the building for the Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shop and to demolish the western portion of the building and construct a new addition for the Buona Beef restaurant.

City officials have expressed excitement for the project but also concerns about potential increased traffic that would be caused by the development.

Buona Restaurants representatives have revised initial plans for the project to include a three-point access area to the development which includes an inbound lane, a designated left-hand turn outbound lane and a designated right-hand outbound lane to help reduce the number of vehicles waiting to exit the restaurant.

The city council members approved an amendment to the general development plan to have representatives from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation review and approve the traffic flow plan for the development.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed the amendment, which was approved by a 5-2 vote with aldermen Ken Howell and John Halverson voting "no."

"I just think it would be nice to have outside eyes on it to make sure we're not missing any recommendations," Fesenmaier said. "Because otherwise the city, down the road, will have to bear the onus of trying to figure out the traffic flow and this is the point to make sure we have it the best that it can be."

Fesenmaier said she is concerned about possible increased traffic to that area because of the drive-thru restaurants.

"Just the addition of this kind of restaurant would cause even more traffic than the kind of restaurant that was there before," Fesenmaier said. "With the sit down, obviously the turn over of vehicles isn't as great as with this kind of restaurant, then you add in the drive-thru. So it will still have a significant impact."

Neal Styka, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said he has reviewed the traffic study that was conducted of that area during the summer, and he does not feel the restaurants would affect traffic in that area too much.

"From the study so far, from what we've seen, it's not going to have a negative impact to the point of intersection failure," Styka said. "The changes are consistent with this type of a restaurant. We have that dedicated southbound, left-turn lane on Edwards Boulevard, allowing for easy access into the restaurant. Giving all these things, I believe the report is thorough and shows there's not going to be significant impacts."

Naomi Rauch, project engineer for Kapur & Associates, said that area of Edwards Boulevard is located within Lake Geneva's city limits and is not in the jurisdiction of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

"This part of Edwards Boulevard is within the city," Rauch said. "It's outside of Wisconsin DOT intersection and jurisdiction."

Buona Beef restaurants feature Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, hotdogs, pizza, pasta, chicken, soups and salads.

Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Shops offer ice cream cones, shakes, sundaes, doughnuts and ice cream cakes.