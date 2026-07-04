Alert Top Story Topical Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Kaitlyn Hupp Jul 4, 2026 Jul 4, 2026 1 of 7 People assess the damage of a row of power lines brought down on S. Lake Shore Drive on Saturday after a strong storm that came through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A person walks past damage along the White River on Saturday after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Penny Roehrer walks through her debris-ridden yard in Lake Geneva Saturday after assessing damage to her home, which had a tree fall on to during Friday’s storm. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL A cyclist rides by a tree branch Saturday that had fallen on a power line on S. Lake shore Drive during a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Cars pass by the top of a tree Saturday that had fallen upside down and pulled a power line down with it after a strong storm that blew through the day before in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Boats sit in shallow water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL People play in the water off Big Foot Beach on July 4 in Lake Geneva. OWEN ZILIAK,STATE JOURNAL Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kaitlyn Hupp Businesses and homeowners have begun the clean-up process in the aftermath of Friday's severe storms. Despite Friday's severe storm, people were lined up for a Lake Geneva Mail Boat tour at Gage Marine on Saturday. Kaitlyn Hupp kAmw625:?8 :?E@ 5@H?E@H? {2<6 v6?6G2[ EC66D =:?65 E96 D:56D @7 E96 C@25[ H:E9 >2?J C6DE:?8 :? J2C5D 2?5 D@>6 @? 3F:=5:?8D]k^AmkAm%96 A@H6C @? 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E@A @7 E92E[ 3FE :E DE:== 9:E 72DE6C E92? 6IA64E65]”k^Am People are also reading… Three children die after boat capsizes on Geneva Lake; state of emergency declared Community responds after summer storms hit Lake Geneva area Former Lake Geneva boat launch worker taken into custody 'All hell broke loose': Witnesses recount storm that killed 3 children in Lake Geneva Fireworks & Fourth of July fun around Lake Geneva area this weekend Sun Prairie dive Wagner's Bar is for sale after losing liquor license Cleanup begins amid Fourth of July events after Lake Geneva storms leave 3 dead Five ways to enjoy hiking and outdoor recreation in Lake Geneva Deadline set for Simple Food Group to complete purchase of Sheridan Springs Road property Walworth County Sheriff’s Office: Kayaker found dead on Lake Ivanhoe Walworth County issues final round of ARPA grants Lake Geneva considers establishing a parks foundation Decoy Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Up to $21 Million Private Placement Financing David Hoffmann is investing millions to preserve local newspapers Here are the 10 wealthiest suburbs in America Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm|2?J 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 2?5 3FD:?6DD6D 92G6 @776C65 E96:C 96=A]k^AmkAmv6?6G2 {2<6D u2>:=J *|rp[ kDA2?ma_b $ (6==D $E][k^DA2?m :D @776C:?8 2 A=246 7@C 5:DA=2465 C6D:56?ED E@ 8C23 2 BF:4< D9@H6C[ 492C86 E96:C A9@?6D 2?5 E2<6 2 3C62< 7C@> E96 962E]k^Am Geneva Lakes Family YMCA is offering a place for displaced residents to grab a quick shower, charge their phones and take a break from the heat. Kaitlyn Hupp kAms6=2G2? rF=G6CD @A6?65 62C=J $2EFC52J E@ 2==@H C6D:56?ED E@ 492C86 A9@?6D 2?5 E2<6 2 3C62< 7C@> E96 962E]k^Am kAm%96 E@H?D @7 v6?6G2 2?5 s6=2G2? H6C6 9:E D:8?:7:42?E=J[ H:E9 A@H6C DE:== @FE 2?5 7F== C6DE@C2E:@? 6IA64E65 E@ E2<6 E9C66 E@ 7:G6 52JD[ 244@C5:?8 E@ p==:2?E t?6C8J]k^Am kAm%96 p>6C:42? #65 rC@DD 92D D6E FA 2? 6>6C86?4J D96=E6C ?6IE E@ E96 (2=H@CE9 r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 :? t=<9@C? 7@C 2?J@?6 H9@ 92D 366? 6G24F2E65 @C ?665 2DD:DE2?46]k^Am Trees lined the side of the road on Main Street in the aftermath of the severe storms that stuck the area Friday. Kaitlyn Hupp Recent stories by Kaitlyn Hupp Kaitlyn Hupp Mar 6, 2026 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Kaitlyn Hupp Reporter Author email Follow Kaitlyn Hupp Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Racine and Kenosha Counties experiencing heat wave this week The highest heat index can be expected in the late morning and afternoon. Watch Now: Related Video Khamenei’s Three Sons Spotted CRYING At State Funeral; Supreme Leader Mojtaba Remains Absent | Iran Storm chaos unfolds on Lake Geneva mailboat tour Friday Storm chaos unfolds on Lake Geneva mailboat tour Friday How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? How do Americans feel about the country and vision of the Founders? 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