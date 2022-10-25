Mercyhealth offers bicycle helmet safety tips

Autumn is a beautiful time for cycling in the Midwest, but Mercyhealth clinicians want to remind people that safety should never be ignored, and the most important way to prevent serious injury while riding a bicycle is to wear a properly fitted helmet.

According to information from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2% of all people killed in motor vehicle crashes are bicyclists, but many more are seriously injured.

Wearing a bike helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 85% and brain injury by 88%.

“Wearing a helmet while biking significantly reduces the risk of head injury,” Dr. Mitchell Sheley, Mercyhealth EMS medical director–Walworth, said in a press release. “Lead by example and always buckle up before you bike.”

The following information should be followed when choosing a bike helmet:

A properly fitted bike helmet will be level from front to back and fit snugly and comfortably without tipping forward or backward.

A properly fitted bike helmet should extend down about 2 inches above the eyebrows.

Only helmets designed specifically for cycling are able to absorb the type of impact that may occur in a cycling crash or fall.

During a crash, the foam lining in the helmet loses most of its protective value and the helmet must be replaced.