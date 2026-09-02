Top Story Topical Lake Geneva Avian Committee hosting annual Swift Night Out Sep 2, 2026 14 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Lake Geneva Avian Committee will host its annual Swift Night Out event Sept. 10 at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St.kAmp4E:G:E:6D 368:? 2E d A]>] H:E9 7@@5 ECF4<D :? E96 >FD6F>’D A2C<:?8 =@E]k^AmkAm%96 $49=:EK pF5F3@? }2EFC6 r6?E6C H:== AC6D6?E E96 “#2AE@CD 2?5 uC:6?5D” AC@8C2> 2E e A]>][ H9:49 H:== 762EFC6 2 32=5 628=6 2?5 @E96C C2AE@CD]k^Am The Swift Night Out event is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St. Submitted, Regional News kAmp3@FE fi`d A]>][ 2 7=@4< @7 49:>?6J DH:7ED 2C6 D6E E@ 4:C4=6 2C@F?5 E96 >FD6F> 2?5 5:G6 :?E@ :ED 49:>?6JD E@ C@@DE 7@C E96 6G6?:?8]k^Am kAm$H:7E }:89E ~FE :D 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular KPL hosts party to close out summer reading program In partnership with Kenosha’s Blue House Books and Millie Bo Peep, KPL will host the Gone Readin’ Reel-in Party from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 28 in Libra… Registration full for upcoming Red Bull Rush Delivery race The event is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Riviera Beach, 812 Wrigley Drive in downtown Lake Geneva What's happening in Kenosha and Racine counties this week? What's happening in Kenosha and Racine counties this week? Why not take a look here. Area events, shows fill schedules in southeast Wisconsin Gone Readin' Reel-in Party set