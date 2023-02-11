Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), announced Jan. 31 that municipalities across the state received more than $134 million in the first quarterly payments for 2023 for General Transportation, Connecting Highway, and Expressway Policing Aids.

Transportation aid payments totaling $2,471,095 were distributed across Walworth County last month, including $600,504 in General Transportation Aid to Walworth County, as well as $3,004,976 in General Transportation Aid and $66,623 in Connecting Highway Aid to local municipalities across Walworth County.

“Since 2019, we’ve improved more than 5,800 miles of roads and highways across the state, but there is more work to be done to ensure municipalities have the support and resources they need to keep fixing the darn roads,” Evers said. “We will continue to work together with our local partners to ensure Wisconsinites have safe, reliable transportation and infrastructure to maintain our economy’s momentum.”

For calendar year 2023, local governments will receive more than $526 million in General Transportation Aids financial assistance to support transportation-related projects, a two percent increase over calendar year 2022 allocations provided by the 2021-23 biennial budget signed by Evers. Total funding for all local programs makes up almost one-third of the state transportation budget.

“Efficient and resilient transportation infrastructure depends on the first and last mile,” said WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson. “Cooperation with local governments across Wisconsin is central to making good investments in our roads, and I want to thank all the municipal leaders who work with us to improve transportation.”

Statewide, the first quarter payments, made in January, totaled $134,806,044 and included:

General Transportation Aids—$131,534,194 to local units of government.

Connecting Highway Aids—$3,015,874 to 116 eligible municipalities.

Expressway Policing Aids—$255,975 to Milwaukee County.

General Transportation Aids help cover the costs of constructing, maintaining, and operating roads and streets under local jurisdiction. Connecting Highway Aids reimburse municipalities for maintenance and traffic control of certain state highways within municipalities. Expressway Policing Aids help the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department with the costs of patrolling expressways within the county.

Quarterly payments for cities, villages and towns are sent the first Monday in January, April, July and October. County payments are made in three installments, with 25 percent of the total annual payment on the first Monday in January; 50 percent on the first Monday in July; and 25 percent on the first Monday in October.

Local allocations

Walworth County and local towns, villages and cities were among the January recipients of the state’s quarterly General Transportation Aid program payments to offset the cost of county and municipal road construction, maintenance and traffic operations. The funding sources of these aid payments are the fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees collected by the state. General Transportation Aid is WisDOT’s second largest program.

Distribution of General Transportation Aid funds is based on a six-year costs average or a statutorily set rate-per-mile. Transportation-related expenditures and revenues incurred by local governments are necessary factors in the calculation process. This financial information is taken directly from the Municipal Financial Report Form that each local government files annually with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

In WisDOT’s Waukesha-based 7-county Southeast Region, encompassing Walworth, Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Washington counties, January General Transportation Aid payments totaled $31,961,738.

Locally, January General Transportation Aid payments were as follows:

Walworth County, $600,504.

Town of Bloomfield, $25,545.

Town of Darien, $26,130.

Town of Delavan, $96,789.

Town of East Troy, $50,505.

Town of Geneva, $58,719.

Town of La Fayette, $29,725.

Town of La Grange, $42,377.

Town of Linn, $89,797.

Town of Lyons, $38,119.

Town of Richmond, $33,956.

Town of Sharon, $28,242.

Town of Spring Prairie, $26,178.

Town of Sugar Creek, $41,837.

Town of Troy, $28,287.

Town of Walworth, $29,838.

Town of Whitewater, $31,352.

Village of Bloomfield, $53,535.

Village of Darien, $28,984.

Village of East Troy, $59,091.

Village of Fontana, $157,564.

Village of Genoa City, $53,340.

Village of Sharon, $19,238.

Village of Walworth, $28,773.

Village of Williams Bay, $51,113.

City of Delavan, $156,145.

City of Elkhorn, $204,016.

City of Lake Geneva, $178,847.

City of Whitewater, $135,928.

Locally, January Connecting Highway Aid payments were as follows:

City of Delavan, $17,124.

City of Elkhorn, $29,987.

City of Lake Geneva, $12,418.

City of Whitewater, $7,094.

