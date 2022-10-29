Honoring Lake Geneva area veterans with dinner, storytelling initiative, assembly

Here are a few events to honor local veterans, including a dinner, a unique storytelling opportunity and a community observance.

StoryCorps initiative

Veterans and their family members can record their recollections as part of the StoryCorps collection at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

As part of the Military Voices Initiative, veterans, service members and military families can record their stories.

Those interested can make appointments during library hours, which are Monday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three appointments are reserved specifically for veterans on Saturday, Nov. 12. Veterans can come in from 10 a.m. to noon, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., or 3 to 5 p.m.

Contact Chris at storycorps@lglibrary.org or see storycorps.org/discover/military-voices for more information.

Free dinner

The Lake Como Beach Women’s Club’s 2022 Veterans Dinner is Sunday, Nov. 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Lake Como Clubhouse, W3730 Clubhouse Drive, Town of Geneva.

All vets and their families are welcome. Guests can bring a picture of themselves or family members in uniform to share. Photos will be returned. Cash bar will be open.

Middle school celebration

The community can attend the annual Veterans Day celebration Friday, Nov. 11, at 9:30 a.m., at the Lake Geneva Middle School gym, 600 N. Bloomfield Road, Lake Geneva.

Program includes patriotic music performed by the school’s seventh- and eighth-grade orchestras, bands and choirs, including a combined performance of “God Bless America,” in which the audience can sing along.

Colors will be presented by the Color Guard from American Legion Post 24. Veterans can also introduce themselves and announce when and where they served during a passing of the microphone.

After the assembly, community veterans and those veterans related to students can attend a luncheon at 11 a.m. Lunch will be prepared and made by eighth-graders from Tara Borland’s family and consumer science class.

RSVP for the luncheon by Thursday, Nov. 3, by calling 262-348-3000.