Williams Bay-based environmental consultant Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) reported July 5 that its weekly beach sampling for E. coli (Escherichia coli) at public beach locations around Geneva Lake showed continued good results across the board.
“With the State Lab being closed on July 4th, we received our results today from samples taken on July 3rd," said GLEA Lake Manager Intern Alyson Wisnionski. "All beaches are safe with E.coli counts below levels of action.”
An advisory occurs at a count exceeding 235 colonies per 100mL, with a closure occuring at a count exceeding 999.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will follow different advisory and warning protocols should a high bacteria count be received for Big Foot Beach at Big Foot Beach State Park, 1550 S. Lake Shore Dr., Lake Geneva.
The July 3 sampling test results, reported in colonies per 100mL, showed bacteria counts as follows:
Linn Pier Beach: 15
Fontana Beach—North End: 27
Fontana Beach—Swim Piers: 102
Fontana Beach—South End: 67
Fontana Beach—Country Club Estates Beach: 30
Williams Bay Beach—West End: 68
Williams Bay Beach—Swim Piers: 36
Williams Bay Beach—Creek/Lake Mixing Zone: 86
Williams Bay Beach—East End: 31
Hillside Road Beach: 64
Lake Geneva Beach—West End: 75
Lake Geneva Beach—Swim Piers: 56
Lake Geneva Beach—East End: 41
Big Foot Beach: 6
The Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake’s resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.