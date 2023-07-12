Where have all the flowers gone?

Discover the unexpected answer at the next program in the ongoing slate of Nature Series presentations hosted by Barrett Memorial Library and Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, slated for Monday, July 17, 6 p.m. at the library, 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

Beloit native Dale Larsen, Professor of Practice, Honors faculty and Director of Community Relations & Engagement at Arizona State University’s Watts College of Public Service & Community Solutions, will facilitate “Where Have All the Flowers Gone,” a discussion focusing on Kishwauketoe’s community-based partnership model.

“The discussion will emphasize environmental ethics, sound public policy and best practices of volunteer stewardship, all of which Kishwauketoe does in spades,” said Barrett Memorial Library Director Joy Schnupp. “Attendees will be encouraged to participate in the discussion with the hope that what they’ve learned will be taken back to their own communities.”

For nearly 30 years, Larsen’s career has taken him from Milwaukee County to to Phoenix. Prior to moving to Phoenix in 1983, Larsen enjoyed 12 years working in various management positions with the Milwaukee County Park Commisssion, and was an officer for the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association.

An executive manager/practitioner, educator and public service advocate in public lands for a half century, Larsen is a former director of the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department. In his current role, Larsen teaches undergraduate and graduate level coursework in public lands management, leadership, civic engagement and community organization at ASU.

Larsen has co-authored university textbooks and authored publications on parks and recreation administration and community external leadership.

A Past President and distinguished Fellow in the American Academy of Parks, Larsen served as Chairman for the Commission for Parks and Recreation Accreditations.

A member of the National Parks and Recreation Association, the Trust for Public Lands and City Parks Alliance, Larsen served as president and board member for the nonprofit Phoenix-based Camp Colley Foundation, which operated a secluded northern Arizona outdoor adventure camp for inner city children.

Chairman of the Arizona State Parks Board, Larsen serves on the White Tank Mountain Conservancy.

Larsen holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and a masters of science in education and administrative leadership from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“He is an interesting man,” Schnupp said of Phoenix resident Larsen, who summers in a Williams Bay home he bought 13 years ago upon his retirement from the Phoenix Park and Recreation Department.

Larsen is currently summering in Williams Bay and working on a textbook he is helping write.

“I befriended Jim Killian, who is one of the leaders and one of the main authors for the book on the Conservancy,” Larsen said. “I did a presentation a couple of years ago on nature’s heroes and Jim asked me if I would be willing to come back again this year, and I’ll be doing just that this coming Monday.”

Published by Lake Geneva-based NEI-Turner in 2021, Killian authored Kishwauketoe: A Nature Conservancy for the Children of Tomorrow” in collaboration with Jen Schildgen.

Founded in 1990, KNC stewards a 231-acre oak woods, decidous forest and prairie nature preserve, which includes a boardwalk system, walking trails, pavilion and bird-viewing tower.

Larsen’s July 7 Nature Series presentation will highlight Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy’s leading role nationally in the field of conservation ethics in partnership relationships.

“Several years ago at ASU I did a parody on the old Keith Seeger song ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone’ and I rephrased it to ‘Where Have All the Leaders Gone,’” he explained. “As I was talking to Jim, coming out of COVID and all of the issues, the Conservancy here has continued to be exemplary of excellence of public partnership with non-profit organizations, so I suggested taking that same song, ‘Where Have All the Flowers Gone,’ symbolizing the fact that the Conservancy ... is one of THE outstanding examples ... for the work that they have been doing since the Conservancy began in 1990 ... in a partnership relationship with the village of Williams Bay, all of the different state agencies that they’re working with, all of the different conservancy groups ... through volunteer leadership and volunteer stewardship ... In their boots-on-the-ground work they are actually creating a model which can be replicated by other organizations around the country that have conservation as a priority.”

COVID, Larsen said, provided a prime example of the importance of Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy’s work.

“Even during the pandemic, nature never closed,” he noted. “It was the right therapy. Hikers came out of the woodwork, outdoors was THE safe place to be. Nature was the primary healing factor going through that tumultuous time that we all experience. The idea here is how do they sustain that community engagement that they’ve embarked up here in Williams Bay so successfully ... I’m going to use the Conservancy as an example in one of the chapters in this book that I’m helping to write for university education.”

In part, Larsen said his upcoing presentation will “take a deeper dive into the ethics of what they (Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy) are doing in terms of long-term conservation community engagement.”

“This isn’t a lecture,” Larsen noted. “This is really meant to be a facilitated conversation to get people thinking, not only about the great work they have done, but what do they need to do here after COVID to really make this organization an exemplary example around the country.”

No stranger to Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Larsen’s home in Williams Bay is around a five-minute walk from Kishwauketoe.

“I am a regular frequent hiker with our grandkids, going through the Conservancy,” he said. “For me, it’s sort of my backyard recreation.”

About the Nature Series

Now in its fourth year, the Nature Series is a collaborative community educational outreach of the Barrett Memorial Library and the nonprofit Williams Bay-based Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy (KNC), 251 Elkhorn Rd. (State Hwy. 67).

“We try to have a program about every six to eight weeks,” Schupp noted of the Nature Series. “We do book discussions, we have presenters, we watch documentaries. We’re all over the board. We love participative discussions and the groups have been pretty lively. We really enjoy it.”

Learn more

The Barrett Memorial Library is located at 65 W. Geneva St. (State Hwy. 67) in Williams Bay.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information about the library, library programs and the upcoming July 17 Nature Series program, call 262-245-2709 or visit williamsbay.lib.wi.us.

