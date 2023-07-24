WILLIAMS BAY — Live music, an art show, food and drinks and more are set for the 48th Annual Fine Art & Music Fest.

The event is sponsored by the Williams Bay Cultural Arts Alliance, a nonprofit organized in 2013 to inspire, create and promote culture.

The fest occurs Saturday, July 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Edgewater Park, Williams Bay.

Forty-nine artists will be selling a diverse array art during the event. Six bands will perform throughout the weekend.

The event supports college scholarships and awards for talented local high school artists and $1,500 in cash awards to Best of Show and Audience Choice winners.

Food will be provided by The Bay Cooks, ice cream by Dip in the Bay, and a concessions stand will sell wine, beer and lemonade.

Opening Ceremony is July 29 at 10 a.m., with the GL Community Singers. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Meet the musicians

On July 29, at 11 a.m., Ladyfingers will perform. The violin duo of Roxanne Buchholz and Emily Sobacki blend light pop and classical melodies.

The Krause Family Band play from noon to 2 p.m.

Winner of the 2019 Best of Madison Award and two-time guests of "A Prairie Home Companion," the band features Rick Krause on guitar, banjo and harmonica; Katie and Ruthie Krause on vocals and fiddle; and Scott Wright on piano. Expect to hear covers of The Mills Brothers, Tom Waits, Al Green and more.

Bill Liggett and Larry Sells perform from 2 to 4 p.m.

On July 30, Here Comes Treble play from 10 a.m. to noon. With over 40 years of entertainment experience, the duo of Ron and Annie Berglund cover the Beatles, Journey, the Eagles, Pink, Bonnie Raitt and others.

Kishwaukee Ramblers take to the stage at noon. Amy Beth, Neal Brown and Gary Plazyk play traditional Americana and folk music on guitar, fiddle, banjo, autoharp, hammered dulcimer, concertina, hurdy gurdy, jaw harp and other instruments. Audience participation is enthusiastically encouraged.

Closing out the live music schedule for the fest is The New South Rampart Street Paraders, which plays from 1 to 3 p.m.

The group includes John Knurr, trombone and kazoo; Ken Lemke, trumpet; Lisa Edgar, banjo and vocals; and Tom Los, tuba. Seasoned musicians, the Paraders have been performing traditional Dixieland music for years.

