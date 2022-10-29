Honoring Lake Geneva area veterans with dinner, storytelling initiative, assembly

The Lake Como Beach Women’s Club’s 2022 Veterans Dinner is Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva.
All vets and their families are welcome. Guests can bring a picture of themselves or family members in uniform to share. Photos will be returned. Cash bar will be open.
Middle school celebration
The community can attend the annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 a.m., at the Lake Geneva Middle School gym, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.
Program includes patriotic music performed by the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade orchestras, bands and choirs, including a combined performance of “God Bless America,” in which the audience can sing along.
Colors will be presented by the Color Guard from American Legion Post 24. Veterans can also introduce themselves and announce when and where they served during a passing of the microphone.
After the assembly, community veterans and those veterans related to students can attend a luncheon at 11 a.m. Lunch will be prepared and made by eighth-graders from Tara Borland’s family and consumer science class.
RSVP for the luncheon by Thursday, Nov. 3, by calling 262-348-3000.
25 Photos from the Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Ceremony in Williams Bay
Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Honor Guard and Color Guard parade on Memorial Day
Veterans American Legion Riders on parade in downtown Williams Bay on Memorial Day
Veterans Parade Begins.JPG
Williams Bay Fire Department Assistant Chief Paul Nicholson.greets Memorial Day parade-goers
Veterans Parade Lions Club.JPG
Veterans Parade WB Lioness Club.JPG
Veterans Parade WB Women's Civic League.JPG
Veterans Parade WB Business Association.JPG
Veterans Parade WBHS History Club.JPG
Veterans Parade WB Historical Society.JPG
Veterans Color Guard.JPG
Veterans Honor Guard.JPG
Williams Bay High School Band marches in Memorial Day parade
Veterans Poppy Sales.JPG
Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373 Commander Ron Grabski gives keynote Memorial Day speech
Veterans Quilts of Valor presentation at 2022 Memorial Day ceremony at Williams Bay
Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads "In Flanders Fields" at Veterans Memorial.JPG
Williams Bay High School freshman Lacy Silverman reads "In Flanders Fields"
Veterans Williams Bay High School Band.JPG
The Williams Bay High School Choir performs during Memorial Day observances at Edgewater Park
Veterans Rifle Salute.JPG
Veterans Salute.JPG
Veterans Wreath at Williams Bay Veterans Memorial
Williams Bay High School Class of 2022 senior Cole Birkett plays "Taps" on Memorial Day
Pastor Sean Walker offers prayers at Williams Bay Memorial Day observances