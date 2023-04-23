Lake Geneva officials have narrowly approved to apply for a grant to help pay the cost to establish a trail along the former Hillmoor Golf Course property.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council narrowly approved, April 10, to work with the Geneva Lake Conservancy to apply for a Wisconsin Department Natural Resources Knowles Nelson grant to help fund a proposed trail that is set to be established along 98 acres of land along the perimeter of the former Hillmoor Golf Course property that is located in a floodplain area.

The vote to apply for the grant ended in a 4-4 tie among city aldermen, but Mayor Charlene Klein casted the tie-breaking "yes" vote for a 5-4 approval.

Aldermen Tim Dunn, Shari Straube, Richard Hedlund and Joan Yunker voted in favor of applying for the grant, and aldermen Ken Howell, Cindy Yager, John Halverson and Mary Jo Fesenmaier voted "no."

Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee recommended against applying for the grant, April 5, and members of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee voted in favor of applying for the funding, March 30.

Representatives from the Geneva Lake Conservancy plan to establish a trial along the former Hillmoor Golf Course property that is set to be worked on in two phases.

The first phase of the project is set to include a linear, 9,500-foot limestone path, installing four new bridges, refurbishing the golf cart path, mowing paths through the wetland areas and installing signs along the path.

The first phase, which is set to cost about $485,000, is scheduled to be worked on from 2023 to 2024 pending city approval.

Karen Yancey, executive director for the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said the city and conservancy could apply for a Knowles Nelson grant that would pay for about 50%, or $242,500, of the first phase with the city having to pay the other half.

The deadline to apply for the grant is May 1.

The city council approved to place paying for the matching funds for the grant in the 2024 budget.

Yancey said, if approved, the city could receive the grant funding in the fall.

"The grants are very competitive but we believe with the city we can make a strong case for funding this new Hillmoor trail system," she said.

Yager said she feels the city should not apply for the grant when it has not determine how it is going to come up with the other half of the funding. She said she cannot support applying for the grant at this time when the city has other expenses.

"We have parking going on. We have playgrounds that need new equipment," Yager said. "We have upteen million things to do with our funds, and I can't support it at this time."

Fesenmaier said she would like the city to develop a comprehensive plan for the property before applying for the grant.

"We need a comprehensive plan for the property," Fesenmaier said. "There are all kinds of reasons to say 'no.'" It's not that we don't think it's a good idea to apply for the grant. It's just that the timing isn't right. We don't want to lunge forward and then have to back up. I would hate to see us accept a grant and then say, 'No, we can't use it.'"

Howell said he also feels it is too soon for the city to apply for the funding.

"If we say 'yes' to this project at this point in time we're guaranteeing that the city has to come up with the rest of the funding somewhere, and we don't know where," Howell said. "We're moving too fast on this. The outcome, I agree, is much desirable but we can't go into this not knowing where the money is coming from."

Dunn said he is in favor of applying for the grant to be able to start some type of project at the former Hillmoor Golf Course property. He also said it is not guaranteed that the city will receive the grant money.

"It's not building a building or anything like that. It's just allowing people to walk and enjoy this property," Dunn said. "I think we need to do it, and I think we need to find the money where ever we can to do it. We might not even get it, but we have to try."

Straube said many residents have indicated that they want a hiking trail to be established on the property, and applying for the grant would allow the city to work with the Geneva Lake Conservancy to establish a trail.

"I feel the public wants to start using that park to get out there and be active, and knowing that the conservancy is behind this project and what they've done with other projects that they have been involved with is so promising," Straube said. "The fact that a huge part of this money would be coming from a grant, I think, is important as well. It fits in with what the public said they wanted that space to be used for."

Klein said the city could raise funds or apply for a municipal development grant with the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission to help pay for the rest of first phase.

She said the trail would not affect other projects that may be planned for the property in the future.

"It would not impact anything else on the rest of the property," Klein said. "It has flexibility to it."

Yancey said the conservancy plans to work with "conservation funders" to help the city come up with the rest of the funding for the project. She said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources also would work with the city to come up with the rest of the funds.

"Once you get the money they just want to help you implement the plan, and it's a relationship you form with the DNR and there's not all the guidelines that you would have with a federal grant," Yancey said.

Other opinions

Alderwoman-elect Peg Esposito, representing the Friends of Hillmoor group, said she feels the city should hold off voting on applying for the grant until there are more detailed plans for the former Hillmoor Golf Course property and until a funding source has been determined to match the grant.

"Please, let's hold off on this project or approving this grant until 2024 when we're in a better place to design and fund it," Esposito said. "We can spend this year doing nothing but pulling out the downed branches down there, and we can start identifying and pulling out the buckthorns and some of the other invasives."

Former Alderman Pete Peterson said he also feels the city should hold off applying for the grant until it has more detailed plans for what it wants to do with the property.

"We have plenty of time to do this. It took us four or five years to purchase this property. The land is not going to go anywhere. It's not going to dissolve," Peterson said. "Take some time until different organizations can really put a plan together. This sounds like a good deal, but it's not a good deal at this time."

Fred Gahl, member of the Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee, said he would like the city to apply for the grant while it is working with the Geneva Lake Conservancy to develop the trail.

He said the city also does not have to accept the grant if it is unable to come up with the rest of the funding.

"It's a flexible format and no immediate decisions have to be made," Gahl said. "So, to me, it's a very valued situation with very low risk and a very large reward."

The second phase

The second phase of the proposed project, which is set to cost about $375,000, is set to include installing a boardwalk through the northern wetland area of the property.

The second phase is scheduled to be worked on between 2004 and 2005. The city and the conservancy could apply for a Knowles Nelson grant to pay 50%, or $185,000, of the second phase, as well.

Lake Geneva officials recently purchased the former Hillmoor Golf Course property for about $6 million from White River Holdings LLC.

A Hillmoor Ad Hoc Committee has been formed to help the city determine potential uses for the property.