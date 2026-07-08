Alert Featured Top Story Red Bull Rush Delivery event to return to Lake Geneva Jul 8, 2026 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Red Bull Rush Delivery competition is set to return to the city of Lake Geneva Saturday, Sept. 19.kAms@@CD H:== @A6? 2E `` 2]>][ 2?5 E96 6G6?E H:== DE2CE 2E ?@@?]k^AmkAmpD A2CE @7 E96 4@>A6E:E:@?[ A2CE:4:A2?ED H:== =62A 7C@> 2 >@G:?8 3@2E @?E@ 2 5@4<[ DAC:?E E@ 56=:G6C >2:= 2?5 C6EFC? 367@C6 E96 3@2E AF==D 2H2J] %96 6G6?E :D 32D65 @? {2<6 v6?6G2 rCF:D6 {:?6’D >2:=3@2E 56=:G6CJ E@FCD[ @A6C2E65 3J v286 |2C:?6]k^AmkAm“{2DE J62C’D 6G6?E H2D @FEDE2?5:?8[” q:== v286 yC][ @H?6C @7 v286 |2C:?6[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “xE H2D E96 A6C764E 4@==23@C2E:@? 36EH66? E96 =@?8\DE2?5:?8 EC25:E:@? @7 @FC &]$] |2:=3@2E %@FC 2?5 #65 qF==’D 23:=:EJ E@ 4C62E6 6I4:E:?8 DA@CE:?8 6G6?ED] pD H6 46=63C2E6 ``_ J62CD @7 >2:= 56=:G6CJ @? {2<6 v6?6G2[ H6’C6 9@?@C65 E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 #65 qF== @?46 282:? 2?5 H6=4@>6 E9:D E9C:==:?8 4@>A6E:E:@? 324< 7@C 2 D64@?5 J62C]”k^Am People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Investigation continues into Friday’s Geneva Lake drownings 'All hell broke loose': Witnesses recount storm that killed 3 children in Lake Geneva Wind gusts in deadly Lake Geneva storm as strong as Category 2 hurricane Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody Cleanup begins: Lake Geneva area embarks on restoration effort after severe storm Cleanup begins amid Fourth of July events after Lake Geneva storms leave 3 dead Family honors children who drown after storm hit Geneva Lake with charity drive Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Walworth County issues final round of ARPA grants Local businesses offer support to residents post-storm Music organization denied complementary use of Riviera David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers The Red Bull Rush Delivery event is set to return to the city of Lake Geneva on Saturday, Sept. 19. Registration begins Tuesday, July 28. Submitted kAm%9:D J62C’D 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 c_ A2CE:4:A2?ED[ H:E9 EH@ CF??6CD 4@>A6E:?8 2E 2 E:>6 @? EH@ 5@4<D] r@>A6E:E@CD H:== 92G6 @?6 492?46 E@ C64@C5 E96:C 72DE6DE E:>6]k^AmkAm%96 `_ 72DE6DE CF??6CD H:== 25G2?46 E@ E96 7:?2= C@F?5 H9:49 H:== 762EFC6 @3DE24=6D[ :?4=F5:?8 7=@H6C A@ED 2?5 3@2E:?8 DFAA=:6D[ 36:?8 A=2465 @? E96 5@4<D]k^AmkAmx? E96 7:?2= C@F?5[ A2CE:4:A2?ED H:== 92G6 EH@ 492?46D E@ C64@C5 E96:C 36DE CF?] %96 E@A E9C66 7:?:D96CD H:E9 E96 72DE6DE 4@>3:?65 E:>6D H:== H:? 2 42D9 AC:K6]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^#65qF==]4@>^#FD9s6=:G6CJ&$pQm#65qF==]4@>^#FD9s6=:G6CJ&$pk^2m]k^Am kAm#68:DEC2E:@? 7@C A2CE:4:A2?ED @A6?D @? %F6D52J[ yF=J ag]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 The town of Delavan will host the annual Lakefest 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Community Park/Waters Edge, 1220 S. Shore Drive in Delav… Pink the Lake event returns to the Lake Geneva area The Pink the Lake walk is scheduled to be held 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 along Lake Geneva’s lakefront area. The purpose to help raise awaren… Area events, shows fill schedules in southeast Wisconsin Find Waldo in Kenosha in July Phish returns to Madison after more than 25 years for 2 concerts Jam band Phish took the stage at the Kohl Center on Tuesday, the group’s first Madison performance since 1998. Fans started lining up outside …