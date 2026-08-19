Alert Featured Top Story Topical East Troy Electric Railroad Museum to host Railfan Day Dennis Hines Aug 19, 2026 Aug 19, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The East Troy Electric Railroad Museum, 2002 Church St., will host Railfan Day on Saturday, Aug. 22, for the 10-year anniversary of the railroad’s maintenance facility.kAmpEE6?566D H:== 36 23=6 E@ G:6H 42CD 2?5 6BF:A>6?E E92E 2C6 ?@C>2==J ?@E @? 5:DA=2J]k^AmkAmt249 EC2:? =62G:?8 E96 56A@E H:== 762EFC6 2 5:776C6?E 9:DE@C:4 :?E6CFC32? 42C @C EC@==6J] pEE6?566D >2J AFC492D6 2 E:4<6E E@ C:56 @? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 42CD E9C@F89@FE E96 52J[ DE2CE:?8 2E `_ 2]>]k^AmkAm!2DD6?86CD 2CC:G:?8 2E E96 t=682?E u2C>6C @?3@2C5 @?6 @7 E96 C68F=2C=J D4965F=65 EC2:?D H:== 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ E2<6 A2CE :? 2 “369:?5 E96 D46?6D” E@FC @7 E96 >2:?E6?2?46 724:=:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board narrowly approves superintendent’s contract School staff and volunteers to complete required training Brewers dealing with another injury during slump as Brice Turang is out Brewers 100% correct not to trade Logan Henderson for Tarik Skubal Lake Geneva brush drop-off site, boat launch closed for Venetian Fest Suspect arrested after woman stabbed multiple times in Westby Lake Geneva superintendent provides details about contract Busy week in Lake Geneva: Masquerade Ball & much more during Venetian Fest week, plus Willie Nelson returns to Alpine Valley Lake Geneva Police Department to establish K9 program Sauna boat experience now available on Lake Como State advances sale of 2 Downtown Madison office buildings to developer Hayden Panettiere, best known for her roles in 'Heroes' and 'Nashville', dies at 36 These Wisconsinites beat astronomical odds to win Powerball jackpots Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race Epic Systems subject of FTC antitrust investigation, sources say The East Troy Electric Railroad Museum will host Railfan Day on Aug. 22 to honor the 10-year anniversary of the railroad’s maintenance facility. Submitted photos kAmp7E6C 3@2C5:?8 2 EC@==6J E92E H:== EC2?DA@CE A2DD6?86CD 7C@> E96 t=682?E u2C>6C E@ E96 >2:?E6?2?46 724:=:EJ[ 8F6DED H:== C646:G6 2 8F:565 E@FC D9@H42D:?8 E96 >FD6F>’D =2E6DE AC@;64ED[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 C6DE@C2E:@? @7 }@CE9 $9@C6 {:?6 r2C `ea]k^AmkAm!2CE:4:A2?ED H:== 36 C6BF:C65 E@ H62C 4=@D65\E@6 D9@6D E@ G:D:E E96 >2:?E6?2?46 724:=:EJ[ 2D H6== 2D 36 23=6 E@ 4=:>3 @? 2?5 @77 E96 EC@==6J]k^AmkAmpEE6?566D 2=D@ >2J C:56 @? 2? t2DE %C@J #2:=C@25 |FD6F> DA6656C[ H9:49 2C6 D>2== 82D@=:?6 A@H6C65 C2:=42CD FD65 3J EC24< C6A2:C 4C6H >6>36CD]k^Am kAm#:56CD >2J AFC492D6 2 =:>:E65 ?F>36C @7 E:4<6ED 7@C 2 `d\>:?FE6 DA6656C C:56[ H9:49 H:== EC2G6= 7C@> E96 t=682?E u2C>6C E@ {@H6C !92?E@> {2<6] %:4<6ED 7@C 2 DA6656C C:56 2C6 Sd 42D9 2?5 >2J 36 AFC492D65 2E E96 t=682?E u2C>6C $E2E:@?]k^Am Attendees will have an opportunity to ride on a speeder the event. Submitted kAm%96 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 2 H@C<:?8 >@56= EC2:? 5:DA=2J H:E9 }@CE9 $9@C6 2?5 $@FE9 $9@C6 :?E6CFC32?D :? E96 56A@E] uC66 A@A4@C? H:== 36 2G2:=23=6] %96 t2DE %C@J r2C q2C? 2=D@ H:== 36 2G2:=23=6 7@C E@FCD 7C@> aib_ A]>] E@ cib_ A]>]k^AmkAm“(6 2C6 G6CJ 6I4:E65 E@ AC@G:56 E9:D @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ D9@H42D6 E96 3C625E9 @7 @FC 4@==64E:@? 2?5 AC@G:56 2 F?:BF6 369:?5 E96 D46?6D =@@< 2E E96 H@C< H6 2C6 5@:?8 E@ AC6D6CG6 C2:=C@25 9:DE@CJ[” (2C5 z@>@C@HD<:[ AC6D:56?E @7 E96 t2DE %C@J #2:=C@25 |FD6F>[ D2:5 :? 2 AC6DD C6=62D6]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Dennis Hines Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Hines Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva Plenty of Lakeside fun set for Kenosha LakeFest on Aug. 22 The Aug. 22 lakeside event, organized by Kenosha Community Sailing Center, is designed to raise awareness about the importance of water safety… Area events, shows fill schedules in southeast Wisconsin Author to mark new book in Kenosha Lake Geneva Garden Club to host America Flower Show Members of the Lake Geneva Garden Club are sponsoring a nationwide Garden Club of America Flower Show to be held 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. …