Alert Featured Top Story Topical Town of Delavan to host annual Lakefest on June 27 Jun 17, 2026 5 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town of Delavan officials and Delavan Friends of the Park, Inc. will host the annual Lakefest 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 27 at Community Park/Waters Edge, 1220 S. Shore Drive in Delavan.kAm%96 {2<676DE D4965F=6 @7 6G6?ED :?4=F56Dik^AmkF=mk=:mkAme A]>][ 7C66 p==\p>6C:42? !:6 2?5 x46 rC62> v:G62H2J]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmf A]>][ A6C7@C>2?46 3J >6>36CD @7 E96 &?:G6CD:EJ @7 (:D4@?D:? q2586C q2?5]k^Amk^=:mk=:mkAmsFD<[ 7:C6H@C<D 5:DA=2J @G6C s6=2G2? {2<6]k^Amk^=:mk^F=mkAmv:G62H2JD :?4=F5:?8 7C66 8=@H ?64<=246D H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89@FE E96 6G6?E]k^Am kAmu@@5 H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6 7C@> y@ y@’D u@@5 %CF4< 2?5 $?@H:6 $92G65 x46] q66C[ D6=EK6C[ D@52 2?5 H2E6C 2C6 2=D@ 2G2:=23=6 7@C AFC492D6]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva holds off vote on proposed supper club Robert G. Betzer Lake Geneva considers changes to city’s tourism commission Here's who’s running for Wisconsin governor in 2026 Milwaukee Brewers partner with new boutique in Lake Geneva Packers offensive lineman confident heading into 3rd year with position change Man shoots deputy at Dodge County dog park, then fatally shoots himself, police say Impact of Walworth County tourism hits $1 billion mark Gage Marine acquires Norton’s on Green Lake supper club Lake Geneva Cruise Line conducts mailboat jumper tryouts Lake Geneva to work with bus company during road project Who will the Bucks take in the NBA Draft? These mock drafts have ideas Union Grove woman pleads no contest to possessing child pornography Lake Geneva to work with engineering firm on Hillmoor trail project Wisconsin volleyball lands 1st commit of 2028 class with top-20 recruit kAmpEE6?566D 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ 3C:?8 E96:C =2H? 492:CD @C 3=2?<6ED E@ D6E FA 7@C E96 7:C6H@C<D]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 6I4:E65 7@C E9:D 7C66 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?E 2?5 23:=:EJ E@ 9@?@C p>6C:42’D ad_E9 2??:G6CD2CJ H:E9 E96 E@H? @7 s6=2G2? 2?5 :ED C6D:56?ED[” z6G:? z:6<9276C[ AC6D:56?E @7 s6=2G2? uC:6?5D @7 E96 !2C<[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6] “~FC 7:C6H@C<D H:== 36 3:886C 2?5 36EE6C E92? 6G6C E9:D J62C[” 96 D2:5 4:E:?8 2 =@?86C D9@H E92? :? J62CD A2DE]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Madison Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100 years with free weekend event The orchestra will be ending its 2026 season, as well as its first hundred years, this weekend with a free centennial festival featuring perfo… Symphony orchestra centennial celebration brings longtime supporters, new fans More than 50 performers passed through the Overture Center throughout the weekend, accompanied by offerings like yoga, music-themed glitter ta… What's happening in Kenosha and Racine counties this week? What's happening in Kenosha and Racine counties this week? Why not take a look here. Area events, shows fill schedules in southeast Wisconsin HayMarket opens Thursday in Racine What's happening in Kenosha and Racine counties this week? What's happening in Kenosha and Racine counties this week? Why not take a look here.