ELKHORN — The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory will come to life on the stage July 7-9 at Historic Sprague Theatre, 15 W. Walworth St.

Community theater group the Lakeland Players are adapting the classic Roald Dahl book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” as “Willy Wonka Jr.”

The musical follows candy manufacturer Willy Wonka as he stages a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his candy bars. Those who find the tickets will receive a free tour of the Wonka factory, plus a lifetime supply of candy.

Four of the children who obtain tickets are insufferable brats. Charlie Bucket, however, is a likable young lad who takes the factory tour with his grandfather. All five children must learn to follow Wonka’s rules in the factory or suffer the consequences.

“Willy Wonka Jr.” is directed by Pamela Jones, assisted by Erin Hensler, with choreography by Diana Reichers.

The production is the culmination of a 13-day theater camp featuring a cast of 38 second- through eighth-graders from the Walworth County area. The kids have been learning acting, singing, dancing, costuming and makeup.

“We have some kids who have never been on stage and kids who have been in many shows,” said Jones. “It’s great to see them all working together as a team.”

There will be a fundraiser at intermission for The Youth Theatre with the sale of Wonka Bars. There will be a golden ticket in one of them with the lucky winner will receive $100 in gift cards to local businesses.

The shows are July 7 and 8, 7 p.m., and July 9, 3 p.m.

All general admission tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Lakeland-players.org or by phoning 262-441-3924.

